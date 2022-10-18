Read full article on original website
We've found the best Apple Watch 8 Prime deal today
The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is in its second day, and the best deal we've seen so far is this Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS, 41mm) price drop – down from the retail price of $399 to $349 (opens in new tab) – saving $50. And it's not even an official Prime Apple Watch 8 deal!
2021 iPad price drops to $269 in amazing Amazon Prime Day deal
The October Amazon Prime Day event is seeing some really impressive deals, but none more so than a $60 price cut on the 2021 10.2-inch iPad – now just $269 (opens in new tab). This particular model usually retails at $329, which, for the power and capability of the...
This top Wacom drawing tablet just hit an (almost) rock-bottom price in Amazon sale
One of our favourite drawing tablets currently has a rather delightful price cut as part of the Prime Early Access sale extravaganza. Yup, the brilliant Wacom Intuos Pro Pen tablet in the medium size is close to the lowest price we've ever seen, reduced by 34 per cent to just £218.87 over at Amazon (opens in new tab) (the lowest was £214, but that was back in 2019 – right now this tablet is going for almost £280 almost everywhere else).
Apple Watch 8 get surprise price cut in early Amazon sale
There's less than 24 hours to go until Amazon's Early Access sale, but the retail giant has kicked things off early with an amazing offer on the all-new AppleWatch Series 8 – now just $349 (opens in new tab)!. This is the first significant price drop we've seen on...
The best Glowforge machines in 2022
The best Glowforge machines are laser cutters that enable you to cut, engrave and score materials with the accuracy. The best Glowforge machines enable you to cut and engrave hundreds materials from fabrics to wood and plastics using a powerful and accurate laser. Unlike older laser cutters that can be large, ugly and messy Glowforge 3D laser cutters are elegantly designed complete systems that are ideal for crafters and studios alike.
2021 iPad Pro gets surprise price cut in unmissable deal
It's no secret that we here at Creative Bloq really love iPads. They're fantastic devices for any creative and open up a whole new world of artistic possibilities using Apple's high-end software – all in a portable package. With the new generations of iPad only just going up for pre-order, we weren't expecting to see massive discounts on the older models just yet... but that's what we've found with the 2021 12-9inch iPad Pro (with 1TB of storage and two years of AppleCare+) going from $1,948 down to just $1,748, saving you a massive $200! (opens in new tab)
How to pre-order the iPad (2022): All you need to know
Apple just announced the all-new, redesigned iPad (2022, 10th Gen), and though it officially goes on sale on 26 October online and in stores, you can pre-order one right now. Here's all you need to know about the new tablet, and the new iPad 2022's price. As far as design...
This 2021 iPad is still a bargain at under $300
There are currently some very decent deals available at Amazon across the iPad range. The 10.2-inch iPad (2021) is a firm favourite for a budget buy and right now it's even cheaper than usual as Amazon has it on sale at just under $300.Get it now with $30 off for just $299 (opens in new tab) (it's usually $329).
Apple iPhone MagSafe cases are the essential deal of the Amazon sale
Amazon's Prime sale is hasn't got long to go now, and we've stumbled on a set of deals on iPhone cases we think are pretty essential. All with genuinely great discounts, you can get official Apple Silicone MagSafe cases with up to 61 per cent off (depending on the size or colour you choose).
The best iPad Pro keyboard in October 2022
The best iPad Pro keyboard will not only provide a solid level of protection for your iPad Pro, but deliver a quality typing experience. Your iPad Pro keyboard needs will depend on how you use the device, but, rest assured, there's an option here to suit all needs and every budget.
I'm already terrified of the Meta Quest Pro
While it was the addition of legs to its VR avatars that made the headlines this week, Meta also announced a brand new version of its Oculus Quest headset, the Meta Quest Pro. It's a very sleek and very expensive upgrade over the existing Quest headsets – and I'm already terrified of it.
Pixpa review: the best platform for photographers?
If you want to build a photography portfolio, Pixpa makes it nice and easy. If you want to also sell downloads and prints of your images, or add an online store, then its wide range of ecommerce features makes it even more enticing. Wedding, portrait and commercial photographers especially will find a lot to like here.
Is this the worst logo of all time?
We see some outstanding logo designs here at Creative Bloq, but we also see some logos that stand out for all the wrong reasons. And this frightening eyesore is one of those. Apparently designed for a plastic surgeon, the logo has just been discovered by Reddit, and designers are sticking the knife in.
Richgv LCD Writing Tablet review: Good drawing tablet practice for kids
The Richgv LCD Writing Tablet taps into kids' creativity in a simple, cheap and mostly effective package. There are some niggles, such as the cheap plastic feel, the easily smudged screen and lack of a facility to tidy sketches, but all in all, this is a nice way to get kids stuck into creative activities.
LitEnergy A4 Tracing Light Box review: bright and affordable help for creatives
We can recommend the LitEnergy A4 Tracing Light Box for budget-conscious artists who want a bright and reliable lightbox for tracing. The simple controls and USB-connected power make things nice and easy for the user, but it does get quite hot with prolonged use. For. Very bright. Affordable. Light. Against.
The best MagSafe battery pack in 2022
The best MagSafe battery pack is a convenient way to ensure that your iPhone stays topped up on power if you're likely to be away from an electrical socket for any length of time. Designed to attach to any MagSafe-compatible iPhone (basically any model from the iPhone 12 onwards), these...
Download files for 3D World 292
Here you'll find all the files, resources and videos to accompany issue 292 of 3D World magazine. To download the accompanying files for 3D World issue 292, simply click this (opens in new tab) link and a zip file will automatically download the content to your Mac or PC. If you've missed this issue or other editions of 3D World start a subscription (opens in new tab).
MacBook Air M1 2020 is currently $799 – the cheapest it's ever been
Apple's lightweight laptop has been price slashed for the Amazon sale. Amazon's sale is in full force, and we think this might be the best laptop offer around today. The excellent MacBook Air M1 (2020) has hit its lowest-ever price at just $799 (opens in new tab) – a whole $200 off the RRP of a laptop that is still one of the very best out there.
People think they've discovered a radical secret in the Vans logo
We love discovering logo secrets here at Creative Bloq, whether it's hidden shapes in negative space or clever typography that tells a story about the brand. But sometimes the internet comes across a completely unintended logo secret that then becomes impossible to un-see. And that's what's happening now with the Vans logo.
Twitter is in awe of the ingenious meaning behind the Wipeout logo
We're big fans of the Sony Playstation and even bigger fans of clever logo design, so it's a delight to see the internet discover a secret behind the logo of one of the first PlayStation games. The Wipeout logo was a product of its time, and while it might not be the cleanest or even the most readable, people on Twitter are just discovering that it's extremely clever.
