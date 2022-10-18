Read full article on original website
Wanted Man Arrested in Oelwein
A wanted man in Nebraska was arrested at a storage facility in Oelwein, according to KWWL. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was called to the High and Dry Storage Units on a report of a suspicious vehicle. There they found Christopher Monzu of Omaha. He was arrested on a warrant for a felony controlled substance violation in Nebraska. He was taken to the Fayette County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond.
Iowa man sentenced to 26 months in prison for possessing molotov cocktails
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — An Iowa man will be spending over two years in prison after destructive devices were found in his home, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. 39-year-old Cedar rapids man Melchizedek Robin Hayes was sentenced to 26 months in prison after he plead guilty to a charge of felon in possession of a firearm in June.
Des Moines man found undressing outside Iowa City residence arrested for intoxication
Des Moines man found undressing outside Iowa City residence arrested for intoxication. A Des Moines man was arrested earlier this week after he allegedly was found undressing himself outside an Iowa City residence. Police were called to the area of Rohret Road and Maier Road Monday just before 3:30pm on...
Reward Being Offered in Waterloo Homicide
A reward is being offered by Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers for information related to a homicide case from this summer. 32-year old Johnnie Murrell Rose II was shot August 21st. Rose later died of his injuries at an area hospital. Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,500 reward for information that could bring closure to the case. If you have tips, you can contact Waterloo Police at 291-4340. You can also contact Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS (8477).
Iowa Teenager Facing Two Gun Related Felonies in Grundy Co.
An out-of-state teenager was charged with two felonies in Grundy County. Camren Montgomery, 18, of Waterloo, Iowa was charged with the Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Firearm, a class two felony and the Unlawful Possession of a Firearm with Defaced Identification Marks, a class three felony. The Grundy County Proactive...
Iowa City man arrested for multiple thefts
An Iowa City man has been arrested after committing a string of thefts over the past week. 36-year-old Donnie Reed of Sylvan Glen Court is allegedly observed on video footage taking a bottle of bourbon from the Mormon Trek DeliMart around 1:15am this past Friday, then returning a few hours later to steal two $30 lottery tickets.
Iowa police accuse woman, co-defendant, of multiple thefts from Walmart
A 40-year-old Davenport woman faces charges after police say she stole multiple times from a Walmart with the help of another person.
Man charged in nightclub shooting wants to subpoena police records
A Coralville man charged in the Taboo Nightclub shootings in Cedar Rapids earlier this year wants to subpoena police records that may show previous shooting incidents between him and his victim. The shooting on April 10th killed three people and injured 10. 29-year-old Dimione Walker of Coralville is charged with...
Cedar Rapids police arrest 16-year-old in connection to C Street shooting
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids teen has been arrested and faces multiple charges in connection to a shooting from earlier this month on the city’s southwest side. In a press release, police said the shooting happened in the 2200 block of C Street SW on Oct....
Prison inmate convicted in Johnson County stabbing passes away
Prison inmate convicted in Johnson County stabbing passes away. A Cedar Rapids man who reached a plea deal with prosecutors and was sentenced to 19 years in prison after stabbing and shooting at a man in 2017 has passed away. According to a release from the Iowa Department of Corrections,...
More Details from Sunday Stabbing
More details have been released regarding a stabbing in Waterloo Sunday night, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The victim has been identified as 39 year old Justin Pattison of Sumner. He went to 318 Wendell Court around 10:30 Sunday night in order to purchase a motorcycle. When he arrived he was taken to the basement of the home where he was allegedly stabbed and his money was taken. Pattison was eventually able to make it out of the house before paramedics took him from the 200 block of Ankeny Street to Allen Hospital. From there he was flown to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. No arrests have been made to this point.
Two individuals charged with taking vehicle from Iowa City car dealership
A car dealership and repair shop on Iowa City’s south side had a car taken from their premises over the weekend, only to have it returned by one of the parties involved Tuesday afternoon. The incident at Harris Boys Auto on South Riverside Drive occurred Sunday just before 12:30am....
Iowa City man charged with child endangerment after child in his care found unconscious
An Iowa City man could face up to five years in prison after allegedly pushing his daughter, causing her to fall and lose consciousness. The incident occurred just after 7pm October 5th at the North Dubuque Street apartment of 37-year-old David Townsend. Two witnesses reported that they witnessed a child unconscious at the location and showed police a video of Townsend standing over the 6-year-old child, lightly slapping her face as if attempting to wake her up.
Teen & Grandma Involved in Drive-by Shooting
An 18 year old and his grandmother have been arrested after a drive by shooting in Waterloo, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Police were called to Logan Avenue around 12:15 Sunday afternoon on a report of a man chasing a woman with gun. When they arrived, Police say they witnessed Marshall Polk stick a 9mm handgun out of the window of a Chevrolet Equinox and fire one shot at 617 Logan Avenue. Polk was charged with Intimidation with a Weapon, Assault with a Weapon, Carrying Weapons, Interference While Armed and Possession of Marijuana. Polk’s 67 year old grandmother, Valerie Norman was driving the Equinox. She was charged with Intimidation and Interference. Another passenger ran away and remains at large.
Davenport Police Department responds to shots fired in a QC residence
The Davenport Police Department was called to a residence regarding reports of a shooting inside a residence. On Wednesday, October 19 at approximately 1:58 a.m., police responded to the 2000 block of N. Linwood Ave. Upon arrival, responding officers found a 40-year-old man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Medic EMS transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment, He was later transferred to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
Emergency crews respond to garage fire in Marion
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 6:26 pm, Marion Fire was notified of a garage fire in the 300 block of Larick Drive. Upon arrival, crews found a 2-stall detached garage with heavy smoke showing. The fire was quickly extinguished. The occupants of the residence were home at the time...
UPDATE: Man identified in fatal Iowa crash
UPDATE: Oct. 17, 2022, 12:27 p.m. — The victim of the fatal crash Oct. 15 in Sabula, Iowa, has been identified as Gregg Thomas O’Bryant, 61, of Sabula. EARLIER: One man is dead and two others are injured after a head on collision on the Sabula, Iowa Causeway on Saturday night. One of those injured […]
Cedar Rapids Man Arrested, Accused Of Starting Fire That Killed 15 Animals
(Cedar Rapids, IA) — A Cedar Rapids man is in custody and accused of starting a house fire that killed 15 animals. Police say Jonathan Ramey set seven fires throughout the residence, removed two smoke alarms, and sent text messages to the homeowner about his intentions. Ramey was arrested on outstanding warrants for arson and animal cruelty. The incident remains under investigation.
Iowa City man arrested after allegedly assaulting and robbing man in fast food drive thru
An Iowa City man has been arrested after allegedly committing an assault and robbery at a McDonald’s drive thru. According to police, the victim was at the Mormon Trek McDonald’s at approximately 7:50 pm on October 13th ordering food. 27-year-old Marlon Morales of Highway 1 West approached the vehicle on foot, and reportedly punched the driver in the face multiple times through the open car window. Morales then allegedly grabbed the man’s cellphone and fled the area. He also reportedly threw the stolen phone to the ground, breaking it.
Washington Man Arrested for Stealing Dog
The Washington Police Department responded to a report that a subject was at the jail to turn himself in. Twenty-two-year-old Clae Alan Lloyd was arrested for Third-Degree Burglary, a Class D Felony. The original incident occurred on September 19th when Washington Police responded to a call from a resident that someone had broken into their apartment and had stolen their dog. On October 2nd Lloyd was interviewed by police and admitted to burglarizing the residence and stealing the dog. The dog was recovered from Lloyd’s home on October 7th.
