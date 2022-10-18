ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SB Nation

Cristiano Ronaldo banished from Manchester United first-team ahead of Chelsea game

Cristiano Ronaldo will not play against Chelsea this weekend after getting axed from the Manchester United first-team today. The 37-year-old has been banished from first-team training for at least the rest of the week after his strop down the tunnel before the final whistle in last night's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.
ESPN

PSG's Neymar blasts Ballon d'Or after Vinicius Jr snub

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has taken a swipe at the Ballon d'Or after Brazil teammate Vinicius Jr was only ranked eighth at Monday's gala in Paris. Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema won the prize for the first time in his career, with Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane and Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne finishing second and third respectively.
theScore

Ronaldo dropped from United's squad vs. Chelsea after refusing to play

Manchester United won't feature Cristiano Ronaldo in their next game, the club announced a day after the disgruntled Portuguese star left the bench early during a Premier League match. "Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea," read a...
Yardbarker

Opinion: Gonzalo Higuain’s Top five moments at Juventus

Following Inter Miami’s defeat against New York City FC, a heartbroken Gonzalo Higuain reached the end of his playing days as his team was eliminated from the MLS playoffs. During his storied career, the Argentine made a name for himself at River Plate, before finding stardom at Real Madrid.
Yardbarker

When Cristiano Ronaldo could make Man Utd return after Chelsea axe

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United is hanging in the balance after the 37-year-old was punished for refusing to come on as a substitute in the 2-0 win over Tottenham earlier this week. Ronaldo was named on the bench for the game and with United leading by two goals...
Yardbarker

Sofyan Amrabat Back But Luka Jovic, Riccardo Sottil & Pierluigi Gollini All Doubts For Fiorentina In Serie A Clash With Inter, Italian Media Report

Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat will be back in the team for La Viola’s Serie A clash with Inter on Saturday after serving a one-match suspension. This according to today’s print edition of Florence-based newspaper La Nazione, who report that the Moroccan will certainly be in the squad, whilst striker Luca Jovic, winger Riccardo Sottil, and goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini are all doubts through injury.
The Independent

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says Cristiano Ronaldo refused to go on as a sub against Spurs

Erik ten Hag has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo refused to play as a substitute against Tottenham Hotspurs on Wednesday, 19 October. The Manchester United manager confirmed that the forward will continue to play for the team after his early departure from Old Trafford stirred rumours of tension. While the player remains "an important part of the squad," the Dutch manager added that it is "important" that he trains alone and misses Saturday’s match at Stamford Bridge. "Football is a team sport," he said, and failure to "fulfil certain standards" must have consequences, he insisted. Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Manchester City crowned Club of the Year at Ballon d’Or awardsMan United’s Erik ten Hag will ‘deal with’ Ronaldo after player ‘stormed off’ pitchF1 star Daniel Ricciardo rides horse through paddock flanked by cowboy playing guitar
The Associated Press

Gerrard’s path to Liverpool job hits bump after Villa firing

It seemed the natural and seemingly logical next step in Steven Gerrard’s managerial journey, not that he would ever express it publicly himself. After a successful 3 ½ years in a pressure-cooker environment at Scottish giant Rangers, he would — many presumed — spend a few seasons coaching Aston Villa to build enough Premier League experience to be the fitting replacement for Jurgen Klopp at his beloved Liverpool.
Yardbarker

Not just Juventus, Serie A has a goal-scoring problem

Juventus has scored just 13 league goals this season despite boasting some of the finest attacking players in Serie A. The Bianconeri attack is made up of the likes of Arkadiusz Milik, Dusan Vlahovic, Angel di Maria and Moise Kean. These players are accomplished and they are at the club...

