This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
A Disturbing Home Surveillance Video Shows a California Family being Robbed While they were Enjoying a Family Dinner OutShameel ShamsYorba Linda, CA
My Life As A Page For NBC-TV In The "Big '80s"Herbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
Free Day of the Dead celebration at Museum of Latin American Art in Long Beach on October 30D.J. EatonLong Beach, CA
10 Scares, Steals, and Foodie Deals for your L.A. WeekendCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
[Updated] L.A.'s Spookiest Soirees, From Halloween-Themed Parties to Family-Fun Fall Festivities
Calling all goblins and ghouls! Our weather may not show it, but Halloween is here, and we want to prepare you for all of the city's best fall festivities. Choosing your Halloween event line-up can be frightening. That's why we did the work for you!. Spooky seekers can enthrall themselves...
L.A.'s Best Events This Weekend, From Dine L.A. to the OC Japan Fair and More
Mark your cal for these pop-up shops and markets, stylish soirées, trunk shows, and other cool Los Angeles events. Looking for the best L.A. sample sales? Find all of those right here. Dine L.A. (Multiple Locations): Foodies, it's here! Score food and drink deals for $15 and up while...
13 Haunted Places That You Can Visit In Los Angeles This Halloween
Our favorite part of Halloween is indulging in treats and the adrenaline rush from being scared. What if we told you that you could have the best of both worlds? Los Angeles is full of history, which means it’s also full of eerie energy ranging from the good, and the bad to just downright creepy. Below is our perfectly curated list haunted locations in Los Angeles you can visit, as recommended by our favorite spooky expert Ansley AKA Spooky Foodie on TikTok. Do you dare scroll? Before El Cid was the iconic Flamenco venue we know today, it lived several...
Día de los Muertos events in Southern California
Here's a list of Día de los Muertos events in Southern California.
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including the Story of a Terrifying 1930s Gangster
Scary Halloween Ghost Stories At LA's Premiere Haunted Restaurant. It's the time of year for scary ghost stories, and what better way to celebrate than by listening to some of the most unsettling tales that have been told?
dailytitan.com
Tunnel of Terror is unlike any haunted attraction
If your car is starting to look a little scary, this haunting car wash is for you. Tunnel of Terror’s OC Haunted Car Wash, located at the Big Wave Express Car Wash in Anaheim, features killer clowns, monsters and ghouls terrorizing your vehicle as you drive through the car wash.
oc-breeze.com
Anaheim Plaza invites community to free Halloween Trick-or-Treat event
Anaheim Plaza, an open-air shopping center just minutes from the Disneyland Resort, Angel Stadium and Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California, invites the community to its Halloween event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 29. The event will feature trick-or-treating at participating retailers centerwide (while supplies last),...
Column: Listen to will.i.am, go to this year's East LA Classic
For the 87th time, Garfield will play Roosevelt in the East LA Classic on Friday night. The game will take place at the Coliseum.
Fall Fest Returns to The Pike Outlets
The Pike Outlets will be celebrating fall and Halloween at their annual Fall Fest on Saturday, October 29th, in Main Plaza. Join them from 12-3 PM for tons of festive fun. This free event will feature Halloween character meet & greets including Maleficent and a magic wielding scarecrow stilt-walker. The kiddos will love their Halloween […] The post Fall Fest Returns to The Pike Outlets appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Luxury Leather Atelier Savas Brings a Little Bit of Nashville to L.A. in First Foray Into Ready-to-Wear
A little bit of Nashville looks good on L.A. Bespoke leather jackets, boots, and accessories made from the finest hides and furs in the world await Angelenos at Savas' new store on Melrose. The star-loved, small-batch brand, which counts musicians Jack White, Jason Isbel, and Reba McEntire as fans, was founded by Savannah Yarborough, a Nashville-based designer who earned her menswear design degree from the prestigious Central Saint Martins in London.
thedowneypatriot.com
Downey’s Dia de los Muertos Festival returning bigger than ever
DOWNEY – One of the Southland’s signature events, the annual Downey Dia de Los Muertos Art Festival, is set for Saturday, Oct. 29, from 11 am to 8 pm, in and around the Downey Civic Center on Firestone Blvd., across from Downey High School. Admission and parking are...
L.A. Weekly
LA’s Top 5 Haunted Places
As the spooky season approaches, several brave souls are looking to visit some of the scariest places in the United States. Los Angeles is riddled with plenty of haunted places, some of which were even used in a television series. Therefore, this city is definitely worth a visit for those who are looking to experience paranormal activities themselves.
Celebrate Day of the Dead in Los Angeles
Pay tribute to the deceased with these Día de los Muertos Los Angeles events. Every fall, many families gather to honor and remember their loved ones who have passed away by celebrating Día de los Muertos or the Day of the Dead. Whether they decorate elaborate altars with photos and sentimental objects of remembrance or paint their faces like skulls, otherwise known as Calaveras, there are many special traditions you can share with your children. We’ve rounded up some of the best events in SoCal to commemorate the holiday this year.
foxla.com
LA County neighbors get 'mandatory trick-or-treat' fliers demanding Halloween candies
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Anonymous fliers were distributed throughout a SoCal neighborhood instructing all residents to participate in traditional Halloween rituals between certain hours on October 31st, and it struck a nerve with neighbors. The printed fliers stated that "all Residents In The Bristow Park community of City of...
nypressnews.com
Look At This: Santa Monica Pier
The Santa Monica Pier still ranks among Los Angeles’ most-recognized landmarks. Tonight, Desmond Shaw takes a look at the incredible history behind it.
The L.A. TACO 2022 Guide to Día de Los Muertos Events, Including Our Own ‘TACOLAND’ at Hollywood Forever
For 11 years, L.A. TACO has been bringing our readers the most extensive and complete Day of the Dead event guides for Los Angeles County . Seeing communities come together to celebrate this tradition throughout Los Angeles, the Valley, and Orange County over the years has been a privilege. While movies and other pop culture events have lifted the profile of Día de Los Muertos, community-based celebrations have always held it down and honored the spirit of this tradition.
lataco.com
Headlines: Kanye Handing Out ‘White Lives Matter’ T-Shirts in Skid Row; L.A. Is Third Most Rat-Infested City in U.S.
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Downtown: In a video shot by an accused sex offender, Kanye West was observed handing out “White Lives Matter”...
yovenice.com
Dinah’s Family Restaurant Refusing to Leave Historic Building During Construction
Redevelopment leaves future of restaurant uncertain. Dinah’s Family Restaurant has refused to leave their restaurant while the buildings around the historic building are being razed, as reported by Eater Los Angeles. The owners intend on keeping the restaurant open during construction. Eater Los Angeles quotes a representative of the...
This California Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Thrillist
Admission is Free at Orange County’s New Modern Art Museum
From a free exhibit at SoFi Stadium to a new street art gallery on La Brea, LA has plenty of options when it comes to getting your modern art fix. In fact, the whole of Southern California is awash in art viewing opportunities, from the expanse of San Diego’s Balboa Park, to the newly reopened Orange County Museum of Art (OCMA) at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa. At 53,000-square-feet, OMCA’s new building is almost double the size of its predecessor in Newport Beach, and is sure to attract art enthusiasts across the region with its promise of free admission to all for its first ten years of operation.
UncoverLA
