Pound Volatility Nears BTC Level; Bank of Japan Nearing a Breaking Point?
The 30-day volatility for the British pound and bitcoin (BTC) shows that the pound is on the verge of becoming more volatile than BTC. Separately, the Bank of Japan may face a $200 billion loss on its bond holdings which inject volatility into risky assets, including crypto. "All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee breaks down the Chart of the Day.
Bitcoin Below $19K After Trading Flat for the Past Week
Bitcoin (BTC) dipped below an important threshold of $19,000 after trading flat for the past week. ARK36 Executive Director Mikkel Morch joins “First Mover” to discuss the token’s low volatility and a potential bottom.
Crypto Hopefuls Seek Value in Memecoins After Vitalik Buterin’s Tweets
"THE," a new class of meme tokens created over the past week after a tweet made by Ethereum co-creator Vitalik Buterin, has seen some $10 million in on-chain trading volume and counts of over 5,000 holders as of Friday afternoon. "The Hash" team discusses the latest in the world of memecoins.
Bitcoin Outlook Ahead of Q3 GDP Report
CoinDesk Markets Managing Editor Brad Keoun discusses what he's watching for in the world of bitcoin (BTC), including the expected release of the U.S. economy's third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) figures. Plus, CoinDesk U.S. Regulatory Reporter Cheyenne Ligon on what to expect from the world of crypto regulation.
