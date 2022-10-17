Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston Chronicle editorial board recommend voting for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Improperly installed car battery by dealership to blame in a fatal wreck that killed mother according to court documentshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Houston man suing Whataburger over food poisoning; seeks at least $200khoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Alexander Hamilton is the latest to endorse Beto for Texas Gov.Ash JurbergTexas State
'I'd be a fool not to': Deion Sanders says he would entertain Power 5 coaching offers on '60 Minutes'
In three seasons as the Jackson State head coach, Deion Sanders has infused energy into the program and has posted a 21-5 record with the Tigers.
Bailey Zappe Trade? AFC Exec Speculates Potential Patriots Move
The Patriots might be making Bailey Zappe look a lot better than he actually is, and New England potentially could cash in on its great handling of the young quarterback. Zappe looked like a capable starting signal-caller in his first two NFL starts: a 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions in Foxboro and a 23-point victory over the Browns in Cleveland. The rookie was especially sharp this past weekend at FirstEnergy Stadium, completing over 70% of his pass attempts for 309 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
NFL sponsors $200M in Titans domed stadium deal after Dan Snyder deal for Commanders falls apart
News that the Tennessee Titans plan to build a $2.2 billion domed stadium wounds Washington, where Dan Snyder has vied for the same for the Commanders. Today is a great day to be a Tennessee Titans fan as the city of Nashville throws its weight behind building a brand-new domed stadium worth $2.2 billion.
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay calls for removal of Washington Commanders’ Daniel Snyder
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, a highly-respected individual around the league, did not hold back on Tuesday when talking about
Sources: Easterby Fired By Texans Effective Immediately Our Live Reaction
Sources: Jack Easterby Fired By Texans Effective Immediately Our Live Reaction & Thoughts
Yardbarker
Roger Goodell talks Deshaun Watson after latest lawsuit
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is still on track to make his debut Week 13 against his former Houston Texans team despite another sexual misconduct lawsuit being filed against the Pro Bowler. Watson was suspended 11 games to open the season following an agreement between the NFL and NFLPA stemming...
FOX Sports
Did Russell Wilson retire 'Let's Ride?' An investigation into the Broncos QB
Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos dropped to 2-4 on the season after losing 19-16 to their division rival Los Angeles Chargers Monday night. After Wilson showed flashes of his perennial-Pro-Bowler-self in the first quarter, the quarterback struggled to finish the game as the Broncos blew an early 10-0 lead.
NFL World Reacts To Monday's Kicker Release News
In a corresponding move to the activation of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, the Arizona Cardinals released kicker Matt Ammendola on Monday. Ammendola kicked for the Cardinals the last two weeks after appearing in two games for the Kansas City Chiefs earlier in the season. He made only 2-of-4 extra points and 3-of-5 field goals for Arizona in a pair of losses.
SkySports
Dan Snyder: Jim Irsay says Washington Commanders owner's removal from NFL should be given 'serious consideration'
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay has said "there's merit to remove" Dan Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders and it should be given "serious consideration" by the NFL. Snyder has been the owner of the Washington franchise since 1999. Both he and the team are the subject of separate...
Indianapolis Colts’ Jim Irsay quotes legendary musician in backing stance on Daniel Snyder
You don’t have to be a student of football to know about Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay and his love
Fallout from Jim Irsay’s powerful move against Commanders’ Dan Snyder
NFL owners met Tuesday for their annual fall meetings and it didn’t take long for fireworks to go off, as Colts owner Jim Irsay, a former rival of Washington Commanders fans for his scapegoating of Carson Wentz in the offseason, became the first of the league’s 32 owners to come out against Dan Snyder.
FOX Sports
NFL Power Rankings: Bills on top, Giants climb; how far do Packers, 49ers fall?
It's always kind of the NFL to drop one of these weeks on us to remind everyone that we don't know anything. Admittedly, Week 6 was not the most thrilling slate of games from beginning to end, but it sure as hell was one of the most surprising weekends of the year.
FOX Sports
Travis Kelce hints at Chiefs potentially signing Odell Beckham Jr.
That is what star Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce hinted on Thursday during the latest episode of his podcast with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce. News broke earlier in the day that the Chiefs reportedly restructured Travis Kelce's contract, freeing up just under $3.5 million in salary-cap...
FOX Sports
Yankees LF Aaron Hicks out for postseason with knee injury
NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees left fielder Aaron Hicks will miss the remainder of the postseason after injuring his left knee Tuesday in a collision with rookie shortstop Oswaldo Cabrera. Hicks went to a hospital for an MRI after exiting Game 5 of the AL Division Series against the...
Frank Reich Reacts To Jim Irsay Calling Out Dan Snyder
Several NFL owners and executives have spoken against Commanders owner Dan Snyder privately. But on Tuesday, Colts owner Jim Irsay became one of the first to do so publicly. “I believe that there’s merit to remove him as owner of the [Commanders]," Irsay said at the owners meeting in New York.
Yardbarker
Browns Owner Comments On Latest Dan Snyder News
Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam shared his take on Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay’s recent comments. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler tweeted, “#Browns owner Jimmy Haslam said he was not aware Jim Irsay would make his Dan Snyder comments and that he’s waiting on Mary Jo White’s investigation before making determinations. ‘It’s premature for anybody to make any comments,’ he said. ‘We need to follow the process.'”
FOX Sports
Giants find ways to win; Packers are pretenders; Ranking NFL's top 10 teams
This season has really shown the football world how difficult it is to build a consistent NFL winner. We've seen a handful of contenders lose games that should have been penciled in as "Ws" on the schedule. That unpredictability has even the most astute observer questioning which teams are really the ones to watch as the heavyweights in the league.
FOX Sports
Baltimore Ravens signing former Pro Bowl WR DeSean Jackson
The former Pro Bowl receiver is signing with the Ravens following a Tuesday workout, NFL Network reported. Baltimore (3-3) has been shorthanded at wideout the past few weeks with Rashod Bateman nursing a foot injury. Coach John Harbaugh said Bateman is close to returning but didn't say how probable he was to play against the Browns in Week 7.
Patriots Are Reportedly Getting Wide Receiver Trade Calls
The rest of the NFL has noticed Kendrick Bourne's role shrinking with the New England Patriots. According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler (h/t NESN), "multiple teams" have called about Bourne. However, the Patriots are leaning toward keeping the wide receiver through the Nov. 1 trade deadline. After collecting 800 receiving...
