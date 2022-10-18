Read full article on original website
Related
Dollar General Location Unexpectedly Closing
The announcement of the long-standing location’s permanent closure has taken patrons by surprise. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Google.com and FOX59.com.
Bank of America: Zelle Transactions Replace ‘the Check Is in the Mail’
Bank of America’s latest earnings results show that consumers’ embrace of digital banking — particularly P2P transactions — continues to grow by double-digit percentages. And, along the way, consumers’ financial health, and propensity to spend, is at least as strong as it had been before the...
New batch of direct payments worth up to $1,050 go out automatically to millions of Americans next week
NEXT week, millions of Americans are set to score another round of direct payments worth up to $1,050. Residents in California started receiving payments in early October as rebates were issued on the 7th. Californians can count on another round next week as the current set of gas relief payments...
bctd.news
Exchange Kraken will stop serving Russian users
Last week, the cryptocurrency exchange Cryptopay announced the termination of services for users from the Russian Federation. The trading platform motivated its decision by the need to comply with the sanctions imposed on Moscow by Western countries. The day before, another bitcoin exchange, Kraken, sent out a similar notice to...
bctd.news
The SEC Has Officially Handed Over Hinman Docs to Ripple
The US Securities and Exchange Commission officially turned over Hinman's email messages and docs to Ripple. In December 2020, the regulator sued Ripple over the sale of XRP coins, saying the asset is considered as an unregulated security. During the trial, Ripple asked for docs where William Hinman, former SEC...
bctd.news
German Digital Bank N26 Launches Crypto Trading
Berlin-based neobank N26 announced it is going to launch a crypto trading service in Austria. Called N26 Crypto, the service is supposed to become available to Austrian clients in the next few weeks. Initially, N26 Crypto will include 100 tokens including BTC and Ether. Over the next six months, the...
bctd.news
Salvadorans are against buying bitcoins at the expense of the budget
In September 2021, a law came into force in El Salvador recognizing bitcoin as a legal means of payment. The initiator of its adoption was the President of the country Nayib Bukele. After that, the authorities of El Salvador periodically entered the market to purchase cryptocurrency to replenish reserves. However,...
bctd.news
CoinShares: Bitcoin funds raised $8.8 million in a week
Last week, institutional investors invested about $8.8 million in Bitcoin-focused crypto funds. Analysts at CoinShares note that big capital has been entering this instrument for the past five weeks in a row. Since the beginning of 2022, the net inflow of institutional money into BTC funds amounted to $291 million.
bctd.news
Bitcoin Enters the Guinness World Records
We can now see Bitcoin in the list of Guinness World Records for a number of entries. The book mentions that Bitcoin is the first decentralized cryptocurrency, the oldest active cryptocurrency, the first blockchain, etc. Searching "Bitcoin" on the Guinness World Records website, users can learn a lot about the...
Comments / 0