ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
mmm-online.com

Form Bio brings in Mark Swendsen as Chief Revenue Officer to lead growth effort

In the midst of an ongoing growth strategy, Form Bio hired Mark Swendsen as Chief Revenue Officer. The computational life sciences platform company, which officially launched late last month, is planning to expand its workforce from 40 employees to 75 employees by the end of the year. Swendsen said Form...
mmm-online.com

SomaLogic names Troy Cox as executive chair of the board of directors

SomaLogic named Troy Cox as executive chair of the board of directors Monday afternoon. Cox replaces incumbent chair Chuck Lillis, who will remain on the board. Cox has more than three decades of industry experience, having most recently served as CEO of Foundation Medicine until it was acquired by Roche for $5.3 billion. Before then, he had leadership stints at Genentech, UCB BioPharmaceuticals and Sanofi-Aventis.
mmm-online.com

Indegene buys CultHealth to bolster its creative, medical chops

Indegene acquired full-service healthcare communications agency CultHealth, the firms announced Wednesday. The acquisition, by ILSL Inc., a subsidiary of Indegene Private Limited, was funded in part by Carlyle Group and Brighton Park Capital, the two investment firms which took minority stakes in Indegene for $200 million last year. Jeff Rothstein, CultHealth partner and CEO, will continue to run the company, reporting to Princeton-based Gaurav Kapoor, Indegene EVP/co-founder. Terms were not immediately disclosed but no layoffs are planned and the agency will retain its branding.
mmm-online.com

How do pharma marketers reach ‘no-see docs’?

Following the morning roundtables at Digital Health East, the conversation continued about the evolving dynamic between pharma marketers and providers. An afternoon talk led by Dr. Amit Phull, Doximity’s medical director and SVP of strategy and insights, honed in on new ways that pharma marketers can reach so-called “no-see doctors,” the elusive providers who have chosen not to meet with sales reps.
mmm-online.com

Five things for pharma marketers to know: Thursday, October 20, 2022

An advisory panel to the Food and Drug Administration voted to remove an early pregnancy drug from the market. Covis’ Makena drug is the only one of its kind in the U.S. and has received support from the leading OB-GYN group in the country. (Axios) Jazz Pharmaceuticals spent $50...
mmm-online.com

Amgen closes ChemoCentryx deal for $3.7B

Amgen closed its $3.7 billion purchase of ChemoCentryx Thursday morning. The deal for the company, which is focused on developing orally administered treatments for autoimmune diseases, inflammatory disorders and cancer, was first announced in August. The focal point of the transaction is Tavneos, a first-in-class treatment for ANCA-associated vasculitis. At...
mmm-online.com

Overturning of Roe impacts consumer behavior, erodes trust in brands

The overturning of Roe v. Wade has significantly impacted consumers and eroded their trust in brands, according to research released by Mindshare and GroupM Tuesday. More than 40% of LGBTQIA+ consumers, Hispanic men and nonbinary individuals said they were more likely to change their purchasing decisions due to the Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in June.
mmm-online.com

Biotech employees’ desire for freedom and flexibility is ‘here to stay,’ survey finds

Between the COVID-19 lockdown, the ‘Great Resignation’ and the complicated adoption of hybrid work, the motivations and desires of biotech employees are in flux. Most biotech employees continue to seek flexibility and freedom in their jobs, but employers are struggling to maintain connection and keep their employees engaged, according to a recent survey out of biotech hiring company Singular Talent.

Comments / 0

Community Policy