dallasexpress.com
FAA Looking Into Faulty GPS at DFW Airport
The FAA has begun investigating potential causes for a faulty GPS that caused delays and changes in flight paths earlier this week at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. The GPS disruption even caused one runway to be shut down briefly, later being reopened on Tuesday. The FAA was first alerted to the disturbance on Monday when it issued an Automatic Terminal Information Service announcement to incoming pilots.
Dallas Based American Airlines Settles Luggage Lawsuit for $7.5 Million
American Airlines is facing a lawsuit by passengers who were charged for checked bags when they were entitled to free baggage.Jan Rosolino/Unsplash. American Airlines is being forced to pay almost $7.5 million to settle a suit in regard to overcharging customers for baggage fees. Dallas News reports that a group of passengers from across the country sued American Airlines for charging to check luggage, even though they had airline status, credit cards, or bought premium tickets that gave them free checked bags.
dallasexpress.com
McKinney National Airport Explores Adding Commercial Flights
A North Texas general aviation airport plans to offer commercial service flights as early as 2026. McKinney National Airport is exploring early-stage plans to offer commercial flights for customers in a move to join Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) International Airport and Love Field, according to City officials. For the airport project...
WFAA
Four zones in Dallas-Fort Worth shift from homeowner to renter majority
DALLAS — this story and more North Texas business news from the Dallas Business Journal. Four ZIP codes in Dallas-Fort Worth have shifted from homeownership to a renter majority in the last decade, according to a new study. More than 43.7 million U.S. households lived in rentals in 2021...
Ars Technica
GPS interference caused the FAA to reroute Texas air traffic. Experts stumped
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the cause of mysterious GPS interference that, over the past few days, has closed one runway at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and prompted some aircraft in the region to be rerouted to areas where signals were working properly. The interference first came to...
San Antonio-based H-E-B announces second Dallas-Fort Worth store will open Nov. 2
The chain's first standard-format store in the region opened in Frisco on Sept. 22.
dallasexpress.com
DFW New Home Values Fall in September
Last month, new homes in Dallas Fort-Worth saw their values drop roughly $10,000 on average. According to the latest New Home Sales Report from HomesUSA, in September the three-month moving average of new home prices in North Texas was $502,686, down from $512,934 the previous month. Austin and San Antonio...
dallasexpress.com
North Texas: Build-to-Rent Housing Gaining Market Share
The build-to-rent housing concept is gaining traction in North Texas, with a growing percentage of residential construction in the metroplex accounting for single-family rental homes. The build-to-rent (BTR) or single-family rental (SFR) model consists of constructing between 250 to 300 rental homes around a central community with each unit averaging...
Anna, Texas Preparing For Population Growth
As previously covered by Local Profile, North Texas is becoming a technology industry hub. Now the small town of Sherman is emerging as a semiconductor manufacturing center thanks to investments coming from GlobalWafers, Texas Instruments and II-VI. In June, GlobiTech, a subsidiary of the Taiwan-based GlobalWafers selected the town to locate a new $5 billion facility expansion, promising to create 1,500 new jobs in the area.
Dallas is growing really fast
Dallas is the fifth-fastest-growing city in the U.S., according to a new report by a nonpartisan think tank affiliated with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Why it matters: The ranking validates what people have been saying about the Dallas area becoming more desirable to outsiders who want a good quality of life without having to spend all of their income to get it.
dallasexpress.com
Galleria Dallas Offers Benefit Market
This weekend Galleria Dallas is hosting a market that will benefit Bonton Farms, an organization that helps provide nutritional counseling, cooking classes, general health, and wellness guidance. The event comes from a month-long partnership between the North Dallas shopping center and the agriculture-focused South Dallas nonprofit. The benefit, which is...
CW33 NewsFix
These are the best new restaurants around Dallas you need to try: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone that lives around the city of Dallas has a couple of go-to restaurants that they frequent monthly, weekly, and even daily. Does the same-old-same-old get, well, old? Are you looking to try something new, maybe a cuisine you haven’t tried before? This fall would be the perfect time to get into a new restaurant and see if they can dethrone your local favorites.
dallasexpress.com
Unfilled Positions Prompt Multiple DFW Hiring Events
North Texas held several multi-industry job fairs over the weekend, with companies in the healthcare sector leading the hiring charge. Fort Worth ISD, Care2Fight Health & Wellness, and Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) all held hiring events this past Saturday. These job fairs were spurred by the increasing demand for first responders, healthcare workers, school nurses, bus operators, and police officers, among others.
Highest-rated sushi restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated sushi restaurants in Dallas from Tripadvisor.
Owners of Urban Seafood Company in Plano get their inspiration from East Coast
Urban Seafood Company co-owners, from left, are Bonnie Shea, Nathan Shea, Salvatore Gisellu and Michael Lee. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) Inspired by their love of the East Coast, particularly Nantucket and Boston, Nathan and Bonnie Shea set about creating a restaurant that echoes the essence of some of their favorite harborside eateries.
fortworthinc.com
Fort Worth Plans to Offer British Aerospace Company $7 Million Tax Credit as Lure
The city of Fort Worth is poised to offer a British aerospace company a $7 million tax incentive in hopes of it building its new research and development facility near Lake Worth. The city would offer GKN Aerospace up to $7 million in unique tax credit grants that the company...
cw39.com
What restaurant has the best buffet in Texas? Yelp ranks the best in every US state
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who’s ready to get so full they can barely sit or lay down and get comfortable? That’s what a buffet can bring you and do it in a delicious way in an array of cuisines. Yelp recently released its report on the best buffet...
dallasexpress.com
H-E-B Announces Opening Date for Local Store
H-E-B has announced the grand opening of its much-anticipated Plano store is right around the corner. H-E-B in Plano is officially set to open its doors to customers starting on Wednesday, November 2, at 6 a.m. The grand opening of H-E-B’s newest flagship store, located off Preston Road and Spring Creek Parkway, has been highly anticipated by customers eager for its arrival.
New data shows home sales have dropped significantly in North Texas
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- New data recently released by real estate company RE/MAX shows DFW home sales have dropped significantly while prices for homes are still rising.The research shows home sales are down about 21% from this time last year; However, home prices are up about 14% in the same time period."That's the largest decrease to date, and so that's a pretty big number," RE/MAX Town & Country owner and broker Michael Coburn said.The same report also showed home prices across DFW are now averaging about $399,000.Coburn added that this trend is directly tied into the rising home mortgage...
dmagazine.com
News Bites: The Grapevine Bar is Moving and Henry’s Majestic Will Temporarily Close
The Grapevine Bar, the well-loved Dallas dive bar on Maple Avenue, intends to move to a new location once its lease ends in 2023. The Dallas Morning News first reported the story Monday. The property was purchased by Dallas real estate company Crow Holdings, which owns industrial, residential, and office...
