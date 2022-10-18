Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Abandoned Town near San Francisco that is Forbidden to VisitDianaSan Francisco, CA
Oakland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldOakland, CA
San Francisco's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSan Francisco, CA
Some Places Worth Visiting--part2Be HappySan Francisco, CA
Study Reveals California Tops Most Expensive Cities for Burger Meals in AmericaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Related
funcheap.com
Donut Beer Coming to SF
Seven Stills Brewery & Distillery has teamed up with Third Culture Bakery for a very unique collaboration, Mango Passion Fruit Mochi Donut Sour Ale. This is a collaboration for the history books. Delicious beer and donuts all in one amazing package. Brewed with rice to give it that “mochi” flavor along with a couple dozen mango passion fruit mochi donuts that were thrown right into the brew. With a big hit of fruit and the perfect tartness, you are not going to want to miss this one. Grab a pint or 4-pack exclusively at The Brewery & Distillery.
funcheap.com
Japantown’s “Mini Art Mart” w/ Anime Artists (SF)
Japantown’s “Mini Art Mart” w/ Anime Artists (SF) We are a monthly market where local, Japanese inspired artist can sell their work in San Francisco Japantown Mall. Sat 10/22 Japantown’s “Mini Art Mart” w/ Anime Artists (SF) Sun 10/23 Japantown’s “Mini Art Mart” w/...
funcheap.com
Check Out SF’s New “DoloDrip” Rainbow Stairs
San Francisco has a brand new colorful rainbow staircase. San Francisco’s newest rainbow, known as #DoloDrip, is located on the Sanchez Street Stairs (between Sanchez and Noe on 19th Street), just west of Dolores Park. We don’t know when this was painted, but it was posted by @dolorainbow on...
funcheap.com
SF’s 75th Anniversary of “Saving the Cable Cars” Celebration
The Union Square Alliance, Fisherman’s Wharf CBD,. “Empowering Women who Empowered San Francisco,”. The 75th Anniversary of Saving the Cable Cars. 11am: Remarks at Powell & Market Cable Car Turnaround and display of newly restored 1947 Muni bus that was supposed to replace the Powell cable cars. Speakers:. Emcee,...
funcheap.com
USA’s Largest Holiday Light Arts Fest “Let’s Glow SF” Returns to SF
Let’s Glow SF returns to Downtown San Francisco for the second year in a row. The free, outdoor holiday light arts festival is returning with more artists’ holiday-inspired works projected across some of downtown’s most notable buildings. From 5-10pm nightly running Friday, December 2, 2022 – Sunday,...
funcheap.com
SF’s 24-Hour “Moby Dick” Marathon w/ 100+ Readers (Oct. 22-23)
24-Hour “Moby Dick” Marathon at SF’s Maritime Museum w/ 100+ Readers (2022) “Our first port is San Francisco…and thence, I hardly know where.” — Herman Melville, 28 May 1860. San Francisco welcomes Herman Melville back to the Barbary Coast with a marathon reading of...
funcheap.com
San Francisco Opera’s Free Community Open House (2022)
Join us for a free, family friendly event at the War Memorial Opera House on Sunday, October 23 from 9:30-3:30pm. In addition to the Opera’s 100th season, this year also marks the 90th anniversary of the War Memorial Opera House. In celebration of both anniversaries, San Francisco Opera opens the doors of its historic home at a free event on Sunday, October 23 to reveal some of the fun and magic that transpires inside this United States landmark.
funcheap.com
SF Opera’s Community Open House 2022: Stage Selfie + Scavenger Hunt
For those who’ve always wanted to take a “selfie” on the stage of the War Memorial Opera House, learn about the role of a conductor, witness how opera is made from behind the curtain or ask the Opera’s general director anything about opera, San Francisco Opera has just the ticket—and it’s free. In celebration of its Centennial Season, San Francisco Opera hosts a Community Open House, opening the doors of its historic home for a special day of sharing the fun and magic that transpires inside this U.S. landmark.
funcheap.com
“Illuminate SF” Light Art Festival: All 62 of SF’s Holiday Light Installations Coming This Winter
Illuminate SF: Festival of Light is making The City a little brighter, November 9 – January 31, 2023 and shines a light on San Francisco’s ever-expanding light art scene. San Francisco’s neighborhoods will transform into a luminous gallery of art at night during the holiday season for the 10th annual Illuminate SF™ Festival of Light. The self-guided tour begins and ends at 5M, a new mixed-use district in SOMA that has transformed four acres of parking lots and underutilized buildings into a vibrant community. 62 temporary and permanent light art installations, many within walking distance of one another, have been designed by acclaimed creators from all over the world.
funcheap.com
Bayview Community Center Grand Opening Block Party (SF)
Grand Opening Block Party: Come see what’s new in the Bayview!. The New Southeast Community Center, A Cultural Legacy. The new building at 1550 Evans Avenue is a hub for local community to gather, learn, play, and grow. This partnership between San Francisco’s southeast communities and San Francisco Public Utilities Commission is designed to promote the health, well-being, cultural, educational, and financial empowerment of southeast residents.
funcheap.com
SF’s Brand New ‘Central Subway’ Neighborhood Celebrations
San Francisco’s brand new Central Subway Station will host a series of community preview events to celebrate the upcoming weekend service, their unique designs specific to each neighborhood, and to showcase the landmark artworks that were commissioned for each of the stations. The Central Subway Project improves public transportation...
funcheap.com
Trick-Or-Treat on Fourth Street (San Rafael)
Enjoy a family-friendly way to celebrate Halloween!. Fourth Street merchants will be welcoming kids and families on Saturday October 29th from 1p-3p. Dress up, bring a bag and get ready for some treats! (or tricks). Look for the “Participating Businesses” sign in the window for some treats!. Don’t...
funcheap.com
This Cemetery is Now SF’s First Ever Archeological Landmark
Lincoln Park/City Cemetery is now officially a San Francisco city landmark. SF Heritage worked closely with Supervisor Connie Chan, the Planning Department, and community groups to draft the designation, which is the city’s first primarily archeological city landmark and one of the most important preservation accomplishments of recent years.
funcheap.com
“Sketchboard”: Figure Drawing Art Class & Live Music | SF
Join in at the Monument (140 9th St), for figure drawing accompanied by live musicians. Everyone is welcome, we are a mix of seasoned artists, students, and first timers. Poses range from 2, 5, 10, 15, 20 and 30 minutes. There will be easels provided and some materials for drop-ins.
funcheap.com
“Temescal Trick-or-Treat” 2022 Halloween Fun Fair (Oakland)
Bring your children for a fun and safe Halloween adventure!. The Temescal Telegraph Business Improvement District is excited to bring back Temescal Trick-or-Treat for the first time since 2019! Local businesses will get into the spirit by decorating their windows or storefront, wearing costumes, and greeting kiddos and their families with treats for this beloved neighborhood tradition. This event is an opportunity to provide a fun and safe environment for folks of all ages, and to connect face-to-face with neighbors for an evening of spooky celebration.
funcheap.com
Roundtable “Reproductive Freedom at the Ballot Box” (Oakland)
Please join Congresswoman Barbara Lee for her panel “What’s at Stake: Reproductive Freedom at the Ballot Box” with Congresswoman Judy Chu, the author of the Women’s Health Protection Act, and reproductive justice leaders. This event will take place at Laney College in Oakland, CA on October 20th at 6:30 pm PST.
Comments / 0