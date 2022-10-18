ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entrepreneur

Pitch a Tent in Camping World Stock

By Jea Yu
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zvU5d_0idAJuA100

Camping products and recreational vehicle (RV) dealer Camping World (NYSE: CWH) has been a direct  benefactor of the pandemic as consumers discovered or rediscovered outdoor leisure activities. The lifting of COVID restrictions and spread of vaccinations haven’t stopped the growth at Camping World. Investors ponder if there is a new normal emerging for the industry. From a valuation standpoint, shares are trading very cheap at just 5.3X forward earnings with a lofty 8.75% annual dividend, assuming forward estimates aren’t revised down. It actually trades at a cheaper valuation than RV makers Winnebago (NYSE: WGO) trading a low 4.1X forward earnings with a stingy 1.9% annual dividend yield or Thor Industries (NYSE: THO) trading at 9.2X forward earnings and a 2.3% annual dividend yield.

Bracing for a Recession

The U.S. Federal Reserve has raised interest rates 3% in the past six months in an attempt to curb rampant inflation. However, the results have been slow to materialize as the September headline CPI was 8.2% missing 8.1% analyst estimates but still showing progress from the June highs of 9.1%. The (-36%) decline in August RV deliveries for the industry may foreshadow a decline in Camping World’s RV sales. Normalization and the potential for a slowdown in sales to be reported in its next earnings report should give investors pause about rushing into the stock. The RV business has been going gangbusters since the pandemic lockdowns and it appears to be very sticky as underlying consumer lifestyle changes continues to drive demand. However, rising interest rates and waning consumer discretionary spending have likely taken a toll on demand and investors should brace for potential shortfall. Supply chain restraints have been easing as evidenced by the more than doubling of vehicle inventories since same period last year.

Minimal and Mobile Lifestyle Trend Driver

The pandemic amplified the trend of minimalistic and mobile living and experiential travel and outdoor recreation. There are numerous new content providers on YouTube (NASDAQ: GOOGL) expounding the joys of van life and RV-ing as a lifestyle adjustment transcending beyond just for vacation, but applicable as a mobile residence and office. There’s the possibility that a recession could drive more consumers towards minimalist and mobile living especially as fuel costs are continuing to fall.

Is Normalization Coming in Q3 2022?

On Aug. 2, 2022, Camping World released its fiscal second-quarter 2022 results for the quarter ending June 2022. The Company reported a profit of $2.16 per share beating analyst estimates for $1.79 per share by $0.37 per share. Revenues rose 5.2% year-over-year (YoY) to $2.17 billion beating $2.03 billion consensus analyst estimates. New and used vehicle inventories rose to $1.7 billion from $782.5 billion a year ago due to the easing of supply chain restraints. The Company continues to pay its $0.625 per share quarterly dividend or $2.50 per share annualized dividend.

The Prophet Speaks

Camping World celebrity CEO Marcus Lemonis commented, “We are pleased with the sale of almost 39,000 new and used RVs which contributed to record revenues for the second quarter. We believe our team has both the focus and experience to navigate our business through changes in market conditions as evidenced by our solid financial results.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b9DGb_0idAJuA100

Here’s What the Charts Say

Using the rifle charts on the weekly and daily time frames provides a broader view of the landscape for CWH stock. The weekly rifle chart formed breakdown when shares fell under the $27.17 Fibonacci (fib) level to bottom out near the $23.03 fib before staging a rally. The weekly 5-period moving average (MA) resistance is still falling at $25.96 followed by the rising 15-period MA at $27.68. The weekly 200-period MA support is slowly rising at $25.23. The weekly 50-period MA resistance is falling at $30.81. The weekly market structure low (MSL) buy trigger is still holding up at $24.35. The weekly stochastic is falling through the 40-band and weekly lower Bollinger Bands (BBs) sit at $18.74. The daily rifle chart has been in an uptrend but losing steam as the daily 5-period MA support gets tested at $27.39 followed by a rising 15-period MA at $26.14. The daily stochastic ripped up through the 80-band. The daily 50-period MA at $28.83 nearly overlaps with the daily 200-period MA resistance at $28.99. The daily upper BBs sit at $30.27 and daily lower BBs sit at $22.14. With the potential for a weak earnings report, it’s best to consider waiting out the earnings reaction for sell-off to attractive pullback levels at the $25.39, $23.98 fib, $23.03 fib, $20.83 fib, $19.55 fib, and the $17.70 fib level.

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

2 Stocks to Buy in October and Hold Forever

Better-than-expected corporate earnings and stubbornly high inflation numbers may be enough to convince the Fed to continue with its aggressive rate hikes, thereby dampening market sentiments. With the market volatility...
Entrepreneur

1 Top Pick for 2023 Stock Market

40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister shares his #1 investment for 2023 that should easily top the S&P 500 (SPY). However, timing WHEN you get into this trade is the...
Entrepreneur

Black Swan Warning for Investors

We all appreciate why high inflation and a hawkish Fed is a bad combination for the stock market (SPY). However, this ill tasting tonic also reawakens serious concerns that could...
Entrepreneur

The No. 1 Stock to Buy on a Panic Sell-Off

The Fed’s hawkish stance to control stubborn inflation has led to a massive sell-off in the stock market this year. Amid this backdrop, we think drug maker Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) could be an ideal buy because of its solid fundamentals and reliable dividends. Read on…. Persistently high...
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

69K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy