Read full article on original website
Related
studyfinds.org
Diabetes, arthritis, and multiple sclerosis trace their roots back to the Black Death
HAMILTON, Ontario — Diabetes, arthritis, and multiple sclerosis can all trace their origins back to the Black Death, according to new research. Researchers from McMaster University say the bubonic plague that ravaged Middle Age Europe fueled genes that make people vulnerable to autoimmune diseases today. The Black Death shaped...
studyfinds.org
Say what? Study finds it’s ‘natural’ for older generations to misunderstand today’s youth
COLCHESTER, United Kingdom — Older adults are often called out for failing to understand what younger generations are saying, but interesting new research suggests there may be more at play here than just being out of touch with the latest lingo. Researchers at the University of Essex have found that, in a way, it’s natural for older and younger generations to have a harder time communicating.
studyfinds.org
Pregnant women who eat high-cholesterol diet raise risk for future heart problems in children
NAPLES, Italy — Moms-to-be whose diets are heavy in red meat, high-fat dairy products, and processed junk foods could set the unborn child on the path to a heart attack, according to research. High cholesterol in pregnancy raises the risk of cardiovascular disease in offspring by almost 40%. Consuming too many saturated and trans fats found in red meat and processed foods leads to high cholesterol levels.
studyfinds.org
Homicide now a leading cause of death for pregnant women in the U.S.
LONDON — Homicide, especially involving an intimate partner and gun violence, is now a leading cause of death for pregnant women in the United States, a troubling new report finds. Researchers with the Harvard School of Public Health found that pregnant women are more likely to be murdered than die from pregnancy-related complications, including high blood pressure disorders, hemorrhage, or sepsis.
studyfinds.org
Scientists move closer to baldness cure after growing fully mature hair follicles in lab
YOKOHAMA, Japan — A cure for baldness could be on the horizon after scientists generate hair follicles in a lab. A team from Yokohama National University grew fully mature follicles with long shafts. They also improved hair follicle color after adding a drug that boosted melanin, a natural pigment....
studyfinds.org
Just posing with a smile can improve your mood, study reveals
STANFORD, Calif. — Smile and the whole world really does smile with you, suggests a new study. Posing with a cheesy grin for selfies and social media posts can actually help cheer people up, according to researchers at Stanford University. One theory to explain the discovery is that our...
studyfinds.org
Dinosaur eggs provide first-ever evidence of complex social structures among prehistoric beasts
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — More than 100 eggs exhumed from a dinosaur graveyard in Argentina since 2013 reveal the world’s first evidence of herd behavior among the prehistoric beasts. Scans show the eggs belong to the same species, a primitive long-necked herbivore called Mussaurus patagonicus. The shells with the embryos still inside date back 193 million years, say scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
studyfinds.org
A handful of almonds each day promotes strong gut health
LONDON — Our stomachs are anything but simple. The gut microbiome contains countless micro-organisms and bacteria that play a major role in digestive, immune, and overall health. In other words, what happens in the gut certainly does not stay there. Now, noteworthy new research indicates robust gut health is just a handful of almonds away.
Voices: Henry Dimbleby: We have children breaking down and crying because of hunger
“We have children breaking down and crying because of hunger.” This awful testimony comes from the headteacher of a multi-academy trust I spoke to recently. It’s just one example of the realities of a child hunger crisis that schools up and down the country are witnessing every day.The headteacher, Dr Nick Capstick, told me: “Just over half our pupils do not get free school meals but would be defined as living in poverty. Many arrive at school hungry and, as the day progresses, they become distracted and unable to concentrate because they think only of food.To make change happen,...
studyfinds.org
People with dark personality traits more likely to believe fake news
WÜRZBURG, Germany — People who “bend reality to their own liking” and have dark, Machiavellian personality traits are far more likely to embrace fake news, researchers say. New findings from the Human Computer Media Institute at Julius-Maximilians-Universität in Würzburg (JMU) suggest that people with “dark factors...
Comments / 1