Read full article on original website
Related
crypto-economy.com
Bitpanda Helps N26 Mobile Bank Launch Cryptocurrency Trading Service
The N26 Crypto application is a new service from the Austrian mobile bank N26 that is already available for Austrians and intends to expand into other key markets in the near future. A new feature in the N26 app will make it possible for customers in Austria to be the...
AT&T in talks with investors to expand fiber optics network - report
Oct 19 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc (T.N) is in discussions to create a joint venture that would invest billions of dollars to expand its fiber-optic network, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
technode.global
VinFast announces its headquarters in Germany, France & The Netherlands
Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast has revealed further details of its European business strategy at the 2022 Paris Motor Show and announced the opening of dedicated country headquarters in Germany, France and the Netherlands. The opening of the headquarters aims to amplify VinFast’s business activities in the region, develop its...
Italy's Brembo sets up venture capital arm to invest in tech startups
MILAN, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Premium brakes maker Brembo (BRBI.MI) said on Wednesday it had set up an internal venture capital unit, called Brembo Ventures, to accelerate the development of technologic solutions to be applied to the automotive industry.
SpaceNews.com
Inmarsat sale clears Australia’s foreign investment watchdog
TAMPA, Fla. — Viasat said Oct. 18 it got the nod from Australia’s foreign investment regulator to take over Inmarsat, although the deal remains subject to regulatory approvals elsewhere. The Australian government’s Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) confirmed it has no objections to the combination, Viasat said.
ffnews.com
Fintech Yokoy Proceeds with International Expansion Strategy, Entering Spain
The Swiss company Yokoy continues its growth plan and announces its expansion to Spain, with a local team and office in Madrid to support regional operations. Hereby, the fintech company underlines the great potential for hyperautomation of spend management in the Spanish market and brings its unique end-to-end solution to the southern European region. This follows the opening of the European hub in Amsterdam and the successful closing of the $80M Series B funding round. Yokoy’s platform uses artificial intelligence (AI) and learns on the go. This allows it to significantly reduce human intervention, potential manual errors, and finance team costs.
ffnews.com
Illimity & Nexi Partner to Support Italian SMEs
Nexi, the European PayTech, and illimity, a high-tech Banking Group, announce a new partnership to support Italian SMEs. b-ilty, illimity’s digital store of financial and credit services aimed at small and medium-size enterprises, expands its offering with Nexi’s digital collection solutions. As of today, Italian SMEs will be...
Business Insider
5G will advance payments and mobile commerce
5G tech will likely bring about positive changes to the retail industry. And retailers will use their IT investments in 5G to enhance the customer experience. Do you work in the Ecommerce and Retail industry? Get business insights on the latest tech innovations, market trends, and your competitors with data-driven research.
technode.global
AWS to launch infrastructure region in Thailand with $5B investment in the next 15 year
Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company, announced on Monday it plans to open an infrastructure region in Thailand. As part of its commitment to the region, AWS plans an estimated investment of more than $5 billion in Thailand over 15 years, AWS said in a statement. According to...
Brunello Cucinelli Shares Soar on Back of Strong Nine-month Results
MILAN — Brunello Cucinelli shares climbed all day on Thursday, closing up 10.15 percent at 57.50 euros on the Milan Stock Exchange, following the release of strong nine-month figures the evening before and forecasting a record 2022. Shares over the past year have gained 17.68 percent and 13.3 percent in the past six months. The Italian luxury company reported a 27.7 percent increase in revenues to 642 million euros in the nine months ended Sept. 30, compared with the same period last year.More from WWDLouis Vuitton Spring 2023 Men's Spin-off in Aranya, ChinaSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New...
3printr.com
Photocentric and DIM3NSIONS announce partnership
Photocentric Ltd. based in Peterborough (UK) and DIM3NSIONS AG based in Aesch ZH (CH) announce their future cooperation for resin-based 3D printers. DIM3NSIONS is appointed distributor of Photocentric printers in Switzerland and the Principality of Liechtenstein with immediate effect. “With the addition of Photocentric 3D printers to the DIM3NSIONS portfolio,...
satnews.com
Virgin Orbit signs an agreement with Luxembourg to advance space capabilities across Europe
Virgin Orbit (Nasdaq: VORB) and the Luxembourg Minister of Defence have signed a Letter of Intent that will start the process toward developing responsive space capabilities inclusive of mobile launch infrastructure that would be based in Luxembourg and also available for NATO partners as well as other Allies across the European continent.
wealthbriefingasia.com
Lazard Secures New UK Headquarters
The seven-storey building houses the financial advisory and asset management arms of the business. US-listed Lazard, which provides investment banking and private client wealth management, has secured a new UK headquarters at 20 Manchester Square, London. The seven-storey building will house the financial advisory and asset management businesses. Lazard, which...
satnews.com
Rivada Space Network’s MoU with SpeQtral will develop ultra-secure communications for governments and enterprises
Rivada Space Networks GmbH, a global network company launching a constellation of 600 Low-Earth-Orbit satellites (LEO), has signed a partnership agreement with SpeQtral, an emerging leader in quantum-secure communications systems. Rivada Space’s constellation will enable secure, global connectivity for governments and enterprises. The world is increasingly data-driven, cloud-based and...
satnews.com
European Space Agency (ESA) program affirms Sateliot´s 5G IoT satellite technology
Sateliot has received the endorsement of the European Space Agency (ESA) through the Future Preparation Generic Program line of the ARTES program on the standard powered by Sateliot, Gatehouse (an exclusive Sateliot partner) and 3GPP contributors to connect IoT standard devices from its LEO constellation. This statement is a strong...
Comments / 0