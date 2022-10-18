ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Black Enterprise

The Future Is Now With Revolt’s Detavio Samuels and Combs Enterprises Deon Graham

The Revolt Summit landed in the heart of Atlanta last month. As hundreds of up-and-coming artists, industry executives, and admirers of the culture gathered to gain and/or give knowledge, the heat wasn’t only outdoors. The conference provided opportunities for everyone to network with like-minded people as mostly Black entrepreneurs and artists were there to expand their businesses, start their own, or find a way to be further connected.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Best Atlanta Hotels To See Celebrities

Hotels are not only great places to stay in Atlanta, but they’re where you’ll most likely to spot a celebrity. As you might imagine, celebrities want to stay at top-notch hotels with amenities and security. Privacy is also a must for famous people who travel into the city.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Oh rats! Atlanta named 1 of the ‘rattiest cities’ in the US

ATLANTA - Atlanta is home to Coca-Cola, lemon pepper wet wings, champion sports teams … and a lot of rats. Atlanta-based company pest control company Orkin ranked the Peach State's capitol as the 14th rattiest city in the nation. That's one spot higher than last year. The company used...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Beloved Atlanta costume shop set to close if new owners not found

ATLANTA - They’ve sold masks and wigs to movie studios and Hip-Hop stars for 30 years, but soon a beloved prop shop will shut its doors for the last time in December. Jane Powell and her brother Jimmy Gough have run Costumes, ETC. for decades. "Over 30 years," Powell...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

FCP purchases Decatur apartments for $40.5 million

Multifamily investor and landlord FCP acquired the 304-unit Park 35 Apartments in Decatur for $40.5 million, bringing its Atlanta-area portfolio to 6,870 residences in 33 communities. The garden-apartment community is located 3529 Robins Landing Way and offers a clubhouse, pool and playground. Shoal Creek Park is adjacent to the property.
DECATUR, GA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Foundation of Renowned Artist Missy Elliott Makes $20,000 Gift to new Atlanta National Hampton Alumni Association Current Use Scholarship

HAMPTON, VA (Sept. 21, 2022) — Hampton University announced that the Foundation for Grammy awarding winning artist Missy Elliott has provided a gift of $20,000 to fund a new, current-use scholarship for the Atlanta Chapter of the National Hampton Alumni Association (NHAA). “Missy Elliott hails from Portsmouth Virginia, and...
HAMPTON, VA
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Thrift Shops in Virginia?

- Thrift shops in Virginia are a great place to find unique items. These stores accept donations as well. Check out these stores to find out the hours of operation and donation policies. You'll find various store items, from designer clothing to used books. There's also a great selection of jewelry and accessories.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fox5atlanta.com

Having a 'blast' at Atlanta’s colorful new immersive experience

ATLANTA, Ga. - Well, they told us we’d have a blast at the new immersive attraction Beat The Bomb. We just didn’t know that blast would be so literal!. This morning, the Good Day feature team suited up and stressed ourselves out inside Beat The Bomb, which opened this month in Atlanta’s Upper Westside. The team at Beat The Bomb (should we call them the Bomb Squad?) call the experience "immersive group entertainment," but we’ll describe it like this: part-video game arcade, part-escape room, and part-messy paintball experience!
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

10 of the best chicken and waffle spots in metro Atlanta

Chicken and waffles have taken the brunch world by storm and have quickly become a menu mainstay, especially in Atlanta, where the competition is fierce. The tastes of juicy, crispy fried chicken and light, fluffy waffles make for a perfect combination. Fortunately, Atlanta is home to some of the top...
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens hosts the 39th annual UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball

ATLANTA – As the newly installed mayor of Atlanta, the Honorable Andre Dickens is excited to be hosting his first UNCF (United Negro College Fund) Mayor’s Masked Ball, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, beginning at 6 p.m. with a reception and a program at 7 p.m., at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis, 265 Peachtree Center Ave NE, Atlanta, GA. Mayor Dickens was elected […] The post Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens hosts the 39th annual UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Georgia voters urged to review printed ballots before casting vote

ATLANTA — Many voters appear to be ignoring an election security request from election officials. They’re asking voters to actually proofread their computer-generated ballots before casting them. The unusual request comes in light of concerns raised over five years about the potential hacking of the computers that drive...
GEORGIA STATE
TMZ.com

Atlanta Councilmember Who Proclaimed 'Kanye West Day' Wouldn't Do It Again

The former Atlanta city councilmember who spearheaded the city's "Kanye West Day" is distancing herself from him ... she says she wouldn't bestow the honor now, in light of his recent controversial statements. Natalyn Archibong was on the Atlanta City Council last year when she introduced a proclamation honoring Ye...
ATLANTA, GA
thewestsidegazette.com

Deputies Targeted, Searched HBCU on Bus to Atlanta

An HBCU president has accused deputies of targeting a bus holding university students after they searched the vehicle during a traffic stop. Eighteen Shaw University students and two administrators were on a bus headed to the Center for Financial Advancement Conference in Atlanta earlier this month when they were pulled over for a minor traffic violation in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, Shaw University President Dr. Paulette Dillard told WTVD.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy