Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fort Worth Dunbar Basketball Coach Place on Leave AmidLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
WaBa Grill Set to Enter Texas After One Of The Chain’s Franchisee Inked a 10-Store Development DealMadocTexas State
North Texas School Districts Received $1 Million in Grants for School SafetyLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Euless Police Arrest Man for Making Terroristic Threat against SchoolLarry LeaseEuless, TX
Lakeworth Police Rescue Woman Held Captive in HotelLarry LeaseLake Worth, TX
Related
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Hopes to Hire Out of Permit Backlog
As the City of Dallas seeks to alleviate the permitting backlog that has slowed the building and construction process, the development services department recently moved to fill empty positions in its ranks. Dallas’ Development Services Department (DSD) held a hiring event Tuesday to fill multiple positions for the city, including...
dmagazine.com
RealPage Drives Up Rents, Perhaps Illegally
RealPage is a huge Richardson-based company that helps property owners set rents using an algorithm whose inputs are rents charged by other property owners. The company has about 31,700 customers that together control a huge chunk of the rentable space in the United States. And that could be a problem. A lengthy new ProPublica investigation took a look at what happens when a critical mass of property owners all put their data into the same bucket: rents go up.
dallasexpress.com
Rising Inflation May Drive Evictions Higher
Many North Texans are struggling to pay rent amidst an era of historic inflation. According to a recent survey from the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 522,000 Texas renters — about 8% of the state’s tenants — said they were behind on rent payments this summer. Of that 8%, three out of five said they feared they would be evicted within two months.
Texas Has Over $6 Billion in Unclaimed Money and Property. Is It Yours?
The Texas Comptroller claims that over $280 million has been added to the state's unclaimed property and cash up to the end of 2021, bringing the total available to $6 billion ready to claim in 2022. Unclaimed property examples include abandoned bank accounts, uncashed checks, overpayments, payroll and vendor checks,...
dallasexpress.com
Unfilled Positions Prompt Multiple DFW Hiring Events
North Texas held several multi-industry job fairs over the weekend, with companies in the healthcare sector leading the hiring charge. Fort Worth ISD, Care2Fight Health & Wellness, and Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) all held hiring events this past Saturday. These job fairs were spurred by the increasing demand for first responders, healthcare workers, school nurses, bus operators, and police officers, among others.
dallasexpress.com
North Texas: Build-to-Rent Housing Gaining Market Share
The build-to-rent housing concept is gaining traction in North Texas, with a growing percentage of residential construction in the metroplex accounting for single-family rental homes. The build-to-rent (BTR) or single-family rental (SFR) model consists of constructing between 250 to 300 rental homes around a central community with each unit averaging...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Program Encourages Employers to Hire People With Disabilities
The Texas Workforce Commission has rolled out several programs to encourage employers to hire people with disabilities to not only help people find jobs but diversify the job market. "We know from consistent statistics that about a quarter of the population in the U.S. and maybe globally, about one in...
dallasexpress.com
Texas VA Facilities Anticipate $442 Milllion Upgrades
Veterans Affairs (VA) healthcare centers in Dallas and El Paso will collectively receive $442 million of taxpayer funds for facility upgrades from the federal government. The Dallas project will cost an estimated $293 million and include improvements for the specialized treatment of spinal injuries. El Paso will see an entirely...
WFAA
Four zones in Dallas-Fort Worth shift from homeowner to renter majority
DALLAS — this story and more North Texas business news from the Dallas Business Journal. Four ZIP codes in Dallas-Fort Worth have shifted from homeownership to a renter majority in the last decade, according to a new study. More than 43.7 million U.S. households lived in rentals in 2021...
dallasexpress.com
H-E-B Announces Opening Date for Local Store
H-E-B has announced the grand opening of its much-anticipated Plano store is right around the corner. H-E-B in Plano is officially set to open its doors to customers starting on Wednesday, November 2, at 6 a.m. The grand opening of H-E-B’s newest flagship store, located off Preston Road and Spring Creek Parkway, has been highly anticipated by customers eager for its arrival.
New data shows home sales have dropped significantly in North Texas
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- New data recently released by real estate company RE/MAX shows DFW home sales have dropped significantly while prices for homes are still rising.The research shows home sales are down about 21% from this time last year; However, home prices are up about 14% in the same time period."That's the largest decrease to date, and so that's a pretty big number," RE/MAX Town & Country owner and broker Michael Coburn said.The same report also showed home prices across DFW are now averaging about $399,000.Coburn added that this trend is directly tied into the rising home mortgage...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Trails Most Other Populous Cities in Safety
Dallas did not fare well in a recent study by WalletHub examining U.S. cities to determine which are safest. The WalletHub ranking assessed 182 major cities, looking for “key indicators of safety,” and Dallas placed No.166. WalletHub looked at the 150 most populated cities in the U.S., along...
keranews.org
City of Dallas looks at adding protections to help city residents avoid evictions
The rules give tenants extra time to make up missed rent payments before their landlord can evict them. Council member Adam Bazaldua said the city needs a stopgap measure. “For us to allow for this to go off of the books and sunset something that is protecting people and allow for them to be most vulnerable and on the street…is absurd,” Bazaldua said.
Dallas Based American Airlines Settles Luggage Lawsuit for $7.5 Million
American Airlines is facing a lawsuit by passengers who were charged for checked bags when they were entitled to free baggage.Jan Rosolino/Unsplash. American Airlines is being forced to pay almost $7.5 million to settle a suit in regard to overcharging customers for baggage fees. Dallas News reports that a group of passengers from across the country sued American Airlines for charging to check luggage, even though they had airline status, credit cards, or bought premium tickets that gave them free checked bags.
Dallas Observer
The City of Dallas May Offer Eviction Protections Beyond COVID-19 Pandemic
During the pandemic, Dallasites have had additional protections against evictions through an ordinance passed by City Council in April 2020. But the eviction ordinance was never meant to last indefinitely. It’s tied to the governor’s and the mayor’s COVID-19 disaster declarations. On Sept. 19, Gov. Greg Abbott extended the disaster declaration until Oct. 19.
Rental ‘Inflation Pandemic’ Prompts Overhaul of Dallas Eviction Ordinance
The rent is too damn high. And renters who can’t make their monthly payments are likely to be evicted, which causes a whole new set of problems contributing to Dallas’s homeless rate. The Dallas City Council heard Wednesday from officials with Child Poverty Action Lab, who said more...
KTEN.com
How Long Do You Have to File a Car Accident Lawsuit in Texas?
Originally Posted On: https://www.oharelawfirm.com/car-accident/how-long-do-you-have-to-file-a-car-accident-lawsuit-in-texas/. After you’ve been injured in a car accident in Texas, your first moves are probably to seek medical attention and look into a rental while your car is in the shop. It doesn’t take long, however, before you start wondering how long you have to...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
H-E-B sets an opening date for its newest Dallas-area store
Texas grocer H-E-B is continuing its expansion into the Dallas-Fort Worth area, announcing this week a Nov. 2 opening date for its new store in Plano. The 118,000-square-foot location includes a pharmacy with a drive-thru, a gas station and a car wash, as well as a True Texas BBQ restaurant with a drive-thru.
dallasexpress.com
DFW Ranked Most Expensive Region in Texas
A recent ranking using data from the Council for Community and Economic Research’s Cost of Living Index (COLI) has determined that the Dallas-Fort Worth area is the most expensive region to live in the state. Using this federally-recognized information, a local media outlet ranked 18 metropolitan areas in Texas...
Fort Worth Resident Claims $1 Million Powerball Prize
AUSTIN – A Fort Worth resident claimed a Powerball® prize worth $1 million for the drawing on Oct. 15. The ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven #218, located at 19765 U.S. Highway 287 E., in Harrold. The claimant elected to remain anonymous. The second-tier winning Quick Pick ticket matched...
Comments / 0