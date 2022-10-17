Governors, authors, educators, doctors, pro athletes and members of Congress have all called Carson-Newman University their alma mater over the last 171 years. However, it was no accident that the third graduate to earn a degree on the banks of Mossy Creek was a minister. From C-N’s 1851 founding as Mossy Creek Missionary Baptist Seminary, the goal of producing prepared ministers to area congregations was made clear. Of course its purpose included promoting “education in general,” as stated in founding documents,” but an undeniable catalyst of the school’s beginning was contributing to the ministry.

