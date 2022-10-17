Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Footage of controversial drag show in Plano goes viralAsh JurbergPlano, TX
Two Men Facing Assault Charges Over a Chaotic Brawl at Local HootersLarry Lease
Electric Scooters Returning to Dallas with New Rules in PlaceLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Snap Kitchen Re-Opens Uptown Dallas LocationLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Turkey Shortage Impacts Texas BBQ Restaurants, Thanksgiving
Smoked turkey is a staple of Thanksgiving and many BBQ restaurants bank on Thanksgiving turkey sales for their yearly revenue. However, the avian influenza epidemic has gutted BBQ restaurants around Texas. According to the USDA, the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) has claimed the lives of 47.6 million birds in...
H-E-B Announces Opening Date for Local Store
H-E-B has announced the grand opening of its much-anticipated Plano store is right around the corner. H-E-B in Plano is officially set to open its doors to customers starting on Wednesday, November 2, at 6 a.m. The grand opening of H-E-B’s newest flagship store, located off Preston Road and Spring Creek Parkway, has been highly anticipated by customers eager for its arrival.
What restaurant has the best buffet in Texas? Yelp ranks the best in every US state
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who’s ready to get so full they can barely sit or lay down and get comfortable? That’s what a buffet can bring you and do it in a delicious way in an array of cuisines. Yelp recently released its report on the best buffet...
DFW Ranked Most Expensive Region in Texas
A recent ranking using data from the Council for Community and Economic Research’s Cost of Living Index (COLI) has determined that the Dallas-Fort Worth area is the most expensive region to live in the state. Using this federally-recognized information, a local media outlet ranked 18 metropolitan areas in Texas...
DFW is a Hotspot for Coworking
With 261 unique locations, Dallas-Fort Worth ranks fifth in the country for the most coworking spaces, according to a new report from CoworkingCafe. Dallas alone saw the number of remote workers almost quadruple between 2019 and 2021, helping fill the nearly 100 locations in the city. Coworking spaces have exploded...
Puppies Ride Train to Butterfly Festival
More than a dozen puppies being prepared as seeing-eye dogs hitched a ride on the rails this past Saturday on their way to the Butterfly Flutterby Festival in Grapevine. It was all part of their training as future guide dogs, organized by Guide Dogs for the Blind (GDB), a nonprofit organization based in San Rafael, California.
Legendary Fort Worth Pizza Shop Expands and More Cronut Donuts On The Way — Mama’s Pizza and Parlor Doughnuts Are Making Moves
Mama's Pizza makes its dough fresh daily. Now, it's expanding in a big way. Founded in Fort Worth way back in 1968, Mama’s Pizza has become a local legend with its thick chewy, garlic butter-basted crust, chunky tomato sauce and plenty of cheese and toppings. Now, it’s expanding in a major way.
Bundles Protected! Dallas County Judge Finds Solution to Help Entrepreneurs Save Extensions
Dallas County judge, Shequitta Kelly, is protecting bundles and investments with a hair storage unit she created. Kelly founded The Hair Shield nearly two years after she grew frustrated sorting through quality, yet tangled, matted, and dried-out hair extensions. She created a solution in a satin-lined protective unit that stores, transports, and restores beauty to hair extensions. In July 2018, The Hair Shield was manufactured, and the brand has since allowed Kelly to serve in a different way.
Small North Texas Cities Rank Among U.S.’s Best
Three North Texas cities — Southlake, Allen, and Flower Mound — were ranked among the top in WalletHub’s “2022’s Best Small Cities in America.”. The study ranked cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 in five comprehensive areas: affordability, economic health, education and health, quality of life, and safety.
Build-to-rent housing gaining market share in North Texas
DALLAS — Read. Newly built rental homes make up about 9% of all new residential construction in Dallas-Fort Worth, and the product type is a rapidly growing segment of the market here and nationwide, especially across the Sunbelt. Roughly 5,000 single-family rental homes will be built in North Texas...
H-E-B Opening New, Larger Location In North Texas
The new store will be 7,000 square feet larger than the Frisco location.
Fort Worth Plans to Offer British Aerospace Company $7 Million Tax Credit as Lure
The city of Fort Worth is poised to offer a British aerospace company a $7 million tax incentive in hopes of it building its new research and development facility near Lake Worth. The city would offer GKN Aerospace up to $7 million in unique tax credit grants that the company...
Dallas Roundtable Raises Awareness of Local Fentanyl Deaths
Members of the Dallas community gathered at the Children’s Health Specialty Center on Monday to raise awareness of the fentanyl epidemic in Dallas. One local woman who spoke at the roundtable, organized by U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX), was Flower Mound resident Kathy Travis, who lost her 25-year-old daughter Jessica Duke last year to fentanyl.
Holy Guacamole! Here’s Where You Find This Big, Viral, Texas-Sized Taco
I love tacos, you love tacos, we all love tacos. That's why God invented Taco Tuesday. And it looks like the place to get the biggest taco in Texas is at a soccer game right outside of Dallas, TX. While the true origins of the delicious Mexican delicacy are clouded...
5 Things You Need To Know About Shopping At H-E-B
H-E-B Frisco opened their doors in September and soon Plano residents will have the grocery store in their backyard as well. On November 2, H-E-B Plano will finally open, the second H-E-B to debut in North Texas this fall. The grocery chain can seem overwhelming with its wide range of...
Enjoy Log Cabin Living With This Dreamy Five-Acre Property in Haslet
Raise your hand if you had a Lincoln Log set when you were a kid. Aside from Legos, the Lincoln Logs were my favorite. Nothing was more fun than building log cabin homes … and then of course selling them to my favorite Star Wars and G.I. Joe figures.
The best mac and cheese in the world can be found at these Texas restaurants: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s a great time to be alive as the fall season has settled in with the temperature dropping just a bit to make Texas a little more comfortable and with that comes diners hitting the restaurants hard for some mac and cheese to go with their Texas meats.
Two Dallas neighborhoods lead all of North Texas in 10-year home price appreciation
DALLAS — What a difference a decade makes. In 2012, the ZIP code 75208, which includes the trendy Bishop Arts and Kessler Park neighborhoods southwest of downtown Dallas, had a median home value of $121,658. Today, the 75208 ZIP code in the northwest quadrant of the broader Oak Cliff area of the city has a median home value of $450,303, according to housing data provided by Zillow.
Dallas Turtle Creek Boulevard Estate for Sale
For the first time in over 50 years, an estate on Turtle Creek Boulevard in Dallas is on the market. Represented by agents Jeanne Shelton and Doug Shelton of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty, the property is priced at $14.6 million. The Dallas estate located at 7037 Turtle Creek...
North Beach Street art project features 12 animals sculptures along -mile stretch in Fort Worth
A raccoon made out of trash cans is one of 12 pieces of art made by Chris Fennell for Arts Fort Worth and installed on North Beach Street in Fort Worth. (Courtesy Charley Erwin) Arts Fort Worth unveiled a series of sculptures this fall by Alabama artist Chris Fennell along...
