ImmunOs Therapeutics names former Novartis leader Dr. Hilmar Ebersbach as VP of antibody development and protein engineering

Eli Lilly to buy precision medicine company Akouos for $487M
Eli Lilly and Company announced a definitive agreement to buy Akouos, a precision medicine company, for $487 million Tuesday morning. The deal has been approved by the board of directors for both companies and is expected to close by the end of the year. The transaction moves Lilly further into...
Around the Helix: Cell and Gene Therapy Company Updates – October 19, 2022
Catch up on the latest news, breakthroughs, and announcements from biotechnology companies making advancements in cell and gene therapies. The cell and gene therapy sectors are growing exponentially, with new players emerging daily and much progress being made both in and out of the lab. CGTLive’s Around the Helix is your chance to catch up with the latest news in cell and gene therapies, including partnerships, pipeline updates, and more.
Shocking Study Finds Decreased Proteins – Not Amyloid Plaques – Cause Alzheimer’s Disease
Contrary to a prevailing theory that has been recently called into question, new research from the University of Cincinnati (UC) bolsters a hypothesis that Alzheimer’s disease is caused by a decline in levels of a specific protein. UC researchers led by Alberto Espay, MD, and Andrea Sturchio, MD, in...
Researchers identify diabetes drug metformin as potential atrial fibrillation treatment in collaborative research
Cleveland Clinic researchers have identified a common diabetes medication, metformin, as a possible treatment for atrial fibrillation. The study, published in Cell Reports Medicine, built on ongoing collaborative Cleveland Clinic research to support further investigation into metformin as a drug repurposing candidate. Researchers used advanced computation and genetic sequencing to determine that metformin's targets overlap significantly with genes dysregulated in atrial fibrillation.
COVID-19 linked to excessive destruction of connections between nerve cells in new brain model
Researchers at Karolinska Institutet have in a new study used cellular reprogramming to create human three-dimensional brain models and infected these models with SARS-CoV-2. In infected models, the brain immune cells excessively eliminated synapses and acquired a gene expression pattern mimicking what has been observed in neurodegenerative disorders. The findings could help to identify new treatments against persistent cognitive symptoms after a COVID-19 infection.
Pfizer/BioNTech's Updated Omicron Adapted COVID-19 Shot Increases Neutralizing Antibodies Above Pre-Booster Levels
Pfizer Inc PFE and BioNTech SE BNTX have announced early data from a Phase 2/3 trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine. A 30-µg booster dose of the Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccine demonstrated a substantial increase in the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 neutralizing antibody response above...
Juva Life Scales Up Cannabis Derived Anti-Inflammatory Compound JUVA-041 For Preclinical Studies
Juva Life Inc. JUVAF JUVA (FRANKFURT:4VV) announced the successful scale up of proprietary molecule, JUVA-041, from microgram quantity to 5 gram quantity. “Novel compound Juva-041 has demonstrated potent anti-inflammatory properties in phenotypic assays of inflammation, and is now being scaled up to support pre-clinical studies,” stated Doug Chloupek, CEO and founder of Juva. “Through Juva’s proprietary platform, we have made significant developments identifying the method and mode of action behind cannabis’ anecdotal therapeutic potential. This scale-up hurdle we have crossed allows us a straight shot for commercial development devoid of manufacturing obstacles. These studies are the next step in unlocking the hidden value of the cannabis plant. Many companies struggle to scale up at the speed that Juva has, we are very pleased to see our alternative approach to medicinal chemistry is proving to be our competitive advantage.”
AbbVie buys DJS Antibodies for $255M, expands immunology portfolio
AbbVie announced Thursday that it has acquired DJS Antibodies in a move to expand its immunology portfolio. Through the transaction, the pharma company adds DJS-002, DJS’ lead product candidate and a potential first-in-class antibody directed to lysophosphatidic acid receptor 1, to its arsenal. AbbVie also said that DJS’ proprietary HEPTAD platform will extend the company’s current discovery research capabilities.
FDA battles pharmaceutical company to pull pregnancy drug
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration is making the case this week to pull the pregnancy drug Makena, which was expedited to market a decade ago to reduce the risk of preterm birth, because the agency says the injection does not work. The FDA started holding advisory...
