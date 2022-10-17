Read full article on original website
Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 10.21.22
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:. Mona Badie, 43, of Gold River, has been appointed Public Advisor at the California Energy Resources Conservation and Development Commission (California Energy Commission). Badie has been Advisor to Commissioner Monahan at the California Energy Commission since 2021, where she was an Advisor to Vice Chair Scott from 2020 to 2021 and an Attorney from 2015 to 2020. She was an Attorney at the California Department of Housing and Community Development from 2010 to 2015 and an Attorney at Legal Services of Northern California and California Rural Legal Assistance from 2005 to 2010. Badie earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Davis School of Law. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $168,432. Badie is a Democrat.
Attorney General Bonta Issues Guidance to Protect Out-of-State Patients Seeking Reproductive Care in California
Warns local law enforcement about attempts by out-of-state agencies to arrest individuals traveling to seek, provide or help with abortions. OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today issued guidance to help protect out-of-state patients seeking reproductive care in the state and those who assist with such care. In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade, Attorney General Bonta sponsored a new law, AB 1242, that made it illegal for California’s law enforcement to assist out-of-state agencies in investigating, arresting, or prosecuting anyone for seeking, performing, or assisting others in seeking a legal abortion. In a bulletin sent to local District Attorneys, Chiefs of Police, Sheriffs, and State Law Enforcement Agencies, Attorney General Bonta warned that out-of-state agencies seeking their help might conceal their intent under the guise of investigations into other crimes, such as child endangerment, child abuse, drug abuse, concealing a death, or murder. The bulletin directs California law enforcement to carefully examine requests from law enforcement in states where abortion is illegal.
CARB seeks nominations for premier clean air, climate award
Haagen-Smit Clean Air Awards recognize outstanding contributions to air quality or climate science, policy, or advocacy. SACRAMENTO – The California Air Resources Board is accepting applications through December 16, 2022, for the 2022 Haagen-Smit Clean Air Awards. The Haagen-Smit award is California’s premier award recognizing individuals who have made outstanding contributions to improving air quality.
CPUC Awards Second Round of Grants to Local Governments To Help Close the Digital Divide
The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) today announced it has made its largest award of State broadband funds to local governments to-date by providing $14 million in broadband technical assistance grants to 28 local governments to support efforts to close the digital divide. These are in addition to grants announced earlier this month.
DWR Begins Scheduled Removal of West False River Emergency Drought Salinity Barrier
This week, the Department of Water Resources (DWR) began construction to remove the emergency drought salinity barrier from the West False River in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta, fulfilling the emergency project’s permit requirements. Since its construction in June 2021, the barrier fulfilled its mission of slowing the movement of...
