The T20 World Cup is an enjoyable tournament. It's short and sharp and doesn't drag on forever like some do. Australia is a great venue for it, too, even if it's a bit chilly right now. The last tournament in the UAE last year was decided to a large extent by the toss because of the dew that affected the second innings. But that should not happen this time and teams can win batting first in this World Cup.

2 DAYS AGO