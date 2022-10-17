LAS VEGAS (AP) — A judge rejected a former elected official’s bid to be freed from jail pending a preliminary hearing of evidence alleging he killed a veteran Las Vegas investigative journalist who wrote articles critical of him and his managerial conduct. Ex-Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles’ court-appointed lawyer argued Tuesday that Telles was “a danger to no one,” would show up for future court appearances and had the support of his wife and mother who were in the court gallery. Judge Karen Bennett-Haron said she was unconvinced, at least until Telles’ next court date of Oct. 26. Telles is a Democrat accused of stabbing Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German to death Sept. 2 outside German’s home.

