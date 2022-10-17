Read full article on original website
Related
Flaming motorcycle found left abandoned on Ivins road
An unattended motorcycle engulfed in flames was found in the middle of the road in Ivins, Utah, Monday morning.
kjzz.com
Motorcyclist dies in collision with car in Washington County
A motorcycle rider was killed after a collision with a vehicle in Washington County Wednesday afternoon. Officer Tiffany Mitchell with the St. George Police Department said the crash occurred a short time before 10:30 a.m. on Sunset Boulevard in St. George. Crews were investigating the scene where a motorcyclist was...
kslnewsradio.com
Hurricane Police issue 87 citations for running red lights in 60 hours
HURRICANE, Utah — Hurricane Police are cracking down on drivers running red lights. According to a Facebook posting, authorities in Hurricane have issued 87 citations for running red lights in 60 hours. That is roughly 1.5 violations per hour. According to the post, many of excuses the officers were...
890kdxu.com
St George Restaurant Catches Fire, Closes Indefinitely
(St. George, UT) -- A popular St. George restaurant caught fire Monday and was heavily damaged. This happened at the China Palace off Bluff Street and 200 South. Fire crews raced to the scene to find heavy smoke coming from the eatery's kitchen. They were able to evacuate everyone from the scene. Firefighters at the scene worked quickly to the extinguish the fire, which caused heavy smoke to billow into the air. The cause of the fire has not been determined. No one was injured.
Comments / 0