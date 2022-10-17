ImmunOs Therapeutics names former Novartis leader Dr. Hilmar Ebersbach as VP of antibody development and protein engineering

Juva Life Inc. JUVAF JUVA (FRANKFURT:4VV) announced the successful scale up of proprietary molecule, JUVA-041, from microgram quantity to 5 gram quantity. “Novel compound Juva-041 has demonstrated potent anti-inflammatory properties in phenotypic assays of inflammation, and is now being scaled up to support pre-clinical studies,” stated Doug Chloupek, CEO and founder of Juva. “Through Juva’s proprietary platform, we have made significant developments identifying the method and mode of action behind cannabis’ anecdotal therapeutic potential. This scale-up hurdle we have crossed allows us a straight shot for commercial development devoid of manufacturing obstacles. These studies are the next step in unlocking the hidden value of the cannabis plant. Many companies struggle to scale up at the speed that Juva has, we are very pleased to see our alternative approach to medicinal chemistry is proving to be our competitive advantage.”

4 DAYS AGO