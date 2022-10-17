Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Washington DC Council Approved a Bill to Allow Non-citizens the Right to VoteTom HandyWashington, DC
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
This Day in History: October 19: The United States Government vs MicrosoftWilliam Saint ValWashington, DC
Washington, D.C.'s Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
Most-read Fairfax County stories of the week: Oct. 15-21
The weekend is almost here. Let’s revisit the past week of news in Fairfax County. Here are the five most-read stories on FFXnow this week:. Ideas for potential stories can be sent to news@ffxnow.com or submitted as an anonymous tip. Photos of scenes from around the county are welcome too, with credit always given to the photographer.
Agreement for Bowman Towne Court overhaul approved by county housing authority
Developer Foulger-Pratt‘s unsolicited proposal to redevelop Bowman Towne Court in Reston is moving forward to the next phase of planning. The Fairfax County Redevelopment and Housing Authority’s commissioners voted yesterday (Oct. 20) to approve an interim agreement with the developer for up to 350 affordable apartments and a 40,000-square-foot Reston Regional Library on the 2.9-acre property owned by FCRHA at the intersection of Bowman Towne Drive and Town Center Parkway.
Fairfax County seeks more authority from state to fix trash pickup issues
Fairfax County will ask the Virginia General Assembly for more authority to fix its trash troubles, as complaints about American Disposal Services continue. At Tuesday’s (Oct. 18) legislative committee meeting, the Board of Supervisors once again dove into the persisting problems with trash pickups by the private, contracted collectors that serve about 90% of residents and almost all businesses in the county.
Roughly 25,000 voters receive incorrect voting information due to ‘printing issue’
A state elections mailer sent to around 25,000 voters incorrectly directed Town of Herndon, Vienna and Clifton voters to the wrong polling locations. The letter directs Town of Herndon residents should vote at a new location nearly thirty minutes away from the town: the Stacey C. Sherwood Community Center in the City of Fairfax.
Morning Notes
I-66 Ramps in Fair Lakes Area to Close Next Week — The I-66 East ramps from Monument Drive and Stringfellow Road will begin closing as early as 10 a.m. on Monday (Oct. 24) “to accommodate continued construction related to the 66 Express Lanes.” They will reopen by the end of this year with the rest of the eastern section of the interstate’s new toll lanes from Route 28 in Centreville to I-495. [VDOT]
Scuba company takes over Vienna dive shop, plans to build new swim center
A Vienna dive shop has been subsumed into Diventures, a swimming and scuba franchise from Nebraska that hopes to build a new aquatics facility to serve the D.C. area. The company announced yesterday (Wednesday) that it has expanded into Virginia with the acquisition of the local scuba shop Nautilus Aquatics, which has two locations in Vienna (510 Mill Street NE) and Sterling (1007A Ruitan Circle).
Equity concerns pauses county’s push to develop sports tourism facilities
Concerns over equity and the recommendation of specific sites have delayed Fairfax County’s push into sports tourism. At last week’s Board of Supervisors meeting, Springfield District Supervisor Pat Herrity proposed that the county start advertising that it’s seeking proposals from private entities to develop sports tourism facilities.
Coco’s Sodas + Sweets, opening today, introduces the ‘dirty soda’ to Vienna
Coco’s Sodas + Sweets is ready at last to give Vienna its first taste of “dirty sodas” — flavor-spiked soft drinks that originated as a coffee substitute in Mormon-heavy Utah. The soda shop officially opened today (Friday) in The Village Green shopping center at 513 Maple...
Construction on Sunrise Valley Drive walkway to begin in 2024
Construction on a new walkway along Sunrise Valley Drive in Reston is set to begin in the winter of 2024. At a meeting before Reston Association’s Design Review Board on Tuesday (Oct. 18), Fairfax County transportation planners said the project would provide much-needed pedestrian enhancements from Reston Parkway to Soapstone Drive.
County takes key step to prepare for redevelopment of Fairfax’s Judicial Complex
Fairfax County is considering updating its comprehensive plan to incorporate new housing and other public facilities in the Judicial Complex, a nearly 48-acre portion land surrounded by the City of Fairfax that is slated for redevelopment. Home to the county’s circuit, general district and juvenile courts as well as the...
The Nose That Knows: Pearls of wisdom or not
This sponsored column is written by the team at Arrowine & Cheese (4508 Cherry Hill Road in Arlington). Sign up for the email newsletter and receive exclusive discounts and offers. Experience Arrowine’s Tastings & Events. Have a question? Email thenose@arrowine.com. So you want to make wine?. So you think...
Construction ‘practically’ finished on Vienna Market development
After a noisy couple of years, construction is wrapping up on the Vienna Market development that now looms over Maple Avenue. Replacing the former Marco Polo restaurant at 245 Maple Avenue West, the complex consists of 44 condominium townhomes and 8,200 square feet of ground-floor retail space. It broke ground in mid-2019 after a lengthy planning and design process.
Mosaic District skating rink proposal skids to a halt until next year
There will be no ice skating at the Mosaic District this winter. The Fairfax County Board of Zoning Appeals agreed on Wednesday (Oct. 19) to postpone a decision on Rink Management Services Corporation’s special permit request for a rink in the Merrifield neighborhood that would have roller skating in the spring and ice skating in the winter.
