Fort Worth, TX

dallasexpress.com

FAA Looking Into Faulty GPS at DFW Airport

The FAA has begun investigating potential causes for a faulty GPS that caused delays and changes in flight paths earlier this week at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. The GPS disruption even caused one runway to be shut down briefly, later being reopened on Tuesday. The FAA was first alerted to the disturbance on Monday when it issued an Automatic Terminal Information Service announcement to incoming pilots.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Dallas Based American Airlines Settles Luggage Lawsuit for $7.5 Million

American Airlines is facing a lawsuit by passengers who were charged for checked bags when they were entitled to free baggage.Jan Rosolino/Unsplash. American Airlines is being forced to pay almost $7.5 million to settle a suit in regard to overcharging customers for baggage fees. Dallas News reports that a group of passengers from across the country sued American Airlines for charging to check luggage, even though they had airline status, credit cards, or bought premium tickets that gave them free checked bags.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

McKinney National Airport Explores Adding Commercial Flights

A North Texas general aviation airport plans to offer commercial service flights as early as 2026. McKinney National Airport is exploring early-stage plans to offer commercial flights for customers in a move to join Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) International Airport and Love Field, according to City officials. For the airport project...
MCKINNEY, TX
dallasexpress.com

DFW New Home Values Fall in September

Last month, new homes in Dallas Fort-Worth saw their values drop roughly $10,000 on average. According to the latest New Home Sales Report from HomesUSA, in September the three-month moving average of new home prices in North Texas was $502,686, down from $512,934 the previous month. Austin and San Antonio...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

North Texas: Build-to-Rent Housing Gaining Market Share

The build-to-rent housing concept is gaining traction in North Texas, with a growing percentage of residential construction in the metroplex accounting for single-family rental homes. The build-to-rent (BTR) or single-family rental (SFR) model consists of constructing between 250 to 300 rental homes around a central community with each unit averaging...
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Anna, Texas Preparing For Population Growth

As previously covered by Local Profile, North Texas is becoming a technology industry hub. Now the small town of Sherman is emerging as a semiconductor manufacturing center thanks to investments coming from GlobalWafers, Texas Instruments and II-VI. In June, GlobiTech, a subsidiary of the Taiwan-based GlobalWafers selected the town to locate a new $5 billion facility expansion, promising to create 1,500 new jobs in the area.
ANNA, TX
Axios

Dallas is growing really fast

Dallas is the fifth-fastest-growing city in the U.S., according to a new report by a nonpartisan think tank affiliated with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Why it matters: The ranking validates what people have been saying about the Dallas area becoming more desirable to outsiders who want a good quality of life without having to spend all of their income to get it.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Galleria Dallas Offers Benefit Market

This weekend Galleria Dallas is hosting a market that will benefit Bonton Farms, an organization that helps provide nutritional counseling, cooking classes, general health, and wellness guidance. The event comes from a month-long partnership between the North Dallas shopping center and the agriculture-focused South Dallas nonprofit. The benefit, which is...
DALLAS, TX
CW33 NewsFix

These are the best new restaurants around Dallas you need to try: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone that lives around the city of Dallas has a couple of go-to restaurants that they frequent monthly, weekly, and even daily. Does the same-old-same-old get, well, old? Are you looking to try something new, maybe a cuisine you haven’t tried before? This fall would be the perfect time to get into a new restaurant and see if they can dethrone your local favorites.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Unfilled Positions Prompt Multiple DFW Hiring Events

North Texas held several multi-industry job fairs over the weekend, with companies in the healthcare sector leading the hiring charge. Fort Worth ISD, Care2Fight Health & Wellness, and Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) all held hiring events this past Saturday. These job fairs were spurred by the increasing demand for first responders, healthcare workers, school nurses, bus operators, and police officers, among others.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

H-E-B Announces Opening Date for Local Store

H-E-B has announced the grand opening of its much-anticipated Plano store is right around the corner. H-E-B in Plano is officially set to open its doors to customers starting on Wednesday, November 2, at 6 a.m. The grand opening of H-E-B’s newest flagship store, located off Preston Road and Spring Creek Parkway, has been highly anticipated by customers eager for its arrival.
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

New data shows home sales have dropped significantly in North Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- New data recently released by real estate company RE/MAX shows DFW home sales have dropped significantly while prices for homes are still rising.The research shows home sales are down about 21% from this time last year; However, home prices are up about 14% in the same time period."That's the largest decrease to date, and so that's a pretty big number," RE/MAX Town & Country owner and broker Michael Coburn said.The same report also showed home prices across DFW are now averaging about $399,000.Coburn added that this trend is directly tied into the rising home mortgage...
DALLAS, TX

