Marathon County Felony Mugshots for Oct. 20, 2022
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
Merrill Police Department: A look at 22 months of change
Retirements, new hires, new roles reflect an evolving MPD. The Merrill Police Department (MPD) experienced significant staff changes in the last couple of years. Many of Merrill’s finest officers in blue had been with the Department long-term, so it was bound to happen. Long-familiar officers began to retire, and new names and faces took their place. “It’s a normal, anticipated cycle but still a little bittersweet,” Merrill Police Chief Corey Bennett said back in early 2021.
Raasch death ruled accident
PORTAGE COUNTY – The 1984 death of UW-Stevens Point student, Janet M. Raasch of Merrill, has been ruled an accident. During an Oct. 11, 2022, press conference, Portage County Detective Dustin Kitzman, who had been working on the case for two years, released evidence that was used to determine the ruling in the nearly four-decade-old case.
Arizona Man Sentenced for Drug Trafficking in Central Wisconsin
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) An Arizona man has been sentenced for his role in distributing a large amount of meth in Central Wisconsin. Levi Bagne mailed more than 20 pounds of the drug through the US Postal Service from his home near Phoenix to co-conspirators in the Wausau and Oshkosh area, who then distributed it. Investigators call him the "undisputed leader" of the drug ring, and for that he'll serve 16 years in a federal prison.
Man killed in Vilas County UTV crash
MANITOWISH WATERS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Vilas County Sheriff’s Department has released the name of a 57-year-old man killed over the weekend in a UTV accident. Investigators said Mark Balas, of Winchester, was operating a UTV through a wooded area around 1:30 a.m. Saturday night when he drove off of an embankment, struck a rock and flipped. The crash happened on private property about 8 miles north of Manitowish Waters.
Wausau area obituaries October 19, 2022
Mary B. Nimz, age 79, of Wausau, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Primrose Retirement Community, Wausau. She was born in Owen, WI on June 25, 1943, daughter of the late George and Beatrice (Vanden Avond) Kelley. She married Carl G. Nimz who preceded her in death on March 20, 2009.
Business of the Week: Crooked Queen
Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.
Weston woman accused of smuggling drugs into Marathon County Jail after inmate overdose
If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. Chat online at 988lifeline.org. A Weston woman is facing felony charges after allegedly smuggling drugs into the Marathon County Jail that were given...
Foot Locker to close Wausau facility, eliminating 210 local jobs
Foot Locker will close the company’s Wausau distribution facility beginning in January, resulting in the permanent loss of 210 jobs. The company filed a notice Tuesday with the Wisconsin Dept. of Workforce Development informing officials of the closure. The first 162 layoffs will happen by Jan. 31, with the rest following by the end of April.
Marathon County woman convicted on distribution charge, admits selling “pounds” of methamphetamine
A Birnamwood woman who admitted she sold multiple pounds of methamphetamine will spend 66 months in prison after being sentenced on federal drug distribution charges, according to a U.S. Dept. of Justice news release. Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Sarah Waggoner,...
Aspirus Pleasant View Nursing Home to close its door by December 31, 2022
Aspirus Pleasant View Nursing Home will close its doors in Phillips by the end of the year.Photo Credit: My Price County / My Northern Wisconsin. On Friday, September 30, 2022 Aspirus Pleasant View, the only nursing Home in Phillips, announced it will be closing its doors as a skilled nursing home facility.
Firefighters Save Lifeless Dog By Performing Mouth-To-Snout Resuscitation After Being Pulled From Fire
In Wausau, Wisconsin firefighters were called to the scene of a burning house. When they arrived they quickly busted into the house to search for any people who may be unconscious. While clearing the house they came across an unconscious body but when they got closer they noticed it was a big Labrador Retriever. The firefighters immediately picked up the dog and brought it outside for some fresh air. After noticing the dog was not responding, they knew they needed to resuscitate the poor lab.
7 Investigates: Patients caught in confusion as Aspirus responds to federal Medicare surprise billing protection rules
(WSAW) - It began with what looked like a bill in the mail this summer. A couple in Antigo was confused; the document from Aspirus addressed to the husband laid out thousands of dollars worth of estimates for appointments, but they had already met his deductible and out-of-pocket maximum for the year after having cancer-related surgery this spring.
