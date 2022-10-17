Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Cameron Green gets World Cup reprieve as he is added to Australia's squad
Cameron Green has been called into Australia's squad for the T20 World Cup, with the all-rounder being the beneficiary of Josh Inglis’ freak injury. The back-up wicketkeeper sliced his hand open when his club snapped while playing a round of golf, which cruelly ruled him out of featuring in Australia's defence of their title.
Josh Hazlewood: ‘I hardly watch any cricket. Do I like it? I like playing it’
A smile plays upon the edges of Josh Hazlewood’s mouth. This, to be clear, is not a fleeting reaction to some momentary amusement, but a more or less permanent feature. Over the course of a couple of conversations, one in Canberra and the other a few days later in Brisbane, it is almost always there – the smile of a man who seems to have cracked the T20 code.
ng-sportingnews.com
Josh Inglis ruled out of T20 World Cup as Andrew McDonald weighs up replacement options
Josh Inglis looks set to miss the entire T20 World Cup, after a freak accident resulted in a nasty hand injury. The 27-year-old was enjoying a round of golf this week prior to Australia's first match against New Zealand, when his club snapped and sliced his hand. Inglis was set...
Cricket-Hosts Australia ready to click in T20 World Cup defence
MELBOURNE, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Defending champions Australia have had a patchy buildup to their T20 World Cup defence but few would dare underestimate Aaron Finch's men when they flick the switch to tournament mode this week.
England suffer an injury blow on eve of T20 World Cup with bowler Reece Topley ruled out of the whole tournament after rolling his ankle during a fielding drill... with Tymal Mills likely to replace him
England suffered a setback here today when Reece Topley was ruled out of the Twenty20 World Cup. The left-arm seamer is the latest England player to suffer a freak injury, having trodden on the 'Toblerone' boundary foam taking catches during fielding practice ahead of Monday's warm-up win over Pakistan in Brisbane and rolled his ankle.
mailplus.co.uk
Playing Livingstone at No 7 would give England their best chance of lifting the World Cup
The T20 World Cup is an enjoyable tournament. It's short and sharp and doesn't drag on forever like some do. Australia is a great venue for it, too, even if it's a bit chilly right now. The last tournament in the UAE last year was decided to a large extent by the toss because of the dew that affected the second innings. But that should not happen this time and teams can win batting first in this World Cup.
ng-sportingnews.com
How to watch the Women's World Cup 2023 draw: TV channel, live streams
While the men's World Cup is fast approaching, it's less than 12 months until the biggest event on the women's sporting calendar - Women's World Cup 2023. In preparation for the tournament to be hosted by Australia and New Zealand in July-August next year, FIFA will conduct the draw to see which nations will square off.
Cricket-South Africa bowling attack offers hope of T20 breakthrough
CAPE TOWN, Oct 20 (Reuters) - With a battery of quick bowling backed up by some formidable batters, South Africa have the opportunity to finally break their World Cup duck at the Twenty20 tournament in Australia.
BBC
Jofra Archer to travel with England Lions to UAE as part of injury comeback
Jofra Archer will travel with the England Lions squad for training in the United Arab Emirates next month as he continues to recover from injury. Bowler Archer, 27, has not played for England since March 2021 because of back and elbow injuries. Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence and 18-year-old leg-spinner Rehan...
Yardbarker
Sam Kerr & Millie Bright Represent Chelsea Women In The Ballon d'Or
The annual Ballon d'Or ceremony took place on Monday night for the best of both men and women in world football, and Chelsea were represented by two of their star players in Millie Bright and Sam Kerr. Bright finished 15th out of a shortlist of 20 nominees and was one...
BBC
T20 World Cup: West Indies beat Zimbabwe to boost qualification hopes
West Indies 153-7 (20 overs): Charles 45 (36); Raza 3-19 Zimbabwe 122 (18.2 overs): Joseph 4-16, Holder 3-12 Alzarri Joseph starred as West Indies boosted their chances of advancing in the Men's T20 World Cup with a 31-run win over Zimbabwe. Fast bowler Joseph took 4-16 to help dismiss Zimbabwe...
ng-sportingnews.com
Mal Meninga names new-look Kangaroos side for their clash with Scotland
Australian coach Mal Meninga has stuck true to his word of giving every player in his squad an opportunity to play at the Rugby League World Cup, by naming a new-look outfit for their second group game against Scotland. James Tedesco once again leads the side at fullback, while Josh...
ng-sportingnews.com
T20 World Cup 2022: Full schedule, draw, results, groups and tables
Reigning champions Australia will host the 2022 T20 World Cup this year, with a month-long tournament scheduled to begin on October 16th. The Aussies are the current favourites after their triumph in 2021, but there will be plenty of contenders. Here's the full schedule and groups for the T20 World...
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: Australia v Scotland preview
Rugby League World Cup 2021 - Australia v Scotland. Venue: Coventry Building Society Arena Date: Friday, 21 October Kick-off: 19:30 BST. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra; live text and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. Forward...
msn.com
'Good guy' Binny to head world's richest cricket board
Roger Michael Humphrey Binny - many friends like to call him by his full name - is one of the good guys. His most likely elevation as president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is both timely and necessary after years of instability and court cases involving the richest sports governing body in India.
thenewscrypto.com
Cricket May Soon Get Its Worldwide Spotlight
Westerners, particularly those from Europe and the US, usually seem genuinely shocked when presented with the following fact: cricket is the second most popular sport in the world after soccer. The latter has around four billion fans, while the number of spectators who enjoy cricket is estimated to be 2.5 billion.
Cricket-Middle order sorted, Pakistan eye second T20 World Cup title
Oct 20 (Reuters) - For a side used to tumultuous build-ups Pakistan look unusually settled ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia, where they launch their bid for a second title with a Super 12 showdown against arch-rivals India on Sunday.
Cricket-England's Topley out of T20 World Cup with ankle injury
Oct 19 (Reuters) - England seamer Reece Topley has been ruled out of the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia due to ligament damage to his left ankle, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Wednesday.
BBC
Ronnie O'Sullivan: Seven-time world champion lacks 'passion and desire' for snooker
Ronnie O'Sullivan says snooker has "become like an emotionless-type job" after his second-round defeat by David Grace at the Northern Ireland Open. The seven-time world champion suffered a shock 4-3 loss to the world number 62 after building a 2-0 lead. "I don't really have the passion and desire for...
Sri Lanka into T20 Super 12s with big win over Netherlands
GEELONG, Australia (AP) — Dasun Shanaka and his patched-up Sri Lanka squad have rebounded from an upset tournament-opening loss to qualify for the second round of the Twenty20 World Cup with a 16-run win over Netherlands in their last game of the preliminary stage. The former champions and three-time...
Comments / 0