ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Celtics' Bill Russell alternate jerseys, explained: The details behind Boston's new 'City Edition' uniforms

By Kyle Irving
ng-sportingnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Harrell's reason for signing with Sixers over Celtics is telling

Montrezl Harrell seemed like a good fit for the Boston Celtics on paper this offseason. With Robert Williams set to undergo knee surgery, the Celtics needed frontcourt depth behind the 36-year-old Al Horford, and Harrell represented a proven veteran option with career averages of 12.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game over seven NBA seasons.
BOSTON, MA
lakersnation.com

Lakers News: Juan Toscano-Anderson Believes Warriors Incident Involving Draymond Green & Jordan Poole Was ‘Blown Out Of Proportion’

The NBA is unique compared to other professional sports in that player independence and empowerment are much more prevalent than in other leagues. Basketball fans see this with the rise of players’ promotion on social media, podcasts and being outspoken on issues that affect the NBA on and off the court. Los Angeles Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson, while known for his friendly high-energy, got real about an issue with his former teammates in Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and guard Jordan Poole.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ng-sportingnews.com

How did Zion Williamson play in his regular season return game? Pelicans forward looks like his All-Star self in win over Nets

A day before the Pelicans' 2022-23 season opener against the Nets, Zion Williamson placed a simple message on his shirt: "I'm back." As Brooklyn can now tell you, Williamson is, indeed, back. The 22-year-old forward was electric on Wednesday night, totaling 25 points, nine rebounds, four steals and three assists...
BROOKLYN, NY
ng-sportingnews.com

Is Stephen Curry playing tonight? Warriors vs. Nuggets TV channel, time, live stream for 2022 NBA Friday game

On opening night of the 2022-23 NBA season, Stephen Curry picked up right where he left off to close the 2022 NBA Finals. As the Warriors cruised to a win over the Lakers, the reigning Finals MVP dazzled his way to 33 points to go along with seven assists, six rebounds and four steals. He'll look to keep that momentum going as the Nuggets visit The Bay Area for a playoff rematch on Friday night.
DENVER, CO
ng-sportingnews.com

Why LeBron James' far-fetched Tom Brady football analogy makes zero sense for Lakers

The parallels between LeBron James and Tom Brady are obvious. All-time legends in the conversation for greatest of all-time. High IQ leaders who rank among the smartest ever in their respective sports. Age-defying champions who refuse to bend the knee to Father Time. The Venn diagram for James and Brady...
ng-sportingnews.com

Kawhi Leonard injury timeline: How Clippers star recovered from partial ACL tear

The Clippers are among the favorites to be crowned champions this NBA season, but to be the last team standing, they'll need Kawhi Leonard back on the court. The 31-year-old suffered a knee injury during LA's run to the Western Conference Finals in 2021. While the door wasn't shut on a return during the 2021-22 season, he never suited up.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ng-sportingnews.com

Charles Barkley calls for Russell Westbrook trade during Lakers opening night loss to Warriors: 'It's time to move on'

We're only one game into the season, but Charles Barkley has already seen enough of Russell Westbrook in a Los Angeles Lakers uniform. The Lakers tipped off their season in the Bay Area as they watched the Golden State Warriors receive their championship rings. After a summer of speculation that the former MVP could be traded, Westbrook was in the starting lineup at the Chase Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ng-sportingnews.com

Bizarre video features Draymond Green explaining fallout to Jordan Poole punch in new TNT documentary: 'I don't care about people's opinion'

A new all-access series called "The Countdown" will air throughout the 2022-23 NBA season. The first episode, which ran on opening night, addressed the incident everyone was talking about heading into the new season: Draymond Green's altercation with Jordan Poole. Green had already addressed the incident, telling the media that...
NESN

Patriots Captain Reveals Locker Room Vibe Amid QB Controversy

FOXBORO, Mass.– The New England Patriots haven’t fallen off course amid their current quarterback controversy, winners of two straight contests where rookie backup Bailey Zappe took the field as the starter, substituting for the currently injured second-year veteran Mac Jones. Zappe, who first made his NFL debut on...
FOXBOROUGH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy