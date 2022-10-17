Read full article on original website
Guadalajara Open: Andreescu eliminated
American Jessica Pegula, the No 3 seed, defeated Canadian Bianca Andreescu 6-4, 6-4 to move into the quarter-finals of the Guadalajara Open at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Thursday evening. Pegula, ranked No 5, will face the winner of the match between American Sloane Stephens and Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia,...
WTA Guadalajara: Azarenka beats Gauff to reach semis, plays Pegula next
Former world No 1 Victoria Azarenka advanced to the semi-finals of the Guadalajara Open on Friday with a three-set win over American teen Coco Gauff. Azarenka, a two-time Australian Open champion now ranked No 37 in the world, needed two hours and 47 minutes to win the hard-fought contest 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-3.
Kalinskaya upsets Kasatkina to complete Guadalajara quarter-final line up
Russia’s Anna Kalinskaya advanced to the quarter-finals of the WTA Guadalajara Open with a three-set upset win over seventh seed Daria Kasatkina at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Thursday night. Kalinskaya, ranked No 73 in the world, won 6-2, 2-6, 6-3 over her countrywoman in two hours and...
Guadalajara Open: Pegula books spot in final and becomes WTA No3
American Jessica Pegula, the No 3 seed, moved into the final of the Guadalajara Open by winning against Belarusian Victoria Azarenka 7-6 (3), 6-1 at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Saturday night. Pegula, ranked No 5, will face the winner of the match between Greek Maria Sakkari, the No...
Guadalajara Open: Bouzkova moves into quarter-finals after a 0-6 against Samsonova
Czech Marie Bouzkova defeated Russian Liudmila Samsonova 0-6, 7-5, 6-3 to reach the last eight of the Guadalajara Open at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Thursday evening. Bouzkova, ranked No 38, will face the winner of the match between No 7 seed Daria Kasatkina and Anna Kalinskaya next. In...
Second seed Berrettini gains revenge over Carballes Baena in Naples
Italian Matteo Berrettini, the second seed, won against Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena 6-4, 6-2 to move into the quarter-finals of the Tennis Napoli Cup on Thursday. Berrettini, ranked No 16, will play Japanese Taro Daniel next. The Italian had lost to Carballes Baena only last week in Florence. Revenge is...
Danish teenager Rune battles past De Minaur to reach final in Stockholm
Dane Holger Rune, the No 7 seed, advanced to the final of the Stockholm Open by edging out Australian Alex de Minaur, the No 5 seed, 4-6, 7-6 (1), 7-5 at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Saturday afternoon. Rune, ranked No 27, will face the winner of the match between Greek...
Rouen Open: Mladenovic makes quarter-finals, defeating Jeanjean
Wildcard Kristina Mladenovic edged out wildcard Leolia Jeanjean 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Rouen Open at Kindarena on Thursday evening. Mladenovic, ranked No 122, will face Russian Kamilla Rakhimova next. Kristina Mladenovic defeated Romanian Jaqueline Cristian, the No 6 seed (6-4, 6-3) in the previous...
European Open: Auger-Aliassime moves into quarter-finals
Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, the second seed, won against French lucky loser Manuel Guinard 6-3, 6-3 to advance to the last 8 of the European Open at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Thursday evening. Auger-Aliassime, ranked No 10, will face No 5 seed Dan Evans next. Winning streak 👉. World...
Guadalajara Open: Gauff cruises past Trevisan to book quarter-final spot
American Coco Gauff, the No 5 seed, beat Italian Martina Trevisan 6-0, 6-3 to move into the quarter-finals of the Guadalajara Open at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Thursday evening. Gauff, ranked No 7, will face the winner of the match between Belarusian lucky loser Victoria Azarenka and American...
Guadalajara Open: Kudermetova advances to quarter-finals
Russian Veronika Kudermetova, the No 8 seed, defeated Latvian Jelena Ostapenko, the No 12 seed, 6-4, 6-4 to move into the last eight of the Guadalajara Open at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Thursday evening. Kudermetova, ranked No 12, will play the winner of the match between American Danielle...
Tennis Napoli Cup: Galan makes quarter-finals
Colombian Daniel Elahi Galan advanced to the quarter-finals of the Tennis Napoli Cup by beating Portuguese Nuno Borges 7-6 (5), 6-4 on Thursday evening. Galan, ranked No 72, will play the winner of the match between Italian Lorenzo Musetti, the No 4 seed, and Serb Laslo Djere next. The Colombian...
Korda edges out Thiem in Antwerp to reach back to back finals
American Seb Korda edged out Austrian Dominic Thiem 6-7 (4), 6-3, 7-6 (4) in a thrilling encounter at the European Open in Antwerp on Saturday, his second straight final on the ATP Tour. Beaten in the final in Gijon last week, the American came from a break down at 4-3...
WTA Guadalajara: Sakkari clinches last WTA Finals berth with QF win over Kudermetova
Greece’s Maria Sakkari rose to the occasion and secured the last berth at the season-ending WTA Finals after a hard-fought win over Russian Veronika Kudermetova in the quarter-finals of the Guadalajara Open on Friday evening. In a winner-take-all battle, the fourth seeded Sakkari edged out the eighth seeded Kudermetova...
QUIZ : Did you follow the 2022 women’s Grand Slam season closely? Then show us!
Ash Barty won the Australian Open in 2022. Who was the last Australian woman, before her, to win it and in what year did she do so? (Exemple: Name Surname, year) At Roland-Garros, Iga Swiatek dropped just one set en route to the title. Against whom?. Coco Gauff. Daria Kasatkina.
Veteran Gasquet beats Goffin to reach semi-finals in Antwerp
Frenchman Richard Gasquet beat Belgian David Goffin 6-2, 7-6 (6) to advance to the last four of the European Open at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Friday evening. Gasquet, ranked No 82, will face the winner of the match between No 5 seed Dan Evans and Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, the second seed, next.
Rouen Open: Konjuh reaches quarter-finals
Croat lucky loser Ana Konjuh edged out Bulgarian Viktoriya Tomova, the No 10 seed, 7-5, 4-6, 7-5 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Rouen Open at Kindarena on Thursday evening. Konjuh, ranked No 170, will play Russian Varvara Gracheva next. Ahead of her victory, the Croat won against Ukrainian...
Semi-finals set in Antwerp as Auger-Aliassime comes from behind to beat Evans
Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime, the No 2 seed, came from a set down to beat Great Britain’s Dan Evans, the No 5 seed, in three sets and advance to the semi-finals of the European Open in Antwerp on Friday. Auger-Aliassime needed two hours and 41 minutes to put away...
Stockholm Open: De Minaur takes out Shapovalov to reach semi-finals
Australian Alex de Minaur, the No 5 seed, beat Canadian Denis Shapovalov, the No 4 seed, 6-2, 7-6 (4) to advance to the semi-finals of the Stockholm Open at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Friday. De Minaur, ranked No 23, will play the winner of the match between Dane Holger Rune,...
Resurgent Thiem upsets top seed Hurkacz to make Antwerp semis, plays Korda next
Austrian Dominic Thiem upset Pole Hubert Hurkacz, the top seed, 3-6, 7-6 (9), 7-6 (4) to reach the semi-finals of the European Open at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Friday. Thiem, ranked No 132, saved three match points in the second set. He will face American Sebastian Korda next.
