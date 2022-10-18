Read full article on original website
Remains of Massachusetts soldier who died as POW in Korean War return home
BOSTON (WCVB) — The remains of a soldier from Massachusetts, who died as a prisoner of war 71 years ago, are back in his home state. U.S. Army Cpl. Joseph J. Puopolo’s remains were flown to Boston Logan International Airport on Tuesday and then escorted to Magrath Funeral Home in East Boston.
SNHD: Juvenile dies from brain-eating amoeba likely contracted at Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting a death from a common infection found in warm freshwater. The health district said a male juvenile died after possibly being exposed at Lake Mead on the Arizona side of the lake at the beginning of October.
Latest Harvey Weinstein trial seats jury of 9 men, 3 women
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A jury of nine men and three women has been selected in the Los Angeles rape and sexual assault trial of Harvey Weinstein, and opening statements are set to start Monday. The jury was seated Thursday after a selection process involving a pool of 225 potential jurors who were summoned last week. Eight alternate jurors were also chosen. The 70-year-old former movie mogul, who is already serving a 23-year sentence for a conviction in New York, has pleaded not guilty in Los Angeles to four counts of rape and seven other counts of sexual assault.
Florida lawmakers to address Hurricane Ian issues this year
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Legislature will hold a special session before the end of the year to consider providing property tax relief for people and businesses whose property was destroyed by Hurricane Ian. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis made the announcement Thursday on hard-hit Sanibel Island. DeSantis also has signed an executive order extending the deadline for property taxes for homes and businesses destroyed or left uninhabitable after the September storm. DeSantis says the session could also address other issues brought about by the hurricane, including property insurance or helping local governments to pay for essential services.
What manufacturing workers make in Oregon
Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded as the peak for the number of people employed in the sector, 19.6 million Americans were engaged in manufacturing work.
Wind Advisory issued October 21 at 4:08AM PDT until October 22 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 55 mph. * WHERE…In California, far eastern Modoc County including the. Warner Mountains. In Oregon, far Eastern Klamath County and. most of Lake County. * WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 2 AM PDT Saturday.
Concussion lawsuit against NCAA could be first to reach jury
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles jury could be the first in the U.S. to decide whether the NCAA failed to protect college football players from repeated blows to the head that cause serious brain injuries. A jury was seated Thursday in a Los Angeles courtroom in the case of a former University of Southern California linebacker who had significant brain damage when he died at age 49. The widow of Matt Gee, who was on the 1990 Rose Bowl winning squad, is suing the NCAA for wrongful death. The NCAA says it had nothing to do with Gee’s death and his mental decline was from years of hard drinking. Hundreds of similar cases are pending against the NCAA.
Changes are setting in
Look for partly cloudy skies Thursday night, with lows in the upper 20s to low 40s. Thursday's clouds will be the first indicator of the change headed our way. The second indicator will be the cooler temperatures Friday. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Clouds will...
Sunny and warm; big change ahead
GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... The ridge of high pressure that brought us such a nice day yesterday will be staying with us today. That means another day of sunshine and warm temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 70's and breezes will be light and variable. Breezes will stay light and variable tonight. Under mostly clear skies, we can expect our lows to be in the upper 20's to upper 30's.
One more summer-like day
Breezes will stay light and variable Wednesday night. Under mostly clear skies, we can expect our lows to be in the upper 20s to low 40s. On Thursday, we will see our first hints of change. We will be staying warm, with highs in the mid to upper 70s, but a slight shift in our airflow will allow clouds to thicken through the day. Skies will become cloudy Friday and develop a chance of showers in the afternoon. This will turn into a chance of rain Friday night.
