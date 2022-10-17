ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

tennismajors.com

Gauff, Garcia clinch qualification spots for WTA Finals in Texas

Coco Gauff and Caroline Garcia booked their places in the season-ending WTA Finals on Wednesday, leaving just three spots remaining. American Gauff and France’s Garcia were assured of their places without hitting a ball as second seed Aryna Sabalenka was beaten by Liudmila Samsonova. The pair join Iga Swiatek,...
FORT WORTH, TX
tennismajors.com

Guadalajara Open: Gauff reaches last 16, Trevisan next

American Coco Gauff, the No 5 seed, beat Italian qualifier Elisabetta Cocciaretto 7-6 (1), 6-3 to move into the last 16 of the Guadalajara Open at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Wednesday. Gauff, ranked No 7, will play Italian Martina Trevisan next. Cocciaretto, ranked No 92, won against Russian...
tennismajors.com

Guadalajara Open: Bouchard books spot in second round, Ostapenko next !

Canadian wildcard Eugenie Bouchard beat American Kayla Day 7-5, 6-3 to move into the second round of the Guadalajara Open at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Tuesday. Bouchard, ranked No 430, will play Latvian Jelena Ostapenko, the No 12 seed, next. Guadalajara WTA 1000, other first-round results (Centro Panamericano...
tennismajors.com

Guadalajara Open: Keys into last 16, defeating Tomljanovic

American Madison Keys, the No 13 seed, moved into the last 16 of the Guadalajara Open by winning against Australian Ajla Tomljanovic 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Wednesday night. Keys, ranked No 15, will face the winner of the match between Spaniard Paula Badosa, the...
tennismajors.com

Guadalajara Open: Vekic reaches second round, Kudermetova next

Croat wildcard Donna Vekic won against Brazilian lucky loser Laura Pigossi 6-4, 6-1 to reach the second round of the Guadalajara Open at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Tuesday. Vekic, ranked No 47, will play No 8 seed Veronika Kudermetova next. Guadalajara WTA 1000, other first-round results (Centro Panamericano...
tennismajors.com

WTA Guadalajara: Frech beats Putintseva to reach second round

Pole qualifier Magdalena Frech advanced to the second round of the Guadalajara Open by winning against Kazakh Yulia Putintseva 6-3, 6-4 at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Tuesday. Frech, ranked No 128, will play the winner of the match between No 14 seed Danielle Collins and Caroline Dolehide next.
tennismajors.com

Guadalajara Open: Rybakina last qualified for the second round, defeating Pliskova

Kazakh Elena Rybakina moved into the second round of the Guadalajara Open by beating Czech Karolina Pliskova 7-6 (5), 6-2 at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Tuesday night. Rybakina, ranked No 24, will play No 3 seed Jessica Pegula next. Guadalajara WTA 1000, other first-round results (Centro Panamericano de...
tennismajors.com

Guadalajara Open: Azarenka advances to quarter-finals, Gauff next

Belarusian Victoria Azarenka advanced to the last eight of the Guadalajara Open by beating American Madison Keys, the No 13 seed, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-1 at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Thursday. Azarenka, ranked No 37, will face American Coco Gauff, the No 5 seed, next. Ahead of her...
tennismajors.com

Guadalajara Open: Andreescu eliminated

American Jessica Pegula, the No 3 seed, defeated Canadian Bianca Andreescu 6-4, 6-4 to move into the quarter-finals of the Guadalajara Open at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Thursday evening. Pegula, ranked No 5, will face the winner of the match between American Sloane Stephens and Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia,...
tennismajors.com

Guadalajara Open: Stephens makes quarter-finals, saving three see points against Garcia

American Sloane Stephens moved into the quarter-finals of the Guadalajara Open by winning against Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia, the No 6 seed, 7-6 (6), 7-5 at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Thursday night. Garcia had three consecutive set points during the tie-break before letting Stephens take the control. Stephens, ranked...
tennismajors.com

Guadalajara Open: Bouzkova moves into quarter-finals after a 0-6 against Samsonova

Czech Marie Bouzkova defeated Russian Liudmila Samsonova 0-6, 7-5, 6-3 to reach the last eight of the Guadalajara Open at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Thursday evening. Bouzkova, ranked No 38, will face the winner of the match between No 7 seed Daria Kasatkina and Anna Kalinskaya next. In...
tennismajors.com

Guadalajara Open: Pegula saves three match points against Rybakina

American Jessica Pegula, the No 3 seed, edged out Kazakh Elena Rybakina 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (8) to reach the last 16 of the Guadalajara Open at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Wednesday night. Pegula, ranked No 5, will face Canadian Bianca Andreescu next. Pegula had to save three match...
tennismajors.com

Resurgent Thiem advances to second round at European Open

Austrian Dominic Thiem advanced to the second round of the European Open by winning against Belgian wildcard Michael Geerts 6-4, 6-0 at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Wednesday evening. Thiem, ranked No 132, will face Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo, the No 6 seed, next. Domi-nation ™. The @domithiem backhand is...
tennismajors.com

Impressive Pegula takes out Andreescu to ease into Guadalajara quarter-finals

American Jessica Pegula, the No 3 seed, defeated Canadian Bianca Andreescu 6-4, 6-4 to move into the last 8 of the Guadalajara Open at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Thursday evening. Pegula, ranked No 5, will face the winner of the match between American Sloane Stephens and Frenchwoman Caroline...
tennismajors.com

WTA Guadalajara: Sakkari overcomes Collins to set up winner-takes-WTA Finals-berth against Kudermetova

Greece’s Maria Sakkari, the No 4 seed, came from a set down to beat Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins in three sets at the WTA Guadalajara Open on Thursday night. The win set up an exciting quarter-final clash against Veronika Kudermetova with the winner securing the final berth at the season-ending WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas.
TEXAS STATE
tennismajors.com

Samsonova stuns Sabalenka in Guadalajara – sends Garcia, Gauff to WTA Finals

Russian Liudmila Samsonova beat Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, the second seed, 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 to reach the last 16 of the Guadalajara Open at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Wednesday evening. Samsonova, ranked No 22, will play the winner of the match between Colombian Camila Osorio and Czech Marie Bouzkova...
tennismajors.com

Guadalajara Open: Sakkari wins again (against Kostyuk) and moves into last 16

Greek Maria Sakkari, the No 4 seed, reached the last 16 of the Guadalajara Open by winning against Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk 6-4, 6-4 at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Tuesday night. Sakkari, ranked No 6, will play the winner of the match between American Danielle Collins, the No 14...

