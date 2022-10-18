Read full article on original website
Related
Upcoming PS5 games: the best new PS5 games coming soon
The best upcoming PS5 games showcase what Sony's latest console can do, and if you're looking to polish up your game design skills and digital art techniques these are the best PS5 games to inspire. When it comes to the best upcoming PS5 games we're looking ahead at games you...
Get the best PS5 controller deal in October 2022
The best PS5 controller deals can include all new DualSense controllers that got upgraded earlier this year, which is great news if you want the latest PS5 tech in your hands. Below we've linked to the cheapest options wherever you're based, as well as giving you more information about the next-gen PS5 DualSense controller.
The best TikTok cameras in 2022
Finding one of the best TikTok cameras isn’t like finding one for anything else. You want to hone in on the right set of features in order to make sure you’re getting the right tool for the job. The vast majority of people shoot TikTok content on their...
iPad Pro 22 could launch 'in days' (but we’re more excited by new iPad rumours)
Apple's new iPad Pro 2022 could be with us very soon. We've known for some time that Apple has plans to launch its new M2-powered iPad Pro 2022 in October, but according to Bloomberg's Apple insider, Mark Gurman, in his latest weekly Power On (opens in new tab) newsletter, this new tablet could arrive 'in a matter of days'.
Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals live blog: OLED, Switch and Lite at the lowest prices
Welcome to our Nintendo Switch deals live blog! Here we'll be keeping all you avid Nintendo fans up-to-date with the best Amazon deals and discounts on the ever-popular console as well as games, bundles and accessories to spruce up your play time. Today, for the first time ever, Amazon has...
Wait, Apple's making a folding iPad now?
Apple will likely release a folding iPad in 2024, according to analysts. Wait? Apple may release a foldable iPad ahead of a folding iPhone? That's the pitch, and it makes sense. Let's see why. While we've been obsessing over rumours the new M2 Apple iPad Pro 2022 will be announced...
2021 iPad Pro gets surprise price cut in unmissable deal
It's no secret that we here at Creative Bloq really love iPads. They're fantastic devices for any creative and open up a whole new world of artistic possibilities using Apple's high-end software – all in a portable package. With the new generations of iPad only just going up for pre-order, we weren't expecting to see massive discounts on the older models just yet... but that's what we've found with the 2021 12-9inch iPad Pro (with 1TB of storage and two years of AppleCare+) going from $1,948 down to just $1,748, saving you a massive $200! (opens in new tab)
Why Tokenframe is one of the best NFT frames for digital art
Tokenframe is building a strong reputation as one of the best NFT frames for displaying digital art and video. The NFT display brand has been making waves by offering NFT collectors and art galleries alike digital art frames for all uses. I sat down with Tokenframe's founder to dig a...
Today is a great day to buy a Nintendo Switch OLED – it just got a rare price cut for Prime Day
Nintendo Switch consoles are super popular. As a result, it can be hard to get hold of them, and even harder to get one with any kind of discount. So this deal on Amazon UK, which cuts £50 off the Nintendo Switch OLED and new Pokemon game bundle, now just £299 (opens in new tab), is a rare find indeed.
The best iPad Pro cases with a keyboard and without in 2022
Protect your tablet with one of the best iPad Pro cases, including 2022 iPad Pro 11 and iPad Pro 12.9 cases. The best iPad Pro cases can help to protect your tablet from smudges, spills and scratches – something you definitely want to avoid if you've just invested in one of Apple's most high-end tablets. Many of them can also serve as stands, unlocking more functionality, while the best iPad Pro cases with a keyboard go further, allowing you to turn your tablet into a laptop.
We've found the best Apple Watch 8 Prime deal today
The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is in its second day, and the best deal we've seen so far is this Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS, 41mm) price drop – down from the retail price of $399 to $349 (opens in new tab) – saving $50. And it's not even an official Prime Apple Watch 8 deal!
I'm already terrified of the Meta Quest Pro
While it was the addition of legs to its VR avatars that made the headlines this week, Meta also announced a brand new version of its Oculus Quest headset, the Meta Quest Pro. It's a very sleek and very expensive upgrade over the existing Quest headsets – and I'm already terrified of it.
This BMW vs Mercedes logo ad is driving Reddit wild
We've seen plenty of brand beef in our time, with corporations taking swipes at each other (to varying degrees of success). Get it right, and a brand can seriously undermine a competitor while raising a chuckle in the process. Here's one example that's currently going wild on Reddit. The ad,...
The best laptops under $1,000/£1000
The best laptops under $1000/£1,000 offer excellent performance, designs and value for money. The best laptops under $1,000/£1,000 prove that you don't have to spend a small fortune to get a fantastic device. These days, many of us simply don't have the spare cash to spend a lot of money of new devices - but that doesn't mean we have to make do with old and slow laptops.
Apple's cheapest iPad could soon get its most radical redesign yet
If there's one Apple product that's beginning to look a little (read: very) long in the tooth, it's the entry-level iPad. Apple's basic tablet is sporting a frankly prehistoric design, complete with home button and chonky bezels. But that could soon be about to change. We've heard tell for a...
Prime Day TV deals live blog: Save up to $400 on top TVs today
This is the place for all the best TV deals right now. The Amazon Prime Day 2 TV deals are here, and we expect to see some record-breaking prices over the coming two days. Officially called the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, most people are calling it Prime Day 2, and for good reason. Much like the July retail event, Amazon is leading the charge with some exclusive Prime Day TV deals for Prime members only.
RIP Apple Lightning charger (we won't miss you)
It's official – Apple's Lightning Charger has its days numbered (at least in Europe). And while it's a bittersweet moment that might bring a tear to the eyes of diehard Apple fans, we're not entirely surprised that the proprietary charger has finally met its end after a decade in use. What's perhaps strange is that Apple didn't drop the Lightning cable before being forced to.
iPad Pro 2022: from design to specs, here's what to expect
Now that the dust has well and truly settled on last month's iPhone 14 announcement, all eyes are turning to the iPad line up. Apple has form when it comes to announcing new tablets in October, and one model in particular is due an upgrade: the iPad Pro. Apple's most...
Pre-order the Surface Pro 9 today
This page will be dedicated to finding the lowest Surface Pro 9 prices available, once retailers amass enough stock to start discounting the latest Microsoft tablet. But let's not get ahead of ourselves – the Surface Pro 9 hybrid is currently on pre-order, and will officially go on sale this 25 October.
Logitech MX Keys Mini for Mac review
The Logitech MX Keys Mini Made for Mac is a compelling device for Mac users, with an appealing look and a variety of customisable options to suit a range of creative professionals from authors to designers and photo editors. A few small gripes however stop short of us recommending this as the only mechanical keyboard worth looking at.
Creative Bloq
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Creative Bloq delivers a daily mix of advice and inspiration for digital and traditional artists, web designers, graphic designers, 3D and VFX artists, illustrators, and more.https://www.creativebloq.com/
Comments / 0