ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Smartphone maker Foxconn unveils EV for Taiwan brand Yulon

The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lY7nr_0idAg2Gz00
FILE – One of the electric cars unveiled by Taiwanese company Foxconn is seen during a press event held in Taipei, Taiwan, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. Foxconn unveiled an electric SUV on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, that will be produced for a Taiwanese automaker under a similar contract model. (AP Photo/Wu Taijing, File)

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The company that assembles smartphones for Apple Inc. and other global brands unveiled an electric SUV on Tuesday that will be produced for a Taiwanese automaker under a similar contract model.

Foxconn Technology Group said the SUV will be sold by Yulon Motor as the Luxgen n7 starting next year. It said the five-seat vehicle should be able to travel 700 kilometers (440 miles) on one charge. No price was announced.

Foxconn, also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., plans to produce electric cars and buses for brands in China, North America, Europe and other markets. It said clients can modify their appearance and features.

The venture adds to a crowded global market with electrics offered by almost every established automaker and dozens of ambitious startups.

“Hon Hai will certainly redefine the EV industry,” company founder Terry Gou said in a statement.

Foxconn, headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan, is the world’s biggest contract assembler of smartphones and other consumer electronics.

Yulon, founded in the 1940s, assembles vehicles for Nissan Motor Co. and other automakers. The company launched its own brand, Luxgen, in 2009.

The Luxgen n7 is one of five proposed models for potential customers.

On Tuesday, Foxconn also displayed a five-seat crossover, the Model B, and a five-seat double-cab pickup truck, the Model V.

The company previously announced plans for a sedan developed with Italian design house Pininfarina and an electric bus, the Model T.

___

Foxconn: www.foxconn.com

Yulon Motor: www.yulon-motor.com.tw

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Elon Musk says Tesla is 'pedal to the metal' even with potential recession looming

On Tesla's third-quarter earnings call, CEO Elon Musk said the company is not cutting production "in any meaningful way, recession or not recession." "We're very pedal to the metal come rain or shine," Musk said. Regarding Musk's proposed $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, he said that the company "sort of...
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
TheStreet

GM Makes Another Huge and Risky Bet

General Motors (GM) and its premium Cadillac brand are taking a huge risk. The Detroit giant is doing what no other American electric-vehicle manufacturer - not even market leader Tesla (TSLA) -- has dared do so far: attacking the ultraluxury segment. The automaker and Cadillac have just disclosed the model-year...
The Atlantic

China Accidentally Made Our Gas Much Cheaper

You’d be forgiven, at this point, for believing in what the MSNBC host Chris Hayes calls the “gas prices monocausal theory” of American politics. Every major political dynamic, every twist and turn in approval polling and legislative possibility, seems driven by whether gas prices are going up or down.
The Hill

China’s retaliation playbook can’t meet the US export control challenge

New semiconductor export controls the Biden administration announced on Oct. 7 present China with an unprecedented industrial policy challenge. The standard Chinese playbook for retaliating against foreign governments provides no obvious response, so here are China’s current retaliation options and what we can expect. China’s recent history of retaliation...
The Hill

Welcoming the largest generator of clean power in the US

Nuclear reactors are America’s clean energy battleships. They make up the majority of our zero-carbon power, and we are at a crossroads. Our nuclear energy muscles were beginning to atrophy, but the technology is making a roaring comeback. The existing fleet of reactors started to shrink from 104 reactors...
GEORGIA STATE
The Verge

Amazon is quietly shutting down Fabric.com, one of the largest online fabric stores

Crafters, home sewists, and small businesses will soon lose a major online fabric source. Fabric.com, a longtime retailer of fabrics, trims, notions, and other supplies, is shutting down. Since launching in the late ’90s, Fabric.com has been a mainstay for casual crafters and small business owners alike, offering by-the-yard fabric...
The Hill

US lagging China, Russia on hypersonic weapons: Lamborn

Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colo.) on Tuesday raised concerns that the United States is falling behind adversaries China and Russia in manufacturing and testing hypersonic missiles. “As a country, we are behind China, and even Russia for that matter, and this is not a good situation,” Lamborn said, adding hypersonics are “a whole new type of offensive capability, and we are behind, no doubt about it.”
Reuters

Oil prices settle lower on U.S. supply, lower China demand

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Oil prices settled lower on Tuesday on fears of higher U.S. supply combined with an economic slowdown and lower Chinese fuel demand. Brent crude futures settled down $1.59, or 1.7%, to $90.03 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude settled down $2.64, or 3.1%, to $82.82 per barrel.
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Chipmakers doubled lobbying spending in CHIPS Act push

Intel Corp. and Micron Technology hiked their lobbying spending to record levels as they pushed Congress to approve billions of dollars in new subsidies. The CHIPS and Science Act, signed into law in August, provides chipmakers with $78 billion in grants and tax breaks to manufacture semiconductors in the U.S. in an effort to lessen the nation’s dependence on foreign-made microchips.
OHIO STATE
The Hill

The Hill

731K+
Followers
85K+
Post
526M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy