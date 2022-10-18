Read full article on original website
Ressler: Ambulance District needs support
The Aspen Ambulance District provides essential emergency services to the Aspen community, and it is facing a critical vote in the November election. AAD was established by Pitkin County in 1982 as a special taxing district supported by a property tax mill levy. Aspen Valley Hospital is proud to be...
Lanter: Only one for the job
My partner and I feel like Sheriff Joe DiSalvo is the only man for this job. He has been 100% present, 100% available and 100% dedicated to the safety of Pitkin County and its community. Re-elect the candidate who has served Pitkin County public safety for 37 years. Re-elect the...
Sisneros: Treats everyone with respect
I am enthusiastically giving my endorsement to Joe DiSalvo to re-elected sheriff as a citizen and as an employee. I met Sheriff DiSalvo originally when I was working in the electrical trade. My company was doing a remodel of the commercial space the sheriff’s wife was going to utilize. The sheriff stopped by a few times during the construction project and was very gracious with those of us working there. I remember the sheriff introducing himself to us and thinking, “We are working for really kind people.”
Mintz: True public servant for Eagle County
Please join me today by showing your support for the most vulnerable members of our community by casting your vote for Jeanne McQueeney for Eagle County commissioner. I have known her for nearly 20 years through my work in local government and the nonprofit sector. She has long been a strong advocate for the underserved in our community, with particular emphasis on the needs of families and young children. For years, she has championed efforts to support our early childhood system to improve quality of care, increase capacity, and promote fair and equal access for all.
Grauer: What he should do
The Pitkin County sheriff should re-assess two controversies shadowing his election campaign. According to an Aspen council member, Sheriff Joe DiSalvo is capable of correcting bad decisions and doing the right thing:. “When imperfect, he demonstrates the capacity for reflection and learning.”. https://www.aspentimes.com/opinion/mesirow-community-needs-continuity