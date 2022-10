SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Utah State's men's and women's cross country teams captured the top spots at the Utah Open on Thursday at Sunnyside Park. Sophomore Ben Berlin clocked a time of 19:13.5 over the 6-kilometer course to lead a 2-3-4-5-6 finish for No. 24 Utah State, which won the meet with 15 points. Utah Valley finished second with 46 points.

LOGAN, UT ・ 23 HOURS AGO