Axoft Launches Brain Implant Technology to Treat Long-Term Neurological Disorders and is Granted FDA Breakthrough Device Designation
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Axoft, a neurotechnology company, today launched and announced FDA Breakthrough Device designation for its brain-machine interface (BMI) to better treat neurological disorders. The company secured $8 million in capital to fund pre-clinical studies with the FDA and to scale up prototypes of its neural implants “as soft as the brain.” The seed round investment, led by The Engine, the venture firm spun out of MIT that invests in early-stage Tough Tech companies, included investors: Ab Initio Capital, Decent Capital, Alumni Ventures, Safar Partners, AIBasis, LiquidMetal VC, Taihill Venture, AMINO Capital, Blindspot Ventures and Mintz. The capital will also be used to expand the Axoft team. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005192/en/ The Axoft founding team (Photo: Business Wire)
Form Bio brings in Mark Swendsen as Chief Revenue Officer to lead growth effort
In the midst of an ongoing growth strategy, Form Bio hired Mark Swendsen as Chief Revenue Officer. The computational life sciences platform company, which officially launched late last month, is planning to expand its workforce from 40 employees to 75 employees by the end of the year. Swendsen said Form...
How do pharma marketers reach ‘no-see docs’?
Following the morning roundtables at Digital Health East, the conversation continued about the evolving dynamic between pharma marketers and providers. An afternoon talk led by Dr. Amit Phull, Doximity’s medical director and SVP of strategy and insights, honed in on new ways that pharma marketers can reach so-called “no-see doctors,” the elusive providers who have chosen not to meet with sales reps.
Abiomed Successfully Completes All Impella Post-Approval Studies for High-Risk PCI, Cardiogenic Shock, Post-Cardiotomy Cardiogenic Shock and Right Heart Failure
Abiomed (Nasdaq: ABMD) announces the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted and closed the post-approval study reports related to the pre-market approvals (PMA) for Impella heart pumps. The FDA’s action is another affirmation that Impella heart pumps are safe and effective for cardiogenic shock, high-risk PCI, post-cardiotomy cardiogenic shock, cardiogenic shock in the setting of myocarditis or cardiomyopathy, and right heart failure.
The association of BNT16B2b2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccine with thrombocytopenia and pneumonitis: A case report
Side effects associated with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccination have been reported in many countries. Thrombocytopenia is not uncommon; however, pneumonitis induced by vaccination is relatively rare, with only five cases that have been reported to date. A recent Clinical Infection in Practice study presents the case report of...
Rapidly fading antibody levels in recovered COVID-19 patients associated with plasma metabolites
A study led by Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU) has revealed the association between rapidly fading antibody levels in some recovered COVID-19 patients and a high plasma concentration of a metabolite called glycylproline (gly-pro) and its producing enzyme. A research team led by Professor Cai Zongwei (left) and Dr Yang...
SomaLogic names Troy Cox as executive chair of the board of directors
SomaLogic named Troy Cox as executive chair of the board of directors Monday afternoon. Cox replaces incumbent chair Chuck Lillis, who will remain on the board. Cox has more than three decades of industry experience, having most recently served as CEO of Foundation Medicine until it was acquired by Roche for $5.3 billion. Before then, he had leadership stints at Genentech, UCB BioPharmaceuticals and Sanofi-Aventis.
Amgen closes ChemoCentryx deal for $3.7B
Amgen closed its $3.7 billion purchase of ChemoCentryx Thursday morning. The deal for the company, which is focused on developing orally administered treatments for autoimmune diseases, inflammatory disorders and cancer, was first announced in August. The focal point of the transaction is Tavneos, a first-in-class treatment for ANCA-associated vasculitis. At...
Five things for pharma marketers to know: Thursday, October 20, 2022
An advisory panel to the Food and Drug Administration voted to remove an early pregnancy drug from the market. Covis’ Makena drug is the only one of its kind in the U.S. and has received support from the leading OB-GYN group in the country. (Axios) Jazz Pharmaceuticals spent $50...
Engineering Psychedelics: $22M Pool For Clinical Trials Of Compounds Targeting CNS Disorders
NYC and Cambridge-based Empyrean Neuroscience Inc. is a new genetic engineering company developing neuroactive compounds for neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders launching with a $22 million Series A financing. The company’s CEO is long-time biotech executive Dr. Usman “Oz” Azam, joined by Dr. Fred Grossman as chief medical officer. Azam has...
Using POC marketing to spark joy on first day of Digital Pharma East 2022
As Digital Pharma East (DPE) 2022 kicked off in Philadelphia Tuesday, there was a feeling of a near full-return to pre-pandemic levels of “normal” for an industry function — and less of the hesitation that marked most of 2021. The event began with IQVIA’s VP and GM...
