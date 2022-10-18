ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How to watch the Women's World Cup 2023 draw: TV channel, live streams

While the men's World Cup is fast approaching, it's less than 12 months until the biggest event on the women's sporting calendar - Women's World Cup 2023. In preparation for the tournament to be hosted by Australia and New Zealand in July-August next year, FIFA will conduct the draw to see which nations will square off.
20 Greatest T20 Players | Counting down the best Twenty20 cricketers ever

To celebrate the T20 World Cup in Australia, The Sporting News has compiled its list of the greatest men’s T20 cricketers of all time. Over the past two decades, cricket’s upstart short format has revolutionised the game and produced a plethora of heroes for fans around the world.
F1 United States Grand Prix: Time, schedule, TV channel, streaming for Formula 1 race week

After a chaotic Japanese Grand Prix, which was delayed due to heavy rain, Formula One returns from its week-long break for the 2022 United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas. With it comes a newly crowned world champion: Red Bull's Max Verstappen made it back-to-back drivers' championship titles after he secured his 12th victory of the season at Suzuka. The Dutchman mastered the conditions to finish 25 seconds clear of the pack, which proved just enough for him to take his second championship win.
AUSTIN, TX
Redcliffe Dolphins player Liam Hampson found dead in Barcelona nightclub

Redcliffe Dolphins player Liam Hampson has been found dead in a Barcelona nightclub, aged 24. The rugby league community were left in fear on Wednesday night (AEDT), with NRL star AJ Brimson posting to social media reporting Hampson missing in a since-deleted post. “Hey guys bit of a long shot...

