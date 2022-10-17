ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

crypto-economy.com

Bitpanda Helps N26 Mobile Bank Launch Cryptocurrency Trading Service

The N26 Crypto application is a new service from the Austrian mobile bank N26 that is already available for Austrians and intends to expand into other key markets in the near future. A new feature in the N26 app will make it possible for customers in Austria to be the...
technode.global

VinFast announces its headquarters in Germany, France & The Netherlands

Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast has revealed further details of its European business strategy at the 2022 Paris Motor Show and announced the opening of dedicated country headquarters in Germany, France and the Netherlands. The opening of the headquarters aims to amplify VinFast’s business activities in the region, develop its...
SpaceNews.com

Inmarsat sale clears Australia’s foreign investment watchdog

TAMPA, Fla. — Viasat said Oct. 18 it got the nod from Australia’s foreign investment regulator to take over Inmarsat, although the deal remains subject to regulatory approvals elsewhere. The Australian government’s Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) confirmed it has no objections to the combination, Viasat said.
ffnews.com

Fintech Yokoy Proceeds with International Expansion Strategy, Entering Spain

The Swiss company Yokoy continues its growth plan and announces its expansion to Spain, with a local team and office in Madrid to support regional operations. Hereby, the fintech company underlines the great potential for hyperautomation of spend management in the Spanish market and brings its unique end-to-end solution to the southern European region. This follows the opening of the European hub in Amsterdam and the successful closing of the $80M Series B funding round. Yokoy’s platform uses artificial intelligence (AI) and learns on the go. This allows it to significantly reduce human intervention, potential manual errors, and finance team costs.
ffnews.com

Illimity & Nexi Partner to Support Italian SMEs

Nexi, the European PayTech, and illimity, a high-tech Banking Group, announce a new partnership to support Italian SMEs. b-ilty, illimity’s digital store of financial and credit services aimed at small and medium-size enterprises, expands its offering with Nexi’s digital collection solutions. As of today, Italian SMEs will be...
Business Insider

5G will advance payments and mobile commerce

5G tech will likely bring about positive changes to the retail industry. And retailers will use their IT investments in 5G to enhance the customer experience. Do you work in the Ecommerce and Retail industry? Get business insights on the latest tech innovations, market trends, and your competitors with data-driven research.
WWD

Brunello Cucinelli Shares Soar on Back of Strong Nine-month Results

MILAN — Brunello Cucinelli shares climbed all day on Thursday, closing up 10.15 percent at 57.50 euros on the Milan Stock Exchange, following the release of strong nine-month figures the evening before and forecasting a record 2022. Shares over the past year have gained 17.68 percent and 13.3 percent in the past six months. The Italian luxury company reported a 27.7 percent increase in revenues to 642 million euros in the nine months ended Sept. 30, compared with the same period last year.More from WWDLouis Vuitton Spring 2023 Men's Spin-off in Aranya, ChinaSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New...
3printr.com

Photocentric and DIM3NSIONS announce partnership

Photocentric Ltd. based in Peterborough (UK) and DIM3NSIONS AG based in Aesch ZH (CH) announce their future cooperation for resin-based 3D printers. DIM3NSIONS is appointed distributor of Photocentric printers in Switzerland and the Principality of Liechtenstein with immediate effect. “With the addition of Photocentric 3D printers to the DIM3NSIONS portfolio,...
satnews.com

Virgin Orbit signs an agreement with Luxembourg to advance space capabilities across Europe

Virgin Orbit (Nasdaq: VORB) and the Luxembourg Minister of Defence have signed a Letter of Intent that will start the process toward developing responsive space capabilities inclusive of mobile launch infrastructure that would be based in Luxembourg and also available for NATO partners as well as other Allies across the European continent.
wealthbriefingasia.com

Lazard Secures New UK Headquarters

The seven-storey building houses the financial advisory and asset management arms of the business. US-listed Lazard, which provides investment banking and private client wealth management, has secured a new UK headquarters at 20 Manchester Square, London. The seven-storey building will house the financial advisory and asset management businesses. Lazard, which...
satnews.com

Rivada Space Network’s MoU with SpeQtral will develop ultra-secure communications for governments and enterprises

Rivada Space Networks GmbH, a global network company launching a constellation of 600 Low-Earth-Orbit satellites (LEO), has signed a partnership agreement with SpeQtral, an emerging leader in quantum-secure communications systems. Rivada Space’s constellation will enable secure, global connectivity for governments and enterprises. The world is increasingly data-driven, cloud-based and...
satnews.com

European Space Agency (ESA) program affirms Sateliot´s 5G IoT satellite technology

Sateliot has received the endorsement of the European Space Agency (ESA) through the Future Preparation Generic Program line of the ARTES program on the standard powered by Sateliot, Gatehouse (an exclusive Sateliot partner) and 3GPP contributors to connect IoT standard devices from its LEO constellation. This statement is a strong...

