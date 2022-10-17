The Swiss company Yokoy continues its growth plan and announces its expansion to Spain, with a local team and office in Madrid to support regional operations. Hereby, the fintech company underlines the great potential for hyperautomation of spend management in the Spanish market and brings its unique end-to-end solution to the southern European region. This follows the opening of the European hub in Amsterdam and the successful closing of the $80M Series B funding round. Yokoy’s platform uses artificial intelligence (AI) and learns on the go. This allows it to significantly reduce human intervention, potential manual errors, and finance team costs.

8 HOURS AGO