Elle
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Show Off Their Fall Date Style During a Very Rare Outing in NYC
Less than four days before Midnights’ release, Taylor Swift and her partner of six years, Joe Alwyn, signaled to paparazzi and fans alike that their love story is still very much ongoing. Swift and Alwyn were photographed walking in New York City on Monday with their fall fashion on display. Swift wore a plaid mini skirt, long dark sweater, and dark Calzedonia tights with hoop earrings. Alwyn, meanwhile, wore a green sweater, jeans, and black-rimmed glasses. He also carried a notebook because why not?
Elle
Taylor Swift’s ‘High Infidelity’ Lyrics—and That ‘April 29’ Line—Seem to Recount End of Calvin Harris Romance
Taylor Swift’s DJ ex Calvin Harris wasn’t spared on her Midnights album, it seems. Swift painted a brutal picture of the end of their relationship, suggesting she did indeed leave him for another man with her “April 29” reference. Swift and Harris dated for a little over a year and had a very public relationship.
Elle
Taylor Swift’s ‘Glitch’ Lyrics Express Her Disbelief Over Her and Joe Alwyn’s 6-Year Relationship
Taylor Swift didn’t go without devoting one of her bonus “3 A.M. Edition” tracks off Midnights to her partner of six years, Joe Alwyn. The singer seemingly explored her own surprise that their relationship became the great love story it has in “Glitch.” Swift and Alwyn started dating in fall 2016, the summer after she was “canceled” by the Kim Kardashian-Kanye West Snapchat scandal.
Elle
Who Are Taylor Swift's ‘Maroon’ Lyrics About? Fans Theorize Jake Gyllenhaal, Harry Styles, and More
Taylor Swift, of course, didn’t directly identify the subjects of her Midnights songs, but since when has that stopped Swifties from speculating? Swift has confirmed that each of the songs on her new album are inspired by her own life, leading listeners to make a multitude of interpretations, especially when it came to the track “Maroon.”
Elle
Taylor Swift's ‘Would've, Could've, Should've’ Lyrics Seem to Reveal Her John Mayer Romance Regret
Taylor Swift's Midnights 3 A.M. Edition tracks may be among the album's most brutal lyrically, but none express regret quite as strongly as “Would've, Could've, Should've.” Fans were quick to identify the song's likely subject, John Mayer, and the song exploring Swift's feelings about his relationship with her when she was just 19. Mayer was 32 at the time, and the two had collaborated on his single “Half of My Heart.” The tweets about Mayer were brutal, with one pointing out Swift made the song the 19th track on purpose:
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars': Emma Slater Offers Personal Update Amidst Divorce From Sasha Farber
Dancing With the Stars Season 31 began a little awkward for pro dancers Emma Slater and Sasha Farber. The two are in the process pf getting divorced after nearly four years of marriage. In an update on the situation, Slater said she surrounded herself with friends who support her. "I...
ETOnline.com
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Reveal They Renewed Their Vows in Italian Ceremony
It's the year of tin for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel! The beloved couple celebrated their 10-year anniversary on Wednesday, and revealed they recently renewed their vows to honor the milestone. Biel took to her Instagram story Wednesday evening to share a snapshot of herself and her husband smiling and...
John Legend Admits He "Wasn't a Great Partner" to Chrissy Teigen at the Beginning of Their Relationship
Watch: John Legend Reveals He "Wasn't a Great Partner" to Chrissy Teigen. John Legend was a different man in the earlier days of his romance with Chrissy Teigen. The "All of Me" singer—who met his now-wife in 2006 on the set of his "Stereo" music video—recently opened up about why he wasn't as committed to the model when they first started dating.
Brian Austin Green Shares Rare Photos Of His Kids With Megan Fox On Sharna Burgess Anniversary
Happy two-year anniversary to Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess! The actor, 49, celebrated two years since he and his girlfriend started dating in a sweet new Instagram post, with her cuddling up to his three kids with Megan Fox, plus his four-month-old son with Sharna, 37. He also wrote a touching tribute to his girlfriend along with sweet family photos, shared on Sunday, October 16.
Gwen Stefani & Ex Gavin Rossdale Seen In Rare Photo Together At Son Apollo’s Football Game
Gwen Stefani, 53, and her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, 56, had a family Sunday on Oct. 16 to support their youngest son, Apollo, 8, during his flag football game. Of course, the “Rich Girl” songstress showed up in absolute style with green paint-splattered jeans, a white undershirt with a long sleeve crop top layered over it, and her signature bold red lip. She completed the look with multiple accessories, including an army trucker hat with a Wienerschnitzel logo on the front, round sunglasses, and burgundy nails to match her lipstick. Gwen also showed up in full mom style, as she carried a folding lawn chair with her to the sporting event.
