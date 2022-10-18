ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secret LA

13 Haunted Places That You Can Visit In Los Angeles This Halloween

Our favorite part of Halloween is indulging in treats and the adrenaline rush from being scared. What if we told you that you could have the best of both worlds? Los Angeles is full of history, which means it’s also full of eerie energy ranging from the good, and the bad to just downright creepy. Below is our perfectly curated list haunted locations in Los Angeles you can visit, as recommended by our favorite spooky expert Ansley AKA Spooky Foodie on TikTok. Do you dare scroll? Before El Cid was the iconic Flamenco venue we know today, it lived several...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dailytitan.com

Tunnel of Terror is unlike any haunted attraction

If your car is starting to look a little scary, this haunting car wash is for you. Tunnel of Terror’s OC Haunted Car Wash, located at the Big Wave Express Car Wash in Anaheim, features killer clowns, monsters and ghouls terrorizing your vehicle as you drive through the car wash.
ANAHEIM, CA
oc-breeze.com

Anaheim Plaza invites community to free Halloween Trick-or-Treat event

Anaheim Plaza, an open-air shopping center just minutes from the Disneyland Resort, Angel Stadium and Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California, invites the community to its Halloween event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 29. The event will feature trick-or-treating at participating retailers centerwide (while supplies last),...
ANAHEIM, CA
Long Beach Post

Fall Fest Returns to The Pike Outlets

The Pike Outlets will be celebrating fall and Halloween at their annual Fall Fest on Saturday, October 29th, in Main Plaza. Join them from 12-3 PM for tons of festive fun. This free event will feature Halloween character meet & greets including Maleficent and a magic wielding scarecrow stilt-walker. The kiddos will love their Halloween […] The post Fall Fest Returns to The Pike Outlets appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
UncoverLA

Luxury Leather Atelier Savas Brings a Little Bit of Nashville to L.A. in First Foray Into Ready-to-Wear

A little bit of Nashville looks good on L.A. Bespoke leather jackets, boots, and accessories made from the finest hides and furs in the world await Angelenos at Savas' new store on Melrose. The star-loved, small-batch brand, which counts musicians Jack White, Jason Isbel, and Reba McEntire as fans, was founded by Savannah Yarborough, a Nashville-based designer who earned her menswear design degree from the prestigious Central Saint Martins in London.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Downey’s Dia de los Muertos Festival returning bigger than ever

DOWNEY – One of the Southland’s signature events, the annual Downey Dia de Los Muertos Art Festival, is set for Saturday, Oct. 29, from 11 am to 8 pm, in and around the Downey Civic Center on Firestone Blvd., across from Downey High School. Admission and parking are...
DOWNEY, CA
L.A. Weekly

LA’s Top 5 Haunted Places

As the spooky season approaches, several brave souls are looking to visit some of the scariest places in the United States. Los Angeles is riddled with plenty of haunted places, some of which were even used in a television series. Therefore, this city is definitely worth a visit for those who are looking to experience paranormal activities themselves.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Red Tricycle Los Angeles

Celebrate Day of the Dead in Los Angeles

Pay tribute to the deceased with these Día de los Muertos Los Angeles events. Every fall, many families gather to honor and remember their loved ones who have passed away by celebrating Día de los Muertos or the Day of the Dead. Whether they decorate elaborate altars with photos and sentimental objects of remembrance or paint their faces like skulls, otherwise known as Calaveras, there are many special traditions you can share with your children. We’ve rounded up some of the best events in SoCal to commemorate the holiday this year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nypressnews.com

Look At This: Santa Monica Pier

The Santa Monica Pier still ranks among Los Angeles’ most-recognized landmarks. Tonight, Desmond Shaw takes a look at the incredible history behind it.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

The L.A. TACO 2022 Guide to Día de Los Muertos Events, Including Our Own ‘TACOLAND’ at Hollywood Forever

For 11 years, L.A. TACO has been bringing our readers the most extensive and complete Day of the Dead event guides for Los Angeles County . Seeing communities come together to celebrate this tradition throughout Los Angeles, the Valley, and Orange County over the years has been a privilege. While movies and other pop culture events have lifted the profile of Día de Los Muertos, community-based celebrations have always held it down and honored the spirit of this tradition.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Thrillist

Admission is Free at Orange County’s New Modern Art Museum

From a free exhibit at SoFi Stadium to a new street art gallery on La Brea, LA has plenty of options when it comes to getting your modern art fix. In fact, the whole of Southern California is awash in art viewing opportunities, from the expanse of San Diego’s Balboa Park, to the newly reopened Orange County Museum of Art (OCMA) at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa. At 53,000-square-feet, OMCA’s new building is almost double the size of its predecessor in Newport Beach, and is sure to attract art enthusiasts across the region with its promise of free admission to all for its first ten years of operation.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
UncoverLA

UncoverLA

Uncover LA is a stylish resource for Los Angeles' coolest people, places, and things.

