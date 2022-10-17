Read full article on original website
Related
usj.edu
Bloomfield Public Schools and the University of Saint Joseph Celebrate Partnership to Educate the Next Generation of Teachers
On Oct. 20, 2022, the Connecticut State Department of Education, Bloomfield Public Schools, and the University of Saint Joseph gathered at Bloomfield High School to celebrate their collective efforts to provide support with challenges such as the teacher shortage, and the substitute shortage. USJ sought this partnership with Bloomfield Public...
Comments / 0