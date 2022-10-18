Read full article on original website
Lotto ticket-holder yet to claim their £5 million jackpot prize
A Lotto ticket-holder is yet to claim their £5 million jackpot prize a week on from the draw.The winner bought their ticket in a shop rather than online, operator Camelot said.The winning Lotto numbers in the September 28 draw were 3, 15, 20, 48, 57 and 58.Camelot urged players to check their paper ticket either in store or by scanning it via the National Lottery app.Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Have you got an unchecked Lotto ticket? Well, it could be life changing. Players should check their tickets and contact us so that we can...
Man buys 200 lottery tickets for one drawing, wins $1 million
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- A Virginia Lottery player won $1 million from a drawing with a top prize of $5,000 by purchasing 200 identical tickets. Ali Ghaemi of Alexandria told Virginia Lottery officials he was preparing to leave town and decided to treat himself to 200 $1 tickets for Sept. 6 Pick 4 drawing.
Unscratched lottery ticket worth $300,000 spent days in oblivious winner's car
A South Carolina man said a scratch-off lottery ticket sat forgotten and untouched in his car for two days before he discovered it was a $300,000 winner.
I won a $1million lottery – see how I predicted my win
ONE woman had a gut feeling that led to a $1million lottery win. Greensboro, North Carolina resident Licette Griffin in a convenience store when she made a bold prediction. Licette noted to the clerk that she had a feeling she was going to win soon. The next day, Licette was...
I won $1million on a Powerball jackpot – I thought I was dreaming but my ‘family’ strategy was key
AFTER picking the same numbers for years, a Kentucky man finally hit the jackpot and won $1million. The winner, who would like to remain anonymous, told lottery officials that he had been picking a combination of family birthdays for years and it just paid off. He purchased the ticket on...
I won my state’s biggest lotto prize – the secret strategy I used let me win again and again
A LOTTERY winner has shared the secret strategy that he claims helped him win his state's biggest jackpot this year. The 69-year-old Michigan resident, who has chosen to remain anonymous, won $5.42million after choosing the right numbers on his Lotty 47 ticket. The winner, from Wayne County, bought the ticket...
'We're Selling Our Four-Bedroom House in a $3 Lottery'
I moved in with my future wife, Leoni, in March 2020. We had known each other for a few years and were casually dating online, but I lived in Wigan, a large town in the northwest of England, while she lived over 150 miles away in the seaside town of Weston-super-Mare. Both of us have children from previous marriages and were finding it difficult as single parents during the COVID-19 pandemic. So, at the beginning of the year, we decided to take a leap and move in together.
Lotto winner’s very precise strategy revealed after he scooped $50k jackpot
A GAMBLER who scooped $50,000 on the lottery has shared his strategy for winning big. The 77-year-old player, from Maryland, said he has analyzed results from draws over the past 20 years. He told Maryland Lottery that the numbers had got "stuck in his head." He said that he could...
Multi-store search for scratch-off ticket ends with $50,000 prize
A Maryland woman said visiting multiple stores to find her favorite scratch-off lottery ticket paid off when she finally found one -- and won $50,000.
I won $10,000 on a scratch-off – my ‘ticket’ strategy paid off
A PENNSYLVANIA woman has won $10,000 after deciding to play one of the state's scratch-off games. The lucky player, who goes by Lorraine, was buying groceries when she purchased her lucky ticket by choice. Lorraine went against a common strategy of buying multiple lottery tickets. Rather, she chose to spend...
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Monday's $401 Million Jackpot?
The Powerball jackpot will rollover on Wednesday (October 12) after zero players matched all six numbers during the $403 million drawing Monday (October 10) night. The jackpot will now increase to an estimated $420 million ($215.2 million cash value) for Wednesday night's drawing. Results from Monday's Powerball game are listed...
Man who won Omaze house lists it for sale weeks later
A Leceister man who won a £3 million Cornish home with a £25 online draw ticket has listed the house for “offers over £4 million” just weeks after winning. Uttam Parmar, 58, was named the winner of the Omaze Million Pound House Draw in August which saw him win a four-bedroom home in Rock, Cornwall.
Two $50,000 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Connecticut
Two Powerball tickets sold in Connecticut for Monday night’s drawing won $50,000. The winning numbers were 3-6-11-17-22 and the Powerball was 11. The two winning tickets in Connecticut matched four numbers and the Powerball. Neither had Powerplay. The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday is $420 million. It has a cash...
Mega Millions jackpot at $410 million
Money is in the air and lots of it. Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is $410 million. If you win and choose the cash option, you will still get a good chunk of change; that’s $213.8 million. It’s the third time this year the jackpot has surpassed the...
Wunderhorse announces UK and Ireland tour for 2023
Wunderhorse has announced details of a UK and Ireland tour, which will take place in spring 2023 – see full dates below and buy tickets here. The band – the project of former Dead Pretties frontman Jacob Slater – emerged last year with debut single ‘Teal’ and have shared a handful of singles since.
Gloucester pioneering aerial photographer celebrated
A collection of images taken by a pioneering aerial photographer has been made available online to the public for the first time. Harold Wingham began capturing images from flights across the south-west in the 1950s. The aerial photographs and negatives were retained in Historic England's archive. Wingham, who lived in...
