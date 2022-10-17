Read full article on original website
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
Eagles' Jason Kelce not a fan of quarterback rants: 'Get the f--- up out of my face!'
Tom Brady's sideline rant during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday is not something veteran center Jason Kelce would respond well too.
Eagles Veteran Reveals What Cowboys Players Allegedly Told Sirianni
The Philadelphia coach wouldn’t confirm or deny the reasoning that Graham shared in a radio interview.
Ex-Eagles receiver scheduled to visit Ravens
That seems to be a possibility. ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted Monday:. Veteran free-agent WR DeSean Jackson is scheduled to visit the Ravens on Tuesday, his agent @DrewJRosenhaus confirmed. At 35, Jackson wants to continue playing. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But the Ravens seem to be...
Cowboys Loss Lesson at Eagles? ‘We Can Beat Them!’ Insists Dallas Owner Jerry Jones
"We should be encouraged," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says of the Eagles experience and a lesson theoretically learned. "We can beat them.”
Eagles fans won’t like these hot takes from ESPN talking heads
The Eagles are good. Like, undefeated good. But 6-0 is not enough for all sports fans. Some people don’t think Philadelphia will emerge as the greatest powerhouse late in the season. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Stephen A. Smith went on ESPN’s “Get Up!” to announce...
ESPN Analyst: "Cowboys Were Better" Than Eagles Despite Loss
The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, with quarterback Cooper Rush having suffering his worst game in the process. But at least one ESPN analyst feels that despite the 26-17 loss, the Cowboys were the better team. On Wednesday's edition of Get Up, Domonique Foxworth made the...
NBC Philadelphia
New Jersey Governor Angers Giants, Jets Fans With Eagles, Phillies Tweet
NJ governor angers Giants, Jets fans with Eagles, Phillies tweet originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The governor of New Jersey might have lost the votes of some Giants and Jets fans. Governor Phil Murphy tweeted congratulations on Monday to the Philadelphia Eagles and Philadelphia Phillies, ignoring the two football...
Cowboys News: Jerry Jones lashes out at owners' meeting, Dak medically cleared
The Cowboys made plenty of news, even on their off day. Quarterback Dak Prescott got his official medical clearance as expected; even though it’s still not known if he’ll suit up on Sunday, team owner Jerry Jones seemed optimistic. Jones himself caused a stir or two while at the owners’ meetings in New York: first by trying to dismiss rumors that Commanders owner Daniel Snyder and his continued ownership would be an official topic of conversation, and then by reportedly getting testy with Patriots owner Robert Kraft over the contract of league commissioner Roger Goodell. Both stories will warrant further attention.
Mike McCarthy Announces Significant Monday Update On Dak Prescott
It looks like we have seen the last of Cooper Rush starting at quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. Mike McCarthy announced just moments ago that he expects Dak Prescott to be good to go for Week 7. Prescott has been out since Week 1 after undergoing surgery on his right thumb. Rush has ...
Yardbarker
Eagles DE Brandon Graham says Cowboys players disrespected Nick Sirianni
Nick Sirianni was extremely animated during and after his team’s win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night, and one Philadelphia Eagles player said there was more to the enthusiasm than just typical rivalry game emotions. A scuffle broke out near the end of the Eagles’ 26-17 win, and...
Yardbarker
Eagles have some tricky decisions to make when it comes to 2023 free agents
As the Eagles continue to ride their undefeated high into the bye week, the front office will have its hands full of work. At the moment, Philadelphia has a big offseason ahead. They will be entering the 2023 offseason with 19 players being eligible for free agency. 10 of those...
Eagles should be buyers at NFL trade deadline, and this top running back could be a target
We can establish that if the Eagles are making any trades by the Nov. 1 deadline, it will be as a buyer. That's a complete reversal from last October when the Eagles traded away their franchise icon in tight end Zach Ertz along with veteran backup quarterback Joe Flacco. They even looked into...
Tracking the Eagles 2023 NFL draft order after Week 6 win over Cowboys
We’re only six weeks through the 2022 season, but it is never too early for 2023 NFL draft conversations centered around Philadelphia once again having multiple picks in round one. Thanks to some draft night wizardry from Howie Roseman, the Eagles traded the No. 16 overall pick, No. 19...
ESPN
Cowboys' Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott 'determined' to play Sunday
FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones is hopeful Dak Prescott will be able to return to the starting lineup Sunday against the Detroit Lions after missing five games with a fractured right thumb. "Well, let's just say this: He's determined to [play]," Jones said on...
NBC Philadelphia
WATCH: Eagles Fan Runs Out With Team Before Cowboys Game
WATCH: Eagles fan runs out of tunnel with team before Cowboys game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Have you ever dreamed of running on the field before a huge NFL rivalry game?. One Eagles fan lived that dream before Sunday night’s game against the Cowboys. But we’re not exactly...
Dolphins counting on more players to step up as injuries strike cornerback position again
As injuries have tested the depth of various position groups, Dolphins players have often uttered a “next man up” mantra.
Eagles' Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata, Lane Johnson releasing Christmas album
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Christmas has already come early for Eagles fans with the Birds' undefeated record. But now there is a bonus gift just in time for the holidays. Jordan Mailata, Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson are releasing the "Philly Special Christmas" album. Players posted the announcement on their Instagram...
Northeast Philly corner bracing for Phillies celebrations
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies are battling with the San Diego Padres for a spot in the World Series -- and preparations are already underway for if they win the NLCS.Philadelphia police have already sent alerts out to nearby businesses and homeowners. They want the city to celebrate, but in a safe manner. The area of Frankford and Cottman Avenues has been dubbed the party area. If the Phils clinch a spot in the World Series this weekend, police are already preparing for the crowds and they're telling businesses to get ready. The corner is a main hub in Mayfair and with the...
Marcus Smart on fight with Joel Embiid: 'I could have cracked his head open'
Even if you didn't watch the NBA season opener between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers, you surely still heard about the extracurriculars between Marcus Smart and Joel Embiid. But according to the Celtics point guard, Philly's big man got off easy. "I could have cracked his head open, but...
