deepcreektimes.com
Garrett Regional Medical Center, Hospice Of Garrett County, Inc. Partner to Provide End-of-life Care
Providing enhanced end-of-life care and support to the residents of Garrett County is the nature of the collaborative partnership between Garrett Regional Medical Center (GRMC) and Hospice of Garrett County, Inc. Garrett County residents with terminal conditions who are unable to return to their homes are provided with end-of-life care...
School bus catches fire in Fayette County with students on board
A school bus carrying 32 students from the Frazier School District caught fire Wednesday morning. Officials are crediting the quick thinking of the driver with preventing the situation from being much worse.
deepcreektimes.com
Health Department Supports October 29th National Prescription Take Back Day
The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is coordinating the 23rd National Drug Take-Back Initiative across the United States on Saturday, October 29, 2022. In support of this event, the Garrett County Health Department is reminding everyone that the county has three permanent medication drop box locations, including Oakland City Hall, Garrett County Sherriff’s Office, and the Maryland State Police Barracks in McHenry. These locations accept tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs but not liquids, syringes, and other sharps or illegal drugs.
deepcreektimes.com
Commissioners Proclaim October 24-28, 2022 as Business Development Week in Garrett County
At its public meeting on October 3, 2022, the Garrett County Commissioners issued a proclamation recognizing the week of October 24-28, 2022, as Business Development Week in Garrett County. The Garrett County Division of Business Development is an active member of the Maryland Economic Development Association (MEDA), a non-profit organization...
deepcreektimes.com
Peggy Jamison Named the 2022 Autumn Glory Honorary Golden Ambassador
The Garrett County Chamber of Commerce has named Peggy Jamison as the 2022 Honorary Golden Ambassador of the 55th Annual Autumn Glory Festival. The announcement was made at the Chamber’s Autumn Glory Kick-Off Reception on October 12, 2022. The Golden Ambassador sponsor is Vacasa, and the Kick-Off Reception Sponsor is UPMC Western Maryland. Mountain State Brewing Company is the title sponsor of the 55th Annual Autumn Glory Festival.
Cambria County woman charged for alleged assault with a skillet lid
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Sidman woman was charged after state police were told she assaulted a 72-year-old woman. On Oct. 16 around 5:14 p.m., state police were sent to the area of the 1700 block of Kesertown Road in Somerset after a woman called to report she had been assaulted by 26-year-old Kelsey […]
Pay hike approved for Westmoreland DA spokesperson, finance department
A monthslong search for a public information officer for Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli is nearly over after commissioners agreed to a 50% salary increase before the job is even filled. The county’s salary board, which includes all three commissioners and Controller Jeff Balzer, approved raising the salary for...
deepcreektimes.com
Friday October 21, Saturday October 22, Sunday October 23
The weather today will be sunny, with highs in the mid-50s and a low of 38. Southwest winds of around 5 mph. Saturday will be sunny, with highs in the lower 60s and a low of 39. South winds of around 5 mph. Sunday will be mostly sunny, with highs around 60 and a low of 42. The chance of rain is 10%.
Westmoreland waives residency requirement for county jobs
The Westmoreland commissioners said a residency requirement for all county employees will be lifted in an effort to find candidates for more than 200 vacant government jobs. Officials said the county has struggled to replenish its workforce and suggested that the residency requirement, which has been in place for years, has limited the pool of candidates.
deepcreektimes.com
Garrett County Democratic Central Committee Announces Three Newly Elected Members
The Garrett County Democratic Central Committee (GCDCC) is pleased to announce that three new committee members were elected in the Primary Election in July of this year. Jim Hunter and Darryl Glotfelty, both of Accident, and Tracy Edwards of Grantsville will begin their terms on the committee in November. Says Betty Pritt, current Chair of the GCDCC, “we are so thrilled to have three new committee members who will bring new perspectives, skills, and talents to the good work the GCDCC does. Already in the months since the Primary Election, they are engaged in the work we do, so they are prepared to hit the ground running when they officially take office after the General Election.”
3 kids, 1 adult sent to hospital in Harrison County wreck
A single vehicle rollover has been reported on I-79 northbound near mile marker 108 by the Harrison County 911 Communications Center.
connect-bridgeport.com
Another Area Motorcycle Accident Results in Death
On Friday, October 14, Sgt J A Wyatt was dispatched to investigate a two vehicle crash involving a fatality. The crash occurred in Preston County on West Virginia Route 26 at the intersection with Glade Farm Road. The victim, identified as Joel L. Rugg, age 40 of Markleysburg, PA, died...
theriver953.com
W.Va. Authorities ask for the public’s help in Arson cases
The West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office announced the need for the public’s assistance in the investigation of a series of suspected arson cases. Eight different fires have occurred in the Capon Bridge and Augusta areas. Each of the fires have occurred in vacant structures with no injuries reported.
Restrictions Set to Fight Rabbit Disease
HARRISBURG, Pa. – The recent detection of a highly pathogenic disease in two captive rabbits in southwestern Pennsylvania – a finding that alarmed many statewide, including in Bucks and Montgomery counties -- has resulted in establishment of special regulations to prevent spread of the virus that can kill cottontail rabbits and hares.
Man killed in Preston County, West Virginia motorcycle accident identified
The West Virginia State Police Monday released the identity of the man who died after a motorcycle crash in Preston County on Friday.
travelawaits.com
3 Amazing Bike Rides Along The Great Allegheny Passage
It’s the stuff bikers’ dreams are made of: almost 335 miles of connected off-road biking on two scenic, historic trails. When my husband Dean and I visited our son in Maryland last year, we heard about an amazing set of bike trails in Pennsylvania, Maryland, and West Virginia. We love biking in Minnesota and Wisconsin and were amazed that we had never heard of these trails. Hey, where’ve you been all my life?
fox8tv.com
Somerset House Fire
In Somerset Borough multiple crews responded to a structure fire this afternoon. It happened just after 2 on the 200 block of West Patriot Street. There were no injures reported and you can’t see any visible damage to the home. No other information is available at this time.
Morgantown billboard remembers those poisoned by fentanyl
A group of parents has come together to spread fentanyl awareness in memory of their children who were poisoned by the drug.
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $250,000 sold in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — Check your tickets! You could be a winner!. A winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket worth $250,000 was sold in Fayette County. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the ticket was sold for the Oct. 18 drawing at the Prokopovitch Pitt Stop Market in Perryopolis.
PHOTOS: 100-room 1901 mansion for sale in West Virginia
A historic mansion with 63 bedrooms in Wellsburg, West Virginia is something that you just have to see.
