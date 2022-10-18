Celtics' Bill Russell alternate jerseys, explained: The details behind Boston's new 'City Edition' uniforms

Read full article on original website
Bill Russell's Wife Jeannine Was Tearing Up As The Celtics Showed Her On The Jumbotron After Honoring Russell's Legacy
Bill Russell's wife Jeannine was quite emotional after the Celtics honored his legacy on opening night.
NBC Sports
Harrell's reason for signing with Sixers over Celtics is telling
Montrezl Harrell seemed like a good fit for the Boston Celtics on paper this offseason. With Robert Williams set to undergo knee surgery, the Celtics needed frontcourt depth behind the 36-year-old Al Horford, and Harrell represented a proven veteran option with career averages of 12.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game over seven NBA seasons.
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Juan Toscano-Anderson Believes Warriors Incident Involving Draymond Green & Jordan Poole Was ‘Blown Out Of Proportion’
The NBA is unique compared to other professional sports in that player independence and empowerment are much more prevalent than in other leagues. Basketball fans see this with the rise of players’ promotion on social media, podcasts and being outspoken on issues that affect the NBA on and off the court. Los Angeles Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson, while known for his friendly high-energy, got real about an issue with his former teammates in Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and guard Jordan Poole.
Slater: Undeniable 'iciness' in Warriors locker room with Draymond Green
Anthony Slater of The Athletic joined 95.7 The Game’s “Damon & Ratto” Wednesday to give his impressions of the Warriors locker room in the two weeks since Draymond Green punched Jordan Poole.
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
Sacramento Kings Head Coach Mike Brown Sends A Strong Message: ''I'm Not Here To Coach Regular Season Games.''
Kings coach Mike Brown says his team has playoff aspirations.
ng-sportingnews.com
Were Jimmy Butler's dreadlocks real? Why Heat star switched up hairstyle in offseason
Jimmy Butler might've gone back to his usual hairstyle before the season started, but what happened to those dreadlocks from the offseason?. The Heat forward caught social media by surprise when he posted a video of himself with a new hairstyle, rocking long dreadlocks during an offseason workout. He then...
ng-sportingnews.com
How did Zion Williamson play in his regular season return game? Pelicans forward looks like his All-Star self in win over Nets
A day before the Pelicans' 2022-23 season opener against the Nets, Zion Williamson placed a simple message on his shirt: "I'm back." As Brooklyn can now tell you, Williamson is, indeed, back. The 22-year-old forward was electric on Wednesday night, totaling 25 points, nine rebounds, four steals and three assists...
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Stephen Curry playing tonight? Warriors vs. Nuggets TV channel, time, live stream for 2022 NBA Friday game
On opening night of the 2022-23 NBA season, Stephen Curry picked up right where he left off to close the 2022 NBA Finals. As the Warriors cruised to a win over the Lakers, the reigning Finals MVP dazzled his way to 33 points to go along with seven assists, six rebounds and four steals. He'll look to keep that momentum going as the Nuggets visit The Bay Area for a playoff rematch on Friday night.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why LeBron James' far-fetched Tom Brady football analogy makes zero sense for Lakers
The parallels between LeBron James and Tom Brady are obvious. All-time legends in the conversation for greatest of all-time. High IQ leaders who rank among the smartest ever in their respective sports. Age-defying champions who refuse to bend the knee to Father Time. The Venn diagram for James and Brady...
ng-sportingnews.com
Kawhi Leonard injury timeline: How Clippers star recovered from partial ACL tear
The Clippers are among the favorites to be crowned champions this NBA season, but to be the last team standing, they'll need Kawhi Leonard back on the court. The 31-year-old suffered a knee injury during LA's run to the Western Conference Finals in 2021. While the door wasn't shut on a return during the 2021-22 season, he never suited up.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why did Kawhi Leonard come off the bench? Clippers coach Tyronn Lue explains decision not to start forward in return from injury
Kawhi Leonard is finally healthy enough to suit up for the Clippers, but he wasn't on the court for Thursday's opening tip against the Lakers. The two-time Finals MVP was not a member of his team's starting lineup, coming off the bench for the first time since the 2013-14 season.
ng-sportingnews.com
How long is Joe Ingles out? Injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Bucks forward
Following eight seasons with the Jazz, Joe Ingles will be wearing new threads during the 2022-23 season. Unfortunately, it could be a while before we see the Australian suit up for his new team. Ingles suffered a knee injury in the second half of the 2021-22 season that sidelined him...
ng-sportingnews.com
NBA players show love to John Wall on Twitter after impressing in Clippers debut vs. Lakers
It's been a tough few years for LA Clippers point guard John Wall as injuries limited him to just 72 games over the past four seasons. Making his Clippers debut against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena, Wall was back like he never left, knocking down his first shot after he checked into the game midway through the first quarter.
ng-sportingnews.com
LeBron James offers honest assessment of Lakers' biggest issues after opening night loss to Warriors
Opening night of the 2022-23 season didn't exactly go well for the Los Angeles Lakers. After keeping things relatively close throughout the first half, the game got away in the third quarter, resulting in a 123-109 loss. To kick off the 20th season of his NBA career, LeBron James finished...
ng-sportingnews.com
Damion Lee's game-winner to lead Suns over Mavericks creates hilarious reaction from brother-in-law Stephen Curry
Six months after the Mavericks handed the Suns one of the most embarrassing Game 7 losses in sports history, dropping the No. 1 seed by 33 points in Phoenix, the two teams were scheduled to open the new season against each other. The matchup was highlighted by a budding rivalry...
ng-sportingnews.com
Charles Barkley calls for Russell Westbrook trade during Lakers opening night loss to Warriors: 'It's time to move on'
We're only one game into the season, but Charles Barkley has already seen enough of Russell Westbrook in a Los Angeles Lakers uniform. The Lakers tipped off their season in the Bay Area as they watched the Golden State Warriors receive their championship rings. After a summer of speculation that the former MVP could be traded, Westbrook was in the starting lineup at the Chase Center.
ng-sportingnews.com
Bizarre video features Draymond Green explaining fallout to Jordan Poole punch in new TNT documentary: 'I don't care about people's opinion'
A new all-access series called "The Countdown" will air throughout the 2022-23 NBA season. The first episode, which ran on opening night, addressed the incident everyone was talking about heading into the new season: Draymond Green's altercation with Jordan Poole. Green had already addressed the incident, telling the media that...
Patriots Captain Reveals Locker Room Vibe Amid QB Controversy
FOXBORO, Mass.– The New England Patriots haven’t fallen off course amid their current quarterback controversy, winners of two straight contests where rookie backup Bailey Zappe took the field as the starter, substituting for the currently injured second-year veteran Mac Jones. Zappe, who first made his NFL debut on...
