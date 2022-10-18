Read full article on original website
BBC
Zara Aleena kicked and stamped on before she died, say prosecutors
A 35-year-old woman was kicked and stamped on before she died, while walking home from a night out in east London, prosecutors allege. Law graduate Zara Aleena was attacked after she was dragged into a driveway in Cranbrook Road, Ilford, in June, prosecutors say. Jordan McSweeney, 29, is facing charges...
Meghan Markle Lets Her Guard Down: On Grieving Queen Elizabeth, Producing With Harry and Returning to Hollywood
The Duchess of Sussex is in mourning. But we’ll get back to that. First, let’s go to the day we met, this past summer, at the venerated San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, Calif. The ranch is a low-key old luxury resort with simple bungalows tucked into a mountainside overlooking the Pacific coast. It’s the kind of unpretentious but protected place wealthy locals and L.A. transplants come to be treated like royalty. On one witheringly hot day in late August, however, they got to mingle with the real thing.
Duchess Meghan speaks out for 1st time about Queen Elizabeth's death
Meghan and her husband Prince Harry attended the queen's funeral in London in September.
Queen's Sister Said She 'Lost' Monarch on Coronation Day: 'Sad'
Princess Margaret said the reason she looked so "sad" in video footage from Queen Elizabeth II's coronation was because it meant that she "really lost " her sister, a friend and former lady-in-waiting has revealed. Lady Anne Glenconner, a longstanding courtier who was a maid of honor at the 1953...
Eurovision 2023 Update: Exec Team Confirmed, Two Countries Withdraw From Competition
The BBC has set its executive team overseeing the broadcast of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023, which is set to take place in Liverpool next year. Although the U.K. is hosting, the BBC have promised that the show will “celebrate Ukraine’s victory as well as U.K. creativity.” Ukraine were unable to host the contest due to security issues stemming from the ongoing Russian invasion. Martin Green has been appointed managing director for the operation, which will see the BBC broadcasting in partnership with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU). Green was recently the chief creative officer of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and was...
BBC
Aguilera updates Beautiful video with body image message
Christina Aguilera has released a new video for her hit Beautiful, which highlights the impact of social media on young people's body image and mental health in the 20 years since the song was first released. Beautiful, which was a global hit in 2002, taught a generation of young fans:...
BBC
Giraffe kills toddler in South Africa game park
A toddler has died after being trampled by a giraffe on a conservancy in South Africa, while her mother is in hospital in a critical condition. The 16-month-old girl lived with her mother at the luxury Kuleni Game Park in KwaZulu-Natal province. Police told the BBC the details were sketchy,...
Crown Prince Haakon of Norway Discusses If Sister Princess Märtha Louise Will Keep Royal Title
Crown Prince Haakon of Norway is speaking out on a "difficult" topic. During an outing, the heir to Norway's throne was asked about the reports saying that discussions are going on about whether or not his sister, Princess Märtha Louise, will keep her royal title. "This is a topic...
BBC
Josephine Melville: Ex-EastEnders actress dies backstage after play
Actress, director and writer Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing in a play. Nottingham Playhouse said Ms Melville died on Thursday after appearing in a production of Nine Night. The venue said she was treated by paramedics and a medically qualified audience member but died at the scene. Born...
BBC
China anger over death of girl, 14, sent to Covid quarantine
The family of a 14-year-old girl in China who died after she was put in a Covid quarantine centre are demanding justice, saying their calls for medical help were ignored. Guo Jingjing, 14, developed a fever two days after being taken to the centre in Ruzhou, Henan province last Friday.
BBC
Russian jet released missile near RAF aircraft over Black Sea
A missile was released from a Russian aircraft near an unarmed RAF plane on patrol over the Black Sea, the defence secretary has said. Ben Wallace said the "potentially dangerous" incident happened on 29 September in international airspace. Russia said it was the result of a "technical malfunction". UK patrols...
UK pubs may face beer shortage before World Cup amid drivers’ strike
The prospect of a UK beer shortage is looming as drivers and workers at a firm that makes about 40% of deliveries to UK pubs and clubs are to stage five days of strike action over pay and job cuts. About 1,000 drivers and dray workers – a person who...
BBC
PDRL World Cup: England, Australia, Wales, New Zealand compete in first event
Venues: Victoria Park & Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington Dates: 23-30 October. Coverage: Watch first round of round-robin matches, third-place play-off and final live on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and online. The first Physical Disability Rugby League World Cup begins on Sunday, with the opening two group games being shown...
BBC
Navy officer reveals identity of buried submarine in Dartmouth
A Royal Navy officer believes he can reveal the identity of a submarine thought to have been buried in a maritime town. Lt Thomas Kemp said people in Dartmouth, Devon, have been convinced a submarine wreck was buried under Coronation Park since the 1930s. The naval officer pored over old...
Meghan Markle celebrates Queen Elizabeth II's legacy, leadership
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Meghan Markle is celebrating Queen Elizabeth II's legacy and leadership in the wake of the British monarch's death. Markle, 41, broke her silence on the queen's death in an interview with Variety published Wednesday. Markle, the duchess of Sussex, is married to the queen's grandson Prince...
The Next Web
London emerges as the best city in Europe for cybersecurity professionals
The good news first: The European cybersecurity market was valued at €28.05 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach €53.52 billion by 2027, with an average compound annual growth rate of 24.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Here’s some even better news: there are multiple cities and...
Netflix reportedly delayed a docuseries from Harry and Meghan over criticism about the new season of 'The Crown'
Netflix subscribers will have to wait for a new docuseries from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Deadline reported on Monday that the streamer has delayed the doc, which the outlet said was set to be released in December, to 2023 amid backlash from former UK Prime Minister John Major toward the upcoming season of "The Crown."
BBC
Hull Fair: Sunday opening could ease crowds, traders say
Removing a traditional Sunday "break day" could help alleviate huge crowds who flock to Hull Fair during its opening weekend, a traders group said. The first Saturday of the 2022 event was considered the busiest day on record by organisers, with 400,000 people visiting across the week. Hull City Council...
BBC
Royal National Mòd: Western Isles singers win gold medals at Gaelic festival
Two singers from the Western Isles have won the prestigious Traditional gold medals for Gaelic vocalists at the Royal National Mòd. Ruairidh Gray from South Uist won the men's competition while Alice MacMillan from Lewis took the women's crown. Scotland's annual festival of Gaelic language and culture is being...
Large greenfield sites part of 35 low-tax investment zone bids in England
FoI request reveals council plans including commercial units and large housing developments
