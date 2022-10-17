Read full article on original website
Stephens continues win streak in Guadalajara as she takes Bencic out of WTA Finals race
Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens continued her winning streak in Guadalajara as she upset 10th seed Belinda Bencic in straight sets to reach the round of 16 at the Guadalajara Open on Wednesday. Stephens, currently ranked No 50 in the world, won the WTA 250 event in Guadalajara earlier...
Guadalajara Open: Trevisan through to last 16
Italian Martina Trevisan beat Czech Katerina Siniakova 6-0, 4-6, 6-3 to move into the last 16 of the Guadalajara Open at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Wednesday evening. Trevisan, ranked No 28, will face the winner of the match between Italian qualifier Elisabetta Cocciaretto and American Coco Gauff, the No 5 seed, next.
Guadalajara Open: Bouchard books spot in second round, Ostapenko next !
Canadian wildcard Eugenie Bouchard beat American Kayla Day 7-5, 6-3 to move into the second round of the Guadalajara Open at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Tuesday. Bouchard, ranked No 430, will play Latvian Jelena Ostapenko, the No 12 seed, next. Guadalajara WTA 1000, other first-round results (Centro Panamericano...
WTA Guadalajara: As Badosa retires, Azarenka advances to showdown with Keys
Paula Badosa, of Spain, retired after the first set of her second round clash with former world No 1 Victoria Azarenka due to illness, sending the Belarusian into the last 16 of the WTA Guadalajara Open. Azarenka had just won the first set 6-2 when Badosa decided to forfeit the...
Gauff, Garcia clinch qualification spots for WTA Finals in Texas
Coco Gauff and Caroline Garcia booked their places in the season-ending WTA Finals on Wednesday, leaving just three spots remaining. American Gauff and France’s Garcia were assured of their places without hitting a ball as second seed Aryna Sabalenka was beaten by Liudmila Samsonova. The pair join Iga Swiatek,...
Still wanting to play for a few more years, Bouchard wins first WTA 1000 match since 2019 in Guadalajara
Eugenie Bouchard has seen the highs of professional tennis – a runner-up at Wimbledon in 2014, the same yar she reached the semis at the Australian Open and Roland-Garros, and a top 5 ranking. She has also seen the lows – dropping out of the top 1000 and missing more than a year due to a shoulder surgery.
Rouen Open: Rakhimova moves into second round
Kamilla Rakhimova beat Anna Blinkova 7-6 (4), 6-1 to move into the second round of the Rouen Open at Kindarena on Wednesday afternoon. Rakhimova, ranked No 121, will play Chloe Paquet next. Rouen WTA 125, other first-round results (Kindarena, hard, USD 115.000, most recent results first):. Leolia Jeanjean vs. Anna...
Guadalajara Open: Keys into last 16, defeating Tomljanovic
American Madison Keys, the No 13 seed, moved into the last 16 of the Guadalajara Open by winning against Australian Ajla Tomljanovic 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Wednesday night. Keys, ranked No 15, will face the winner of the match between Spaniard Paula Badosa, the...
Guadalajara Open: Azarenka advances to quarter-finals, Gauff next
Belarusian Victoria Azarenka advanced to the last eight of the Guadalajara Open by beating American Madison Keys, the No 13 seed, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-1 at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Thursday. Azarenka, ranked No 37, will face American Coco Gauff, the No 5 seed, next. Ahead of her...
Guadalajara Open: Gauff cruises past Trevisan to book quarter-final spot
American Coco Gauff, the No 5 seed, beat Italian Martina Trevisan 6-0, 6-3 to move into the quarter-finals of the Guadalajara Open at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Thursday evening. Gauff, ranked No 7, will face the winner of the match between Belarusian lucky loser Victoria Azarenka and American...
Guadalajara Open: Kalinskaya into second round, defating Krejcikova
Russian Anna Kalinskaya won against Czech Barbora Krejcikova, the No 9 seed, 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the second round of the Guadalajara Open at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Tuesday evening. Kalinskaya, ranked No 73, will face Belgian Elise Mertens next. Guadalajara WTA 1000, other first-round results (Centro...
Guadalajara Open: Bouzkova through to second round, Osorio next
Marie Bouzkova advanced to the second round of the Guadalajara Open by winning against Tereza Martincova 6-2, 7-5 at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Tuesday. Bouzkova, ranked No 38, will play Colombian Camila Osorio next. Guadalajara WTA 1000, other first-round results (Centro Panamericano de Tenis, hard, USD 2.527.250, most...
Guadalajara Open: Rybakina last qualified for the second round, defeating Pliskova
Kazakh Elena Rybakina moved into the second round of the Guadalajara Open by beating Czech Karolina Pliskova 7-6 (5), 6-2 at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Tuesday night. Rybakina, ranked No 24, will play No 3 seed Jessica Pegula next. Guadalajara WTA 1000, other first-round results (Centro Panamericano de...
Rouen Open: Jacquemot beats Tan to reach second round
Wild card Elsa Jacquemot advanced to the second round of the Rouen Open by defeating Harmony Tan 7-6 (4), 6-3 at Kindarena on Tuesday. Jacquemot, ranked No 196, will face the winner of the match between Belgian Maryna Zanevska, the No 7 seed, and Italian Sara Errani next. Rouen WTA...
Rouen Open: Paquet through to second round, defeating Parry
Chloe Paquet won against second seed Diane Parry 6-4, 6-7, 6-1 to advance to the second round of the Rouen Open at Kindarena on Tuesday evening. Paquet, ranked No 115, will face the winner of the match between Anna Blinkova and Kamilla Rakhimova next. Rouen WTA 125, other first-round results...
Rouen Open: Zanevska moves into second round, defeating Errani
Belgian Maryna Zanevska, the No 7 seed, advanced to the second round of the Rouen Open by edging out Italian Sara Errani 7-5, 6-7 (4), 7-5 at Kindarena on Tuesday evening. Zanevska, ranked No 85, will play wildcard Elsa Jacquemot next. Rouen WTA 125, other first-round results (Kindarena, hard, USD...
Resurgent Thiem advances to second round at European Open
Austrian Dominic Thiem advanced to the second round of the European Open by winning against Belgian wildcard Michael Geerts 6-4, 6-0 at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Wednesday evening. Thiem, ranked No 132, will face Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo, the No 6 seed, next. Domi-nation ™. The @domithiem backhand is...
Guadalajara Open: Andreescu eliminated
American Jessica Pegula, the No 3 seed, defeated Canadian Bianca Andreescu 6-4, 6-4 to move into the quarter-finals of the Guadalajara Open at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Thursday evening. Pegula, ranked No 5, will face the winner of the match between American Sloane Stephens and Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia,...
Guadalajara Open: Pegula saves three match points against Rybakina
American Jessica Pegula, the No 3 seed, edged out Kazakh Elena Rybakina 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (8) to reach the last 16 of the Guadalajara Open at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Wednesday night. Pegula, ranked No 5, will face Canadian Bianca Andreescu next. Pegula had to save three match...
Stockholm Open: Wolf moves into second round
American J.J. Wolf won against Slovak Alex Molcan 7-5, 6-4 to move into the second round of the Stockholm Open at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Wednesday afternoon. Wolf, ranked No 56, will face Australian Alex De Minaur, the No 5 seed, next. Stockholm ATP 250, other first-round results (Kungliga Tennishallen,...
