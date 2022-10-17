ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dallasexpress.com

Turkey Shortage Impacts Texas BBQ Restaurants, Thanksgiving

Smoked turkey is a staple of Thanksgiving and many BBQ restaurants bank on Thanksgiving turkey sales for their yearly revenue. However, the avian influenza epidemic has gutted BBQ restaurants around Texas. According to the USDA, the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) has claimed the lives of 47.6 million birds in...
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

H-E-B Announces Opening Date for Local Store

H-E-B has announced the grand opening of its much-anticipated Plano store is right around the corner. H-E-B in Plano is officially set to open its doors to customers starting on Wednesday, November 2, at 6 a.m. The grand opening of H-E-B’s newest flagship store, located off Preston Road and Spring Creek Parkway, has been highly anticipated by customers eager for its arrival.
PLANO, TX
dallasexpress.com

DFW Ranked Most Expensive Region in Texas

A recent ranking using data from the Council for Community and Economic Research’s Cost of Living Index (COLI) has determined that the Dallas-Fort Worth area is the most expensive region to live in the state. Using this federally-recognized information, a local media outlet ranked 18 metropolitan areas in Texas...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

DFW is a Hotspot for Coworking

With 261 unique locations, Dallas-Fort Worth ranks fifth in the country for the most coworking spaces, according to a new report from CoworkingCafe. Dallas alone saw the number of remote workers almost quadruple between 2019 and 2021, helping fill the nearly 100 locations in the city. Coworking spaces have exploded...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Puppies Ride Train to Butterfly Festival

More than a dozen puppies being prepared as seeing-eye dogs hitched a ride on the rails this past Saturday on their way to the Butterfly Flutterby Festival in Grapevine. It was all part of their training as future guide dogs, organized by Guide Dogs for the Blind (GDB), a nonprofit organization based in San Rafael, California.
GRAPEVINE, TX
Black Enterprise

Bundles Protected! Dallas County Judge Finds Solution to Help Entrepreneurs Save Extensions

Dallas County judge, Shequitta Kelly, is protecting bundles and investments with a hair storage unit she created. Kelly founded The Hair Shield nearly two years after she grew frustrated sorting through quality, yet tangled, matted, and dried-out hair extensions. She created a solution in a satin-lined protective unit that stores, transports, and restores beauty to hair extensions. In July 2018, The Hair Shield was manufactured, and the brand has since allowed Kelly to serve in a different way.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Small North Texas Cities Rank Among U.S.’s Best

Three North Texas cities — Southlake, Allen, and Flower Mound — were ranked among the top in WalletHub’s “2022’s Best Small Cities in America.”. The study ranked cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 in five comprehensive areas: affordability, economic health, education and health, quality of life, and safety.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
WFAA

Build-to-rent housing gaining market share in North Texas

DALLAS — Read. Newly built rental homes make up about 9% of all new residential construction in Dallas-Fort Worth, and the product type is a rapidly growing segment of the market here and nationwide, especially across the Sunbelt. Roughly 5,000 single-family rental homes will be built in North Texas...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Roundtable Raises Awareness of Local Fentanyl Deaths

Members of the Dallas community gathered at the Children’s Health Specialty Center on Monday to raise awareness of the fentanyl epidemic in Dallas. One local woman who spoke at the roundtable, organized by U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX), was Flower Mound resident Kathy Travis, who lost her 25-year-old daughter Jessica Duke last year to fentanyl.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

5 Things You Need To Know About Shopping At H-E-B

H-E-B Frisco opened their doors in September and soon Plano residents will have the grocery store in their backyard as well. On November 2, H-E-B Plano will finally open, the second H-E-B to debut in North Texas this fall. The grocery chain can seem overwhelming with its wide range of...
PLANO, TX
WFAA

Two Dallas neighborhoods lead all of North Texas in 10-year home price appreciation

DALLAS — What a difference a decade makes. In 2012, the ZIP code 75208, which includes the trendy Bishop Arts and Kessler Park neighborhoods southwest of downtown Dallas, had a median home value of $121,658. Today, the 75208 ZIP code in the northwest quadrant of the broader Oak Cliff area of the city has a median home value of $450,303, according to housing data provided by Zillow.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Turtle Creek Boulevard Estate for Sale

For the first time in over 50 years, an estate on Turtle Creek Boulevard in Dallas is on the market. Represented by agents Jeanne Shelton and Doug Shelton of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty, the property is priced at $14.6 million. The Dallas estate located at 7037 Turtle Creek...
DALLAS, TX

