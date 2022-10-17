ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ATHENS, GA
NJ.com

Ex-Eagles receiver scheduled to visit Ravens

That seems to be a possibility. ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted Monday:. Veteran free-agent WR DeSean Jackson is scheduled to visit the Ravens on Tuesday, his agent @DrewJRosenhaus confirmed. At 35, Jackson wants to continue playing. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But the Ravens seem to be...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

ESPN Analyst: "Cowboys Were Better" Than Eagles Despite Loss

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, with quarterback Cooper Rush having suffering his worst game in the process. But at least one ESPN analyst feels that despite the 26-17 loss, the Cowboys were the better team. On Wednesday's edition of Get Up, Domonique Foxworth made the...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Philadelphia

New Jersey Governor Angers Giants, Jets Fans With Eagles, Phillies Tweet

NJ governor angers Giants, Jets fans with Eagles, Phillies tweet originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The governor of New Jersey might have lost the votes of some Giants and Jets fans. Governor Phil Murphy tweeted congratulations on Monday to the Philadelphia Eagles and Philadelphia Phillies, ignoring the two football...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Jerry Jones lashes out at owners' meeting, Dak medically cleared

The Cowboys made plenty of news, even on their off day. Quarterback Dak Prescott got his official medical clearance as expected; even though it’s still not known if he’ll suit up on Sunday, team owner Jerry Jones seemed optimistic. Jones himself caused a stir or two while at the owners’ meetings in New York: first by trying to dismiss rumors that Commanders owner Daniel Snyder and his continued ownership would be an official topic of conversation, and then by reportedly getting testy with Patriots owner Robert Kraft over the contract of league commissioner Roger Goodell. Both stories will warrant further attention.
Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Announces Significant Monday Update On Dak Prescott

It looks like we have seen the last of Cooper Rush starting at quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys.  Mike McCarthy announced just moments ago that he expects Dak Prescott to be good to go for Week 7.  Prescott has been out since Week 1 after undergoing surgery on his right thumb. Rush has ...
ESPN

Cowboys' Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott 'determined' to play Sunday

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones is hopeful Dak Prescott will be able to return to the starting lineup Sunday against the Detroit Lions after missing five games with a fractured right thumb. "Well, let's just say this: He's determined to [play]," Jones said on...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Philadelphia

WATCH: Eagles Fan Runs Out With Team Before Cowboys Game

WATCH: Eagles fan runs out of tunnel with team before Cowboys game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Have you ever dreamed of running on the field before a huge NFL rivalry game?. One Eagles fan lived that dream before Sunday night’s game against the Cowboys. But we’re not exactly...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Northeast Philly corner bracing for Phillies celebrations

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies are battling with the San Diego Padres for a spot in the World Series -- and preparations are already underway for if they win the NLCS.Philadelphia police have already sent alerts out to nearby businesses and homeowners. They want the city to celebrate, but in a safe manner. The area of Frankford and Cottman Avenues has been dubbed the party area. If the Phils clinch a spot in the World Series this weekend, police are already preparing for the crowds and they're telling businesses to get ready. The corner is a main hub in Mayfair and with the...
