NESN

Bailey Zappe Trade? AFC Exec Speculates Potential Patriots Move

The Patriots might be making Bailey Zappe look a lot better than he actually is, and New England potentially could cash in on its great handling of the young quarterback. Zappe looked like a capable starting signal-caller in his first two NFL starts: a 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions in Foxboro and a 23-point victory over the Browns in Cleveland. The rookie was especially sharp this past weekend at FirstEnergy Stadium, completing over 70% of his pass attempts for 309 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
Yardbarker

Roger Goodell talks Deshaun Watson after latest lawsuit

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is still on track to make his debut Week 13 against his former Houston Texans team despite another sexual misconduct lawsuit being filed against the Pro Bowler. Watson was suspended 11 games to open the season following an agreement between the NFL and NFLPA stemming...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Did Russell Wilson retire 'Let's Ride?' An investigation into the Broncos QB

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos dropped to 2-4 on the season after losing 19-16 to their division rival Los Angeles Chargers Monday night. After Wilson showed flashes of his perennial-Pro-Bowler-self in the first quarter, the quarterback struggled to finish the game as the Broncos blew an early 10-0 lead.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday's Kicker Release News

In a corresponding move to the activation of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, the Arizona Cardinals released kicker Matt Ammendola on Monday. Ammendola kicked for the Cardinals the last two weeks after appearing in two games for the Kansas City Chiefs earlier in the season. He made only 2-of-4 extra points and 3-of-5 field goals for Arizona in a pair of losses.
KANSAS STATE
FOX Sports

Travis Kelce hints at Chiefs potentially signing Odell Beckham Jr.

That is what star Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce hinted on Thursday during the latest episode of his podcast with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce. News broke earlier in the day that the Chiefs reportedly restructured Travis Kelce's contract, freeing up just under $3.5 million in salary-cap...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Yankees LF Aaron Hicks out for postseason with knee injury

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees left fielder Aaron Hicks will miss the remainder of the postseason after injuring his left knee Tuesday in a collision with rookie shortstop Oswaldo Cabrera. Hicks went to a hospital for an MRI after exiting Game 5 of the AL Division Series against the...
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Frank Reich Reacts To Jim Irsay Calling Out Dan Snyder

Several NFL owners and executives have spoken against Commanders owner Dan Snyder privately. But on Tuesday, Colts owner Jim Irsay became one of the first to do so publicly. “I believe that there’s merit to remove him as owner of the [Commanders]," Irsay said at the owners meeting in New York.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Browns Owner Comments On Latest Dan Snyder News

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam shared his take on Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay’s recent comments. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler tweeted, “#Browns owner Jimmy Haslam said he was not aware Jim Irsay would make his Dan Snyder comments and that he’s waiting on Mary Jo White’s investigation before making determinations. ‘It’s premature for anybody to make any comments,’ he said. ‘We need to follow the process.'”
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Giants find ways to win; Packers are pretenders; Ranking NFL's top 10 teams

This season has really shown the football world how difficult it is to build a consistent NFL winner. We've seen a handful of contenders lose games that should have been penciled in as "Ws" on the schedule. That unpredictability has even the most astute observer questioning which teams are really the ones to watch as the heavyweights in the league.
TENNESSEE STATE
FOX Sports

Baltimore Ravens signing former Pro Bowl WR DeSean Jackson

The former Pro Bowl receiver is signing with the Ravens following a Tuesday workout, NFL Network reported. Baltimore (3-3) has been shorthanded at wideout the past few weeks with Rashod Bateman nursing a foot injury. Coach John Harbaugh said Bateman is close to returning but didn't say how probable he was to play against the Browns in Week 7.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Patriots Are Reportedly Getting Wide Receiver Trade Calls

The rest of the NFL has noticed Kendrick Bourne's role shrinking with the New England Patriots. According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler (h/t NESN), "multiple teams" have called about Bourne. However, the Patriots are leaning toward keeping the wide receiver through the Nov. 1 trade deadline. After collecting 800 receiving...

