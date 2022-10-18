Oh my Goodness! What in hell was going thru this woman's head? This is beyond mentally sick! I can not imagine killing my own child. An innocent 5 y/o who said "I've been good" as she is dying. Wth is wrong with people? Get good with God because the end is near. Prayers to this little girls siblings and Family. So sad
If you leave the door open, the enemy(the devil/demons) will come in. It's just heartbreaking and sad that this child had to see the one person that should of protected and loved her attack and murder her ☹️😥
So sad to hear . The mother had to out of her mind and harm this innocent child never mine her own daughter. The devil is attacking and we need to pray and praise Our Lord in everway to whom we have faith in. May this child be in the light and peace of Jesus who is The Savior Let us Pray ,Amen
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
