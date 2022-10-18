The BBC has set its executive team overseeing the broadcast of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023, which is set to take place in Liverpool next year. Although the U.K. is hosting, the BBC have promised that the show will “celebrate Ukraine’s victory as well as U.K. creativity.” Ukraine were unable to host the contest due to security issues stemming from the ongoing Russian invasion. Martin Green has been appointed managing director for the operation, which will see the BBC broadcasting in partnership with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU). Green was recently the chief creative officer of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and was...

3 DAYS AGO