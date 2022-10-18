Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary Pizza Restaurant Forced to CloseGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Highway Closings in Phoenix Over the WeekendMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Arizona witness says orb UFOs 'frightened' herRoger MarshMaricopa, AZ
Hollywood Fried Chicken Restaurant Finally OpensGreyson FLos Angeles, CA
Related
statepress.com
Five new faces to know for the upcoming ASU men's basketball season
After a disappointing 2021-22 campaign in which the Sun Devils ended the season with a 14-17 record and a first-round loss in the Pac-12 tournament, coach Bobby Hurley's team is retooled and in a position to compete for an NCAA Tournament appearance this upcoming season. Here are five new Sun Devils to know ahead of ASU's season opener against Tarleton on Nov. 7.
AZFamily
Larry Fitzgerald, Jr. will go the distance, go for speed at Phoenix Raceway
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald, Jr. will have the honor to lead a different sport in November. It’s a sport not many might associate with the NFL wide receiver whose NFL lifetime career stats include 1,432 receptions and 121 receiving touchdowns. On Nov. 6, Fitzgerald will lead drivers around as the honorary pace car driver at the Phoenix Raceway in Avondale for the final NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race of the season. He’ll then drive off the track once the race begins. The official pace car driver will take over for the rest of the race.
statepress.com
State Press Play: ASU, Herm Edwards agree to contract buyout
ASU buys out 50% of former football head coach Herm Edwards' remaining contract. Plus, key takeaways from The State Press' biannual meeting with ASU President Michael Crow, and more from Senator Mark Kelly's visit to the downtown campus. Join hosts Sonya Sheptunov and Naomi Dubovis as they explain this week's biggest ASU news stories on "State Press Play."
12news.com
Baseball star's Paradise Valley home on the market for $8.5 million
PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — A luxurious, 9,395-square-foot Paradise Valley home that once belonged to a prolific baseball player is now on the market for $8.5 million. Located in the Cul-De-Sac Hilltop of the Montana De Bonitas Casas neighborhood, the five-bedroom home used to be owned by Charles "Chili" Davis, who spent nearly 20 years playing for various MLB teams.
Phoenix New Times
Owners of D-backs, Cardinals Behind Racist Attack Ads in County Attorney Race
A political action committee supporting Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell — and largely funded by owners of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Arizona Cardinals, as well as other local business tycoons — is facing criticism for a racially charged attack ad that targets the campaign manager for Mitchell's opponent.
1 Arizona City Among America's Most Rat-Infested Places
Orkin ranked the top 50 rattiest cities in America.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Changes coming next fall to University of Arizona student dining options
Starting in fall 2023, all first-year Wildcats living on the University of Arizona campus will be required to purchase a meal plan. University officials said the requirement is intended to better support bringing healthier dining options that people hope to see on campus. Here’s what students can expect next fall....
This Is The Best Buffet In All Of Arizona
Yelp release a list of each state's best buffet.
azbigmedia.com
5 best solleges in Arizona
With the first “early decision” college-application deadline looming on Nov. 1, and tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 – $52,000 per year, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its 2023’s Best College & University Rankings report, as well as accompanying videos, in addition to separate rankings for colleges and for universities.
ABC 15 News
Republican candidate for Arizona governor Kari Lake talks big issues and election night
PHOENIX — After more than a year of listening to speeches and tolerating a blitzkrieg of television ads and social media posts, it's time for Arizona voters to have their say. Election Day is nearly upon us and 1.9 million voters in Maricopa County have received their early ballots....
KOLD-TV
Pima County Attorney speaks on why accused UA shooter wasn’t charged for crime of threats and intimidation
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There’s new developments in the University of Arizona campus shooting, where former graduate student Murad Dervish is accused of shooting and killing Dr. Thomas Meixner. In a statement, University President Robert Robbins said the University Police Department tried to get Dervish charged two...
ABC 15 News
Kris Mayes wants to 'put politics at the doorstep' if elected as Arizona's attorney general
PHOENIX — Pictures of Kris Mayes and her nine-year-old daughter are all around her central Phoenix home and so are campaign signs. When the Democratic candidate for Arizona Attorney General started her campaign 16 months ago, Mayes told ABC15 she knew a large part of her platform would focus on protecting democracy.
Hundreds of Valley homes will have their water cut off at years end. So far, their only solution has restrictive caveats
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Residents of an East Valley rural community have been dealing with an impending water crisis for nearly a year. Last November, the city of Scottsdale sent a letter to residents that said the City would be cutting off water hauling services, the main way hundreds of the area's homes get water, at the end of 2022.
MSNBC
Democratic nominee for Maricopa County Attorney in Arizona exemplifies why down-ballot votes matter
The Arizona Secretary of State’s office is now asking the DOJ to investigate potential voter intimidation after a group of people “approached and followed” a voter in Maricopa County who was just dropping off a ballot at a drop box--and it doesn’t seem like an isolated incident. Tonight's Democracy Defender, Julie Gunnigle, the Democratic nominee for Maricopa County Attorney, who, if elected, will be responsible for overseeing the Maricopa County Election Board tasked with certifying future elections, joins Joy Reid to discuss this and the state's contested 1864 abortion ban.Oct. 21, 2022.
theshelbyreport.com
Sprouts Farmers Market Announces Two Grand Openings
Phoenix, Arizona-based Sprouts Farmers Market has announced the grand openings of two locations in Tucson, Arizona, and Palmdale, California. The Tucson location will open its newest store Oct. 28 at 4800 S. Landing Way, hosting free samples, kids games and live music. The first 200 shoppers will also receive a reusable goodie bag filled with product samples from featured brands. The Tucson community can see locally produced products on shelves, including fresh fruits and vegetables from Martori Farms, Pacific Organic and Pinto Creek Ranches.
'This is the infrastructure we’ve been waiting for our entire lives': Buttigieg says Arizona infrastructure projects on the way
ARIZONA, USA — According to the Department of Transportation, Maricopa County was chosen as one of 23 counties nationwide in the first round of grants to build new bridges. More than $460,000 will pay for preparations to renovate the old US 80 bridge in far west Maricopa County for foot traffic and bicycles. A separate bridge will be built in the same area for auto traffic.
Legendary Pizza Restaurant Forced to Close
It's going to be a little harder finding that perfect slice of pizza.Sahand Hoseini/Unsplash. No publicity is bad publicity is a commonly uttered phrase in business. While that may not always prove accurate, for one local Phoenix restaurant, it’s been nothing but fantastic publicity. In fact, in the culinary world, it would be difficult to surpass the kind of attention and accolades received over the past six months. And yet, the restaurants are struggling, with difficult times ahead and are now forced to close down shop for multiple days a week.
Buzz off, dude! 4 ways to prevent mosquito bites
ARIZONA, USA — It’s probably not in your head: If mosquitoes seem more prone to bite you or your friend over someone else, there’s probably a reason. “It’s definitely true that there are some people who are like mosquito magnets,” Kathleen Walker, a Medical Entomologist at the University of Arizona, said.
247Sports
55K+
Followers
385K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0