Elle
Taylor Swift's ‘Snow on the Beach’ Lyrics Confront the Contradictions of Falling In Love
There’s a surreal rhythm thrumming throughout the soft, plucky track “Snow on the Beach,” the fourth song on Taylor Swift’s new album Midnights. The dreamy, almost haunting nature of the song is purposeful, given it represents a once-in-a-lifetime feeling: that “cataclysmic, fated moment where you realize someone feels exactly the same way that you feel at the same moment,” as Swift revealed in an Instagram video ahead of the album drop on Oct. 21.
See Chase Chrisley Pop the Question to Girlfriend Emmy in Growing Up Chrisley Preview
Watch: Chase Chrisley Pops the Question to GF Emmy (Sort of) Chase Chrisley is ready to take the next step in his relationship with Emmy Medders. In E! News' sneak peek at Growing Up Chrisley's Oct. 19 episode, the reality star takes his girlfriend out for a date night in Nashville to ask an important question...only it's not the one you might think.
Charlie Puth Says He’s "Definitely” in Love While Confirming Relationship Status
Watch: Charlie Puth Says He's in a Happy Loving Relationship. Charlie Puth's light love switch has been turned on. The "Attention" singer gave fans an update on his relationship status, and it appears as though Charlie couldn't be more smitten with the special someone on his life. "I'm with somebody...
Elle
See Reese Witherspoon Shut Down The Red Carpet In Figure-Hugging Dress
Reese Witherspoon was out and about on Monday night to promote Netflix's new series, From Scratch. Witherspoon, who is the executive producer, walked the red carpet in for a special screening at Netflix Tudum Theater. For the event, the Morning Show star wore a super figure-hugging brown midi-dress. The sweetheart...
Elle
Meghan Markle on Mourning the Queen and Her Feelings About Archie and Lili Going Into Entertainment
Meghan Markle gave her third interview since stepping back from her senior royal family role to Variety and addressed her experience mourning the Queen for the first time. Of all the royal family, she is the first to speak in-depth about her grieving and relationship with the late monarch. Of...
Popculture
Heather Rae El Moussa Shares New Baby Bump Photos
Heather Rae El Moussa is showing off her baby bump as the expectant Selling Sunset star weathers the ups and downs of pregnancy while eagerly awaiting the birth of her son with husband Tarek El Moussa. The Netflix star, 35, and the HGTV star, 41, who are expecting their first child together, posed for a cute Instagram photo Wednesday as Heather updated her followers on her pregnancy.
Elle
Taylor Swift's ‘Karma’ Lyrics Seem to Take Aim at Kanye West and Scooter Braun
Taylor Swift made it no secret: One of the themes of Midnights would be the idea of getting revenge, something that kept her up at night. “Karma” was one of the album's most obvious tracks exploring it. Less obvious? Who the song is about, as Swift didn't name names and has publicly feuded with several people over the years.
CMT
Jon Pardi and Wife Summer Reveal Gender of First Baby
Summer Pardi revealed in a high-fashion Instagram video Monday that she and her husband are expecting a baby girl after the first of the year. "February 2023… our little Pardi, party of 3," Summer wrote. In the video, the couple embraces when Summer tells her husband she's pregnant. In...
Elle
Camila Cabello Debuts ‘Brownie Batter Brunette’ Locks With The Most Nostalgic Y2K Hair Clips
What do you get when Bake Off season collides with celebrity hair transformation autumn? We're glad you asked, you get: ‘brownie batter brunette’. It sounds and looks good enough to eat. Camila Cabello nailed the yummy bronde-ish shade thanks to celeb hairstylist, Nikki Lee's, in her recent Insta post.
Chris Lane and Lauren Lane Welcome Baby No. 2
Watch: Newlyweds Lauren Bushnell & Chris Lane Reveal Wedding Secrets. Chris Lane has another reason to dance in the moonlight. The country singer and his wife, Bachelor Nation star, Lauren Lane, welcomed their second child on Oct. 16. The couple announced their baby boy's arrival on social media Oct. 18, sharing a sweet video of their 16-month-old son Dutton meeting his little brother for the first time.
