Man Utd too good for Tottenham, Liverpool revival rolls on
Manchester United dealt a blow to Tottenham's Premier League title aspirations with a dominant 2-0 win at Old Trafford, while Liverpool's upturn continued with a 1-0 victory over West Ham on Wednesday. Chelsea's winning run came to an end in a 0-0 draw at Brentford, which allowed Newcastle to close within two points of the top four with a 1-0 win over Everton.
Report: Manchester City Are Monitoring Napoli Winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Manchester City are following Serie A side Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, per reports in Italy.
Michael Carrick set for Middlesbrough job after further talks with owner
The ex-England midfielder Michael Carrick, out of work since December 2021, has been talked into the role by Boro owner Steve Gibson
Gabriel Magalhães signs new contract as Arsenal look to tie down key players
Gabriel Magalhães has signed a new contract at Arsenal to 2027 in the first of what the Premier League leaders hope will be a sequence of fresh deals agreed with key players. Terms were finalised on Friday in a meeting between Gabriel, his representatives and senior club staff at Arsenal’s training ground. The contract is seen as a reward for the progress the player, whose deal ran until 2025, has made since signing from Lille in September 2020.
Gerrard’s path to Liverpool job hits bump after Villa firing
It seemed the natural and seemingly logical next step in Steven Gerrard’s managerial journey, not that he would ever express it publicly himself. After a successful 3 ½ years in a pressure-cooker environment at Scottish giant Rangers, he would — many presumed — spend a few seasons coaching Aston Villa to build enough Premier League experience to be the fitting replacement for Jurgen Klopp at his beloved Liverpool.
Anderlecht fined over crowd trouble during Conference League match at West Ham
Anderlecht have been fined 50,000 euros (£43,900) and banned from selling tickets to their travelling fans for two European matches following crowd trouble at West Ham last week. European governing body Uefa imposed the sanctions for the "lighting of fireworks, throwing of objects, acts of damage and crowd disturbances".
Che Adams heads Southampton out of bottom three and sinks Bournemouth
Che Adams’ early header was enough for Southampton to win 1-0 at Bournemouth and ease the pressure on Ralph Hasenhüttl
Which former Sunderland players are playing European football this season?
As Sunderland fans we often see old names pop back up, most of the time scoring against us - but who's doing it for the elites?
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch focused on 'stopping the bleeding' after winless seven-game run
Under-fire Jesse Marsch has apologised to Leeds United fans but said he is confident he has the backing of the board following Thursday's 2-0 defeat to Leicester, landing the club in a perilous position in the Premier League. A run of seven winless games, including five defeats, has seen Marsch's...
Soccer-European game is not sustainable, says Super League backer
MUNICH, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Bernd Reichart, CEO of the company backing a proposed Super League, said on Wednesday that European football is losing its leading role in world sport and that clubs are not maximising their potential under the current system.
