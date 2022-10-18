ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Lotto ticket-holder yet to claim their £5 million jackpot prize

A Lotto ticket-holder is yet to claim their £5 million jackpot prize a week on from the draw.The winner bought their ticket in a shop rather than online, operator Camelot said.The winning Lotto numbers in the September 28 draw were 3, 15, 20, 48, 57 and 58.Camelot urged players to check their paper ticket either in store or by scanning it via the National Lottery app.Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Have you got an unchecked Lotto ticket? Well, it could be life changing. Players should check their tickets and contact us so that we can...
Newsweek

'We're Selling Our Four-Bedroom House in a $3 Lottery'

I moved in with my future wife, Leoni, in March 2020. We had known each other for a few years and were casually dating online, but I lived in Wigan, a large town in the northwest of England, while she lived over 150 miles away in the seaside town of Weston-super-Mare. Both of us have children from previous marriages and were finding it difficult as single parents during the COVID-19 pandemic. So, at the beginning of the year, we decided to take a leap and move in together.
iheart.com

Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Monday's $401 Million Jackpot?

The Powerball jackpot will rollover on Wednesday (October 12) after zero players matched all six numbers during the $403 million drawing Monday (October 10) night. The jackpot will now increase to an estimated $420 million ($215.2 million cash value) for Wednesday night's drawing. Results from Monday's Powerball game are listed...
The Independent

Man who won Omaze house lists it for sale weeks later

A Leceister man who won a £3 million Cornish home with a £25 online draw ticket has listed the house for “offers over £4 million” just weeks after winning. Uttam Parmar, 58, was named the winner of the Omaze Million Pound House Draw in August which saw him win a four-bedroom home in Rock, Cornwall.
NECN

Two $50,000 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Connecticut

Two Powerball tickets sold in Connecticut for Monday night’s drawing won $50,000. The winning numbers were 3-6-11-17-22 and the Powerball was 11. The two winning tickets in Connecticut matched four numbers and the Powerball. Neither had Powerplay. The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday is $420 million. It has a cash...
The Brownsville Herald

Mega Millions jackpot at $410 million

Money is in the air and lots of it. Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is $410 million. If you win and choose the cash option, you will still get a good chunk of change; that’s $213.8 million. It’s the third time this year the jackpot has surpassed the...
