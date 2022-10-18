ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Man Utd too good for Tottenham, Liverpool revival rolls on

Manchester United dealt a blow to Tottenham's Premier League title aspirations with a dominant 2-0 win at Old Trafford, while Liverpool's upturn continued with a 1-0 victory over West Ham on Wednesday. Chelsea's winning run came to an end in a 0-0 draw at Brentford, which allowed Newcastle to close within two points of the top four with a 1-0 win over Everton.
The Guardian

Gabriel Magalhães signs new contract as Arsenal look to tie down key players

Gabriel Magalhães has signed a new contract at Arsenal to 2027 in the first of what the Premier League leaders hope will be a sequence of fresh deals agreed with key players. Terms were finalised on Friday in a meeting between Gabriel, his representatives and senior club staff at Arsenal’s training ground. The contract is seen as a reward for the progress the player, whose deal ran until 2025, has made since signing from Lille in September 2020.
The Associated Press

Gerrard’s path to Liverpool job hits bump after Villa firing

It seemed the natural and seemingly logical next step in Steven Gerrard’s managerial journey, not that he would ever express it publicly himself. After a successful 3 ½ years in a pressure-cooker environment at Scottish giant Rangers, he would — many presumed — spend a few seasons coaching Aston Villa to build enough Premier League experience to be the fitting replacement for Jurgen Klopp at his beloved Liverpool.
BBC

Anderlecht fined over crowd trouble during Conference League match at West Ham

Anderlecht have been fined 50,000 euros (£43,900) and banned from selling tickets to their travelling fans for two European matches following crowd trouble at West Ham last week. European governing body Uefa imposed the sanctions for the "lighting of fireworks, throwing of objects, acts of damage and crowd disturbances".

Comments / 0

Community Policy