Read full article on original website
Related
France 24
Macron’s ‘en même temps’ on Putin leaves France’s reputation hanging in the mix
French President Emmanuel Macron’s frequent use of “en même temps” (at the same time) to argue for and then against a case is a standing joke in France. But when the leader of the EU’s mightiest military power talks tough and then soft on Russia’s Vladimir Putin, France’s allies are not amused.
France to leave energy treaty criticized by climate groups
BRUSSELS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday that France will become the latest European Union country to leave an energy agreement which climate groups claim is being used by the fossil fuel industry to legally challenge environmental measures. The Energy Charter Treaty (ECT) entered into force in...
France 24
French President Emmanuel Macron meets parents of murdered 12-year-old
French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday met the parents of a 12-year-old girl whose brutalised body was found in a trunk in a killing that shocked France, his office said. Macron "offered his condolences and assured them of his complete solidarity and support in the ordeal they are going through, and which has shaken all of us," the Elysee added.
France 24
French govt under pressure on immigration after girl's killing
The brutalised body of the victim, identified only as "Lola" under French law, was found in a plastic box after going missing in northeast Paris last week. A 24-year-old woman from Algeria was quickly identified as the main suspect and detained. Police have determined she had a history of psychiatric disorders.
France 24
Macron forces budget through divided French parliament
President Emmanuel Macron's government on Wednesday sought to ram its 2023 budget through parliament without a vote after battling in vain to get it approved by the fractured lower house of parliament. The administration is trying to lift the country out of an economic squeeze that has sparked industrial action...
American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia
A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
U.S. Reveals They Have a Nuclear Sub Right Between Moscow and Beijing
Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Steven Pifer told Newsweek the move may have been to remind China and Russia of U.S. strategic capabilities.
US News and World Report
China Holds Emergency Talks With Chip Firms After U.S. Curbs -Bloomberg News
(Reuters) - China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology convened a series of emergency meetings over the past week with leading semiconductor companies, seeking to assess the damage from the U.S. chip restrictions, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday. The ministry summoned executives from firms including Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC)...
France 24
France sends gas to Germany, another step towards energy solidarity
Faced with a complete cut off of Russian gas supplies, European countries are relying on each other to get through the upcoming winter. In the case of France, the country has agreed to deliver gas to Germany in exchange for electricity. FRANCE 24 weighs up the stakes of this unprecedented agreement.
France 24
Ukraine warns of threat from Belarus, US says Iran helped Russia operate drones from Crimea
Ukraine on Thursday warned of a “growing” threat of a new Russian offensive from Belarus, after Minsk and Moscow last week announced a joint force "to defend" Belarusian borders. Washington, meanwhile, said it believes Iranian military personnel “were on the ground in Crimea” to help Russia operate the Tehran-provided “kamikaze” drones that killed several civilians in Ukraine earlier this week. Follow Read our live blog to see how all the day's events unfolded. All times are in Paris time (GMT+2).
France 24
US hits network that smuggled chips to Russian arms makers
Separately, three Latvians and a Ukrainian were charged for attempting to send a US-made high-precision industrial grinder to Russia that the Justice Department said could be used by arms makers or in a nuclear weapons program. The Justice Department said the two schemes involved front companies in multiple countries including...
U.S. Treasury proposes climate data collection rule for insurers
WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury on Tuesday said it was proposing a new rule to collect data on climate-related risks from property and casualty insurers, one of the first concrete actions in a new push to beef up financial regulation to help fight global warming.
France 24
French union CGT says strikes ended in all but two TotalEnergies sites
Workers at TotalEnergies ended their strikes at all but two sites in France on Thursday, a CGT union representative told Reuters, adding morning staff at the Normandy and Feyzin refineries were the only ones to continue the stoppage. While roughly one in five petrol stations in France is still grappling...
France 24
Spain minister says EU energy crisis measures too 'timid'
Energy prices and inflation have surged across the 27-nation European Union as Moscow slashed gas supplies apparently in response to EU sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February. As winter approaches, the European Commission, the EU's executive arm, has been under intense pressure to tackle soaring heating bills...
BBC
Soaring food prices push inflation to 40-year high
UK food prices are rising at their fastest rate in 42 years as the cost of living crisis continues to squeeze household budgets. Food costs jumped 14.6% in the year to September - the biggest rise since 1980 - with bread, cereal, meat and dairy prices all climbing. It comes...
US News and World Report
America's New Nuclear Power Industry Has a Russian Problem
WASHINGTON/LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. firms developing a new generation of small nuclear power plants to help cut carbon emissions have a big problem: only one company sells the fuel they need, and it's Russian. That's why the U.S. government is urgently looking to use some of its stockpile of weapons-grade...
France 24
French workers end strike at one TotalEnergies refinery as others continue
Workers voted to end a strike at one of TotalEnergies' French refineries on Wednesday, bolstering the government's hopes the supply situation at petrol stations around the country will rapidly improve. A CGT union representative told Reuters industrial action was continuing at three other TotalEnergies' French refineries – La Mede, Feyzin...
France 24
France repatriates 40 children, 15 women from Syria
France said on Thursday it carried out a new operation to return French nationals - 40 children and 15 women - from Kurdish-run camps in northeastern Syria. The children were handed over to the child care services and will have medical and social follow-ups, the foreign ministry said in a statement, while the women would be transferred to the judicial authorities.
France 24
Burkina coup leader Traore takes office as interim president, vows to fight jihadists
Ibrahim Traore, the young army captain who led the latest coup in Burkina Faso, became interim president on Friday, vowing to win back territory from jihadists. Traore pledged support for a transition leading to elections in July 2024 as he took the oath of office in the capital Ouagadougou under tight security.
France 24
Europe joins the ‘white gold’ rush for lithium and faces an energy transition challenge
With the EU committed to making electric vehicles widely available by 2035, the demand for metals required to produce batteries, particularly lithium, is expected to explode. The market is currently dominated by a handful of countries, but Europe wants to join the club by exploiting its subsoil. Shortly before arriving...
Comments / 0