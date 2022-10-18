ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

TransPennine Express apologises over string of train cancellations

TransPennine Express (TPE) has apologised after a string of train cancellations left customers without key services across northern England. On Tuesday, Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said rail services were in "meltdown", while Tracy Brabin, West Yorkshire Mayor, said she was "fed up". The problems continued on Thursday, with reports...
BBC

GWR train driven too fast after 123mph Oxfordshire trolley crash

A train that smashed into an abandoned work trolley at 123mph should not have travelled so fast to a station afterwards, investigators have said. The Great Western Railway (GWR) train dragged it for a mile (1.6km) near Challow, Oxfordshire, in October 2021. No passengers were injured. The train was damaged...
Time Out Global

There are plans to build tram lines under the Thames between Essex and Kent

London’s transport has been glowing up and up over the past year. First we had the Lizzie Line, then new DLR trains, and now there are plans to build a tram under the Thames, creating more links from Essex and Kent to east London. Get ready for KenEx (see what they did there?).
The Independent

Police bring raised platform to Dartford Crossing in bid to remove protesters

Police have brought a raised platform to the Dartford Crossing to remove the two protesters who climbed the QEII Bridge on Monday morning.The bridge has been shut since Monday after two activists scaled it early in the morning.Essex Police said that the Just Stop Oil activists will be arrested once “a safe conclusion is reached”.They also said that the platform will allow specialists to work at height and continue to engage with the activists.When the platform arrived on the bridge, one of the climbers appeared to get out of his hammock and hang from one of the suspension wires.Chief Superintendent...
Upworthy

Guy with a metal detector astonished to find a ring that belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham

This article originally appeared on 04.06.22 A retired merchant navy engineer in England has found a treasure that would have made his country’s most popular folk hero proud. Graham Harrison, a 64-year-old metal detector enthusiast, discovered a gold signet ring that once belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham. The discovery was made on a farm in Rushcliffe, Nottinghamshire, 26.9 miles from Sherwood Forest. The forest is known worldwide for being the mythological home of Robin Hood and his band of Merry Men. A central road that traversed the forest was notorious in Medieval times for being an easy place for bandits to rob travelers going to and from London.
Daily Mail

Sir Rod Stewart leaves breakfast at the Ritz after finding Ukrainian family-of-seven a home in the UK and pledging to pay their rent and bills for a YEAR after refugees fled Putin's invasion

Sir Rod Stewart was pictured leaving breakfast at The Ritz in London with a couple of bandmembers on Tuesday. The outing comes after it was revealed he has found a Ukrainian family of seven a home in the UK and has pledged to pay their rent and bills for a year after they fled Putin's invasion.
The Independent

Back-from-the-dead teenager beams as his attackers are found guilty

A “happy-go-lucky” teenager who effectively died for nearly an hour after being repeatedly stabbed in the street beamed in court as his two attackers were found guilty.James Bascoe-Smith, then aged 16, was left with profound and life-changing injuries when he was knocked off a bicycle and knifed by masked men in Brixton, south London, last February 23.The youngster, who had been testing a bicycle for his mother, shouted “call my mum, call my mum” before collapsing, the Old Bailey was told.His heart stopped and he effectively died in the street near his home, only to be brought back to life...
Daily Mail

'Drive-by pooping' incident sparks inner-city mystery as locals release CCTV images of man who defecated in a laneway before driving off: 'It's beyond my comprehension that someone would be so foul'

A desperate manhunt has been launched to track down a motorist caught with his pants down defecating in an inner-city laneway just metres away from homes. Residents in the Sydney suburb of Stanmore woke up to find an unpleasant and smelly surprise on their doorstep on Tuesday morning. CCTV captured...
Daily Mail

Veterinary nurse, 29, dubbed 'every passenger's worst nightmare' after downing bottle of vodka and causing chaos on Thomas Cook flight from Manchester to Turkey can keep her job

A veterinary nurse dubbed 'every passenger's worst nightmare' after she downed a bottle of vodka and caused chaos on a flight from Manchester to Turkey has been allowed to keep her job following a disciplinary hearing. Katherine Heyes, from Wigan, was 'screaming and swearing at everyone' - including her own...
The Independent

Police shoot dead tiger nicknamed ‘man-eater of Champaran’ that killed at least nine people in India

A tiger said to be behind a series of killings in the rural part of northern India, earning him the title of “maneater of Champaran”, has been shot-dead by the state police.The big cat, who lived in Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) in Bihar’s West Champaran district, was blamed for back-to-back human killings in last few weeks, totalling nine within a month, which led to an uproar in nearby villages. The hunt for the tiger — a three-year old male Bengal officially known as T-104 — was carried out by around 200 police officers and district officials and included officers patrolling...
Yobonews

Over 100,000 People Killed As Heavy Flood Stormed The Country, Read What Caused The Disaster

More than 1.4 million people have been displaced by Nigeria's worst flooding in a decade, the humanitarian ministry said Wednesday. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, said that as of Tuesday, over 1.4 million people had been displaced, 500 had died, 790,254 had fled, and 1,546 had been injured. 45,249 houses were "totally damaged" and 70,566 hectares of farmland were destroyed, according to the statement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy