Indegene acquired full-service healthcare communications agency CultHealth, the firms announced Wednesday. The acquisition, by ILSL Inc., a subsidiary of Indegene Private Limited, was funded in part by Carlyle Group and Brighton Park Capital, the two investment firms which took minority stakes in Indegene for $200 million last year. Jeff Rothstein, CultHealth partner and CEO, will continue to run the company, reporting to Princeton-based Gaurav Kapoor, Indegene EVP/co-founder. Terms were not immediately disclosed but no layoffs are planned and the agency will retain its branding.

1 DAY AGO