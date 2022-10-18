If you're looking for something spooky to watch this month, here are six horror movies that are set very close to home. It's that time of year when the nights are colder, and the leaves are changing, and there is absolutely nothing more perfect on a chilly fall night than cuddling up to a spooky flick. When it comes to horror movies, not many are set in the Hoosier state, but there are a few that have been set in Indiana over the years, so if you're looking for a horror movie that hits pretty close to him, these six may be right up your alley!

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO