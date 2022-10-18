Read full article on original website
The Future Is Now With Revolt’s Detavio Samuels and Combs Enterprises Deon Graham
The Revolt Summit landed in the heart of Atlanta last month. As hundreds of up-and-coming artists, industry executives, and admirers of the culture gathered to gain and/or give knowledge, the heat wasn’t only outdoors. The conference provided opportunities for everyone to network with like-minded people as mostly Black entrepreneurs and artists were there to expand their businesses, start their own, or find a way to be further connected.
atlantafi.com
Best Atlanta Hotels To See Celebrities
Hotels are not only great places to stay in Atlanta, but they’re where you’ll most likely to spot a celebrity. As you might imagine, celebrities want to stay at top-notch hotels with amenities and security. Privacy is also a must for famous people who travel into the city.
fox5atlanta.com
Oh rats! Atlanta named 1 of the ‘rattiest cities’ in the US
ATLANTA - Atlanta is home to Coca-Cola, lemon pepper wet wings, champion sports teams … and a lot of rats. Atlanta-based company pest control company Orkin ranked the Peach State's capitol as the 14th rattiest city in the nation. That's one spot higher than last year. The company used...
speakinoutweeklynews.net
Tuskegee native, Baltimore pastor to Tuberville: ‘Criminals were the ones who enslaved the Black people’
This is an opinion column. Reparations were Rev. Robert Turner’s passion long before they became a national clarion call for those who believe America owes compensation to the descendants of the thousands of Black men, women, and children who were enslaved in our nation for more than a century of systemic racial inequities.
Warnock campaign look to appeal to Hispanic, Latino voters in close race with Walker
ATLANTA — A big Hollywood star came to Atlanta Wednesday night to inspire Hispanic and Latino voters to head to the polls. Lin-Manuel Miranda, the force behind Broadway’s Hamilton and Disney’s Encanto, is the latest big name to visit Georgia with less than three weeks until election day.
Atlanta’s Black colleges celebrate the communal spirit of homecoming
Thousands come, from near and far, to Atlanta's HBCUs for the first fully in-person homecoming celebration since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
fox5atlanta.com
Beloved Atlanta costume shop set to close if new owners not found
ATLANTA - They’ve sold masks and wigs to movie studios and Hip-Hop stars for 30 years, but soon a beloved prop shop will shut its doors for the last time in December. Jane Powell and her brother Jimmy Gough have run Costumes, ETC. for decades. "Over 30 years," Powell...
Walker runs with celebrity appeal, but past allegations complicate his campaign
Editor’s note: This article includes a racial epithet the candidate used at a recent political rally. The Atlanta Journa...
atlantaagentmagazine.com
FCP purchases Decatur apartments for $40.5 million
Multifamily investor and landlord FCP acquired the 304-unit Park 35 Apartments in Decatur for $40.5 million, bringing its Atlanta-area portfolio to 6,870 residences in 33 communities. The garden-apartment community is located 3529 Robins Landing Way and offers a clubhouse, pool and playground. Shoal Creek Park is adjacent to the property.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Foundation of Renowned Artist Missy Elliott Makes $20,000 Gift to new Atlanta National Hampton Alumni Association Current Use Scholarship
HAMPTON, VA (Sept. 21, 2022) — Hampton University announced that the Foundation for Grammy awarding winning artist Missy Elliott has provided a gift of $20,000 to fund a new, current-use scholarship for the Atlanta Chapter of the National Hampton Alumni Association (NHAA). “Missy Elliott hails from Portsmouth Virginia, and...
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Shops in Virginia?
- Thrift shops in Virginia are a great place to find unique items. These stores accept donations as well. Check out these stores to find out the hours of operation and donation policies. You'll find various store items, from designer clothing to used books. There's also a great selection of jewelry and accessories.
fox5atlanta.com
Having a 'blast' at Atlanta’s colorful new immersive experience
ATLANTA, Ga. - Well, they told us we’d have a blast at the new immersive attraction Beat The Bomb. We just didn’t know that blast would be so literal!. This morning, the Good Day feature team suited up and stressed ourselves out inside Beat The Bomb, which opened this month in Atlanta’s Upper Westside. The team at Beat The Bomb (should we call them the Bomb Squad?) call the experience "immersive group entertainment," but we’ll describe it like this: part-video game arcade, part-escape room, and part-messy paintball experience!
AccessAtlanta
10 of the best chicken and waffle spots in metro Atlanta
Chicken and waffles have taken the brunch world by storm and have quickly become a menu mainstay, especially in Atlanta, where the competition is fierce. The tastes of juicy, crispy fried chicken and light, fluffy waffles make for a perfect combination. Fortunately, Atlanta is home to some of the top...
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens hosts the 39th annual UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball
ATLANTA – As the newly installed mayor of Atlanta, the Honorable Andre Dickens is excited to be hosting his first UNCF (United Negro College Fund) Mayor’s Masked Ball, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, beginning at 6 p.m. with a reception and a program at 7 p.m., at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis, 265 Peachtree Center Ave NE, Atlanta, GA. Mayor Dickens was elected […] The post Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens hosts the 39th annual UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
1 million: DeKalb megachurch hits mega-milestone in grocery giveaways
New Birth Missionary Baptist Church hit an impressive — but sobering — milestone over the weekend, distributing free foo...
Hilltop
Q&A with Letitia James, HU Alumna And First Woman of Color Attorney General of New York
Letitia James, the first African-American attorney general of the state of New York who has recently been in headlines for her lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, is also a Bison who says her tenure at Howard University prepared her for what she faces today in her role as attorney general.
WSMV
District attorney asks judge to revoke bond of former massage therapist after claims by Atlanta woman
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Davidson County District Attorney’s office is asking a judge to revoke the bond of former massage therapist Tarek Mentouri following an Atlanta woman’s claim that he stalked her. A series of WSMV4 Investigations revealed that multiple women in the Midstate accused him of...
Georgia voters urged to review printed ballots before casting vote
ATLANTA — Many voters appear to be ignoring an election security request from election officials. They’re asking voters to actually proofread their computer-generated ballots before casting them. The unusual request comes in light of concerns raised over five years about the potential hacking of the computers that drive...
TMZ.com
Atlanta Councilmember Who Proclaimed 'Kanye West Day' Wouldn't Do It Again
The former Atlanta city councilmember who spearheaded the city's "Kanye West Day" is distancing herself from him ... she says she wouldn't bestow the honor now, in light of his recent controversial statements. Natalyn Archibong was on the Atlanta City Council last year when she introduced a proclamation honoring Ye...
thewestsidegazette.com
Deputies Targeted, Searched HBCU on Bus to Atlanta
An HBCU president has accused deputies of targeting a bus holding university students after they searched the vehicle during a traffic stop. Eighteen Shaw University students and two administrators were on a bus headed to the Center for Financial Advancement Conference in Atlanta earlier this month when they were pulled over for a minor traffic violation in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, Shaw University President Dr. Paulette Dillard told WTVD.
