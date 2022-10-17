Read full article on original website
Form Bio brings in Mark Swendsen as Chief Revenue Officer to lead growth effort
In the midst of an ongoing growth strategy, Form Bio hired Mark Swendsen as Chief Revenue Officer. The computational life sciences platform company, which officially launched late last month, is planning to expand its workforce from 40 employees to 75 employees by the end of the year. Swendsen said Form...
SomaLogic names Troy Cox as executive chair of the board of directors
SomaLogic named Troy Cox as executive chair of the board of directors Monday afternoon. Cox replaces incumbent chair Chuck Lillis, who will remain on the board. Cox has more than three decades of industry experience, having most recently served as CEO of Foundation Medicine until it was acquired by Roche for $5.3 billion. Before then, he had leadership stints at Genentech, UCB BioPharmaceuticals and Sanofi-Aventis.
Using POC marketing to spark joy on first day of Digital Pharma East 2022
As Digital Pharma East (DPE) 2022 kicked off in Philadelphia Tuesday, there was a feeling of a near full-return to pre-pandemic levels of “normal” for an industry function — and less of the hesitation that marked most of 2021. The event began with IQVIA’s VP and GM...
Indegene buys CultHealth to bolster its creative, medical chops
Indegene acquired full-service healthcare communications agency CultHealth, the firms announced Wednesday. The acquisition, by ILSL Inc., a subsidiary of Indegene Private Limited, was funded in part by Carlyle Group and Brighton Park Capital, the two investment firms which took minority stakes in Indegene for $200 million last year. Jeff Rothstein, CultHealth partner and CEO, will continue to run the company, reporting to Princeton-based Gaurav Kapoor, Indegene EVP/co-founder. Terms were not immediately disclosed but no layoffs are planned and the agency will retain its branding.
BioLogicsMD brings Dr. Brett King on as senior scientific advisor, scientific advisory board member
BioLogicsMD brought on Dr. Brett King as senior scientific advisor, scientific advisory board member Tuesday morning. The preclinical therapeutic development company is currently working on “a series of recombinant fusion proteins that provide powerful stimulatory effects directly to the target receptors at the point of disease.”. King is an...
How do pharma marketers reach ‘no-see docs’?
Following the morning roundtables at Digital Health East, the conversation continued about the evolving dynamic between pharma marketers and providers. An afternoon talk led by Dr. Amit Phull, Doximity’s medical director and SVP of strategy and insights, honed in on new ways that pharma marketers can reach so-called “no-see doctors,” the elusive providers who have chosen not to meet with sales reps.
Five things for pharma marketers to know: Thursday, October 20, 2022
An advisory panel to the Food and Drug Administration voted to remove an early pregnancy drug from the market. Covis’ Makena drug is the only one of its kind in the U.S. and has received support from the leading OB-GYN group in the country. (Axios) Jazz Pharmaceuticals spent $50...
Amgen closes ChemoCentryx deal for $3.7B
Amgen closed its $3.7 billion purchase of ChemoCentryx Thursday morning. The deal for the company, which is focused on developing orally administered treatments for autoimmune diseases, inflammatory disorders and cancer, was first announced in August. The focal point of the transaction is Tavneos, a first-in-class treatment for ANCA-associated vasculitis. At...
Overturning of Roe impacts consumer behavior, erodes trust in brands
The overturning of Roe v. Wade has significantly impacted consumers and eroded their trust in brands, according to research released by Mindshare and GroupM Tuesday. More than 40% of LGBTQIA+ consumers, Hispanic men and nonbinary individuals said they were more likely to change their purchasing decisions due to the Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in June.
Biotech employees’ desire for freedom and flexibility is ‘here to stay,’ survey finds
Between the COVID-19 lockdown, the ‘Great Resignation’ and the complicated adoption of hybrid work, the motivations and desires of biotech employees are in flux. Most biotech employees continue to seek flexibility and freedom in their jobs, but employers are struggling to maintain connection and keep their employees engaged, according to a recent survey out of biotech hiring company Singular Talent.
Abbott sales dip in Q3 due to COVID testing sales declines, infant formula manufacturing stoppage
Abbott’s sales in Q3 totaled $10.4 billion, marking a decrease of 4.7%, though the company once again raised its full-year guidance. The dip in the company’s sales were due in part to declines in COVID-19 testing-related sales and an abrupt infant formula production stoppage at one of its manufacturing plants earlier this year.
