The Associated Press

France to leave energy treaty criticized by climate groups

BRUSSELS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday that France will become the latest European Union country to leave an energy agreement which climate groups claim is being used by the fossil fuel industry to legally challenge environmental measures. The Energy Charter Treaty (ECT) entered into force in...
France 24

French President Emmanuel Macron meets parents of murdered 12-year-old

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday met the parents of a 12-year-old girl whose brutalised body was found in a trunk in a killing that shocked France, his office said. Macron "offered his condolences and assured them of his complete solidarity and support in the ordeal they are going through, and which has shaken all of us," the Elysee added.
France 24

French govt under pressure on immigration after girl's killing

The brutalised body of the victim, identified only as "Lola" under French law, was found in a plastic box after going missing in northeast Paris last week. A 24-year-old woman from Algeria was quickly identified as the main suspect and detained. Police have determined she had a history of psychiatric disorders.
France 24

Macron forces budget through divided French parliament

President Emmanuel Macron's government on Wednesday sought to ram its 2023 budget through parliament without a vote after battling in vain to get it approved by the fractured lower house of parliament. The administration is trying to lift the country out of an economic squeeze that has sparked industrial action...
TheDailyBeast

American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia

A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
CONNECTICUT STATE
US News and World Report

China Holds Emergency Talks With Chip Firms After U.S. Curbs -Bloomberg News

(Reuters) - China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology convened a series of emergency meetings over the past week with leading semiconductor companies, seeking to assess the damage from the U.S. chip restrictions, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday. The ministry summoned executives from firms including Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC)...
France 24

France sends gas to Germany, another step towards energy solidarity

Faced with a complete cut off of Russian gas supplies, European countries are relying on each other to get through the upcoming winter. In the case of France, the country has agreed to deliver gas to Germany in exchange for electricity. FRANCE 24 weighs up the stakes of this unprecedented agreement.
France 24

Ukraine warns of threat from Belarus, US says Iran helped Russia operate drones from Crimea

Ukraine on Thursday warned of a “growing” threat of a new Russian offensive from Belarus, after Minsk and Moscow last week announced a joint force "to defend" Belarusian borders. Washington, meanwhile, said it believes Iranian military personnel “were on the ground in Crimea” to help Russia operate the Tehran-provided “kamikaze” drones that killed several civilians in Ukraine earlier this week. Follow Read our live blog to see how all the day's events unfolded. All times are in Paris time (GMT+2).
France 24

US hits network that smuggled chips to Russian arms makers

Separately, three Latvians and a Ukrainian were charged for attempting to send a US-made high-precision industrial grinder to Russia that the Justice Department said could be used by arms makers or in a nuclear weapons program. The Justice Department said the two schemes involved front companies in multiple countries including...
CONNECTICUT STATE
France 24

French union CGT says strikes ended in all but two TotalEnergies sites

Workers at TotalEnergies ended their strikes at all but two sites in France on Thursday, a CGT union representative told Reuters, adding morning staff at the Normandy and Feyzin refineries were the only ones to continue the stoppage. While roughly one in five petrol stations in France is still grappling...
France 24

Spain minister says EU energy crisis measures too 'timid'

Energy prices and inflation have surged across the 27-nation European Union as Moscow slashed gas supplies apparently in response to EU sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February. As winter approaches, the European Commission, the EU's executive arm, has been under intense pressure to tackle soaring heating bills...
BBC

Soaring food prices push inflation to 40-year high

UK food prices are rising at their fastest rate in 42 years as the cost of living crisis continues to squeeze household budgets. Food costs jumped 14.6% in the year to September - the biggest rise since 1980 - with bread, cereal, meat and dairy prices all climbing. It comes...
US News and World Report

America's New Nuclear Power Industry Has a Russian Problem

WASHINGTON/LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. firms developing a new generation of small nuclear power plants to help cut carbon emissions have a big problem: only one company sells the fuel they need, and it's Russian. That's why the U.S. government is urgently looking to use some of its stockpile of weapons-grade...
WASHINGTON STATE
France 24

French workers end strike at one TotalEnergies refinery as others continue

Workers voted to end a strike at one of TotalEnergies' French refineries on Wednesday, bolstering the government's hopes the supply situation at petrol stations around the country will rapidly improve. A CGT union representative told Reuters industrial action was continuing at three other TotalEnergies' French refineries – La Mede, Feyzin...
France 24

France repatriates 40 children, 15 women from Syria

France said on Thursday it carried out a new operation to return French nationals - 40 children and 15 women - from Kurdish-run camps in northeastern Syria. The children were handed over to the child care services and will have medical and social follow-ups, the foreign ministry said in a statement, while the women would be transferred to the judicial authorities.
France 24

Burkina coup leader Traore takes office as interim president, vows to fight jihadists

Ibrahim Traore, the young army captain who led the latest coup in Burkina Faso, became interim president on Friday, vowing to win back territory from jihadists. Traore pledged support for a transition leading to elections in July 2024 as he took the oath of office in the capital Ouagadougou under tight security.

