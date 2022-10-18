ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bakersfield Californian

Minnesota 115, Oklahoma City 108

OKLAHOMA CITY (108) Dort 3-12 3-4 10, K.Williams 2-7 0-0 5, Pokusevski 3-10 3-4 11, Giddey 6-14 0-0 14, Gilgeous-Alexander 12-23 6-6 32, Bazley 2-5 2-4 7, Dieng 0-3 0-0 0, Omoruyi 1-5 2-2 4, Robinson-Earl 2-3 0-0 6, Muscala 1-4 0-0 2, Jal.Williams 2-2 0-0 5, Joe 0-0 0-0 0, Mann 4-11 2-2 12. Totals 38-99 18-22 108.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Bakersfield Californian

Toronto 3, Dallas 2

Toronto0111—3 First Period_1, Dallas, Glendening 1 (Lundkvist, Faksa), 14:45. Second Period_2, Toronto, Kerfoot 1 (Bunting, Sandin), 2:31 (pp). Third Period_3, Toronto, Robertson 1 (Nylander, Bunting), 1:59. 4, Dallas, Seguin 2 (Marchment, Johnston), 7:21 (pp). Overtime_5, Toronto, Robertson 2 (Rielly, Matthews), 3:46. Shots on Goal_Dallas 11-6-10-1_28. Toronto 6-17-17-3_43. Power-play opportunities_Dallas...
DALLAS, TX
Bakersfield Californian

NHL Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Tampa Bay at Florida, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m. Saturday's Games. Minnesota at Boston, 1 p.m. San...
FLORIDA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

Toronto 108, Cleveland 105

CLEVELAND (105) E.Mobley 5-9 3-4 14, Mitchell 12-21 5-6 31, Allen 5-8 3-4 13, Garland 2-8 0-0 4, LeVert 2-7 4-4 10, Osman 6-12 2-2 17, Love 3-6 1-1 8, Wade 3-4 1-2 8, Okoro 0-1 0-0 0, Neto 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 38-77 19-23 105. TORONTO (108) Anunoby 5-12...
Bakersfield Californian

St. Louis 4, Seattle 3

Seattle1200—3 First Period_1, St. Louis, Kyrou 1 (Leddy, Parayko), 7:16. 2, Seattle, Borgen 1 (Wennberg, Bjorkstrand), 10:51. 3, St. Louis, Schenn 1 (Tarasenko, Thomas), 11:55. 4, St. Louis, Faulk 1 (Tarasenko, Schenn), 12:12. Penalties_Schultz, SEA (Delay of Game), 2:00; Seattle bench, served by McCann (Roughing), 5:09; Donato, SEA (Roughing), 5:09; Barbashev, STL (Roughing), 5:09; Larsson, SEA (Interference), 17:59.
SEATTLE, WA
Bakersfield Californian

Chicago 116, Miami 108

CHICAGO (116) DeRozan 14-22 7-11 37, Williams 2-6 0-0 4, Vucevic 5-13 4-4 15, Caruso 2-10 1-2 6, Dosunmu 7-14 0-0 17, Green 1-2 4-4 6, Drummond 2-7 5-5 9, Dragic 4-8 0-2 12, White 4-11 0-0 10. Totals 41-93 21-28 116. MIAMI (108) Butler 5-11 14-16 24, Martin 3-9...
CHICAGO, IL
Bakersfield Californian

Columbus 5, Nashville 3

Columbus014—5 First Period_1, Nashville, Jeannot 2 (Trenin, Sissons), 3:16. 2, Nashville, Johansen 2 (Ekholm, Niederreiter), 10:45. Penalties_Peeke, CBJ (Interference), 5:47; Robinson, CBJ (Hooking), 11:46; Gudbranson, CBJ (Tripping), 19:51. Second Period_3, Columbus, Bean 1 (Johnson, Chinakhov), 16:09. 4, Nashville, Trenin 1 (Sissons, Jeannot), 17:38. Penalties_Borowiecki, NSH (Slashing), 5:03; Jeannot, NSH...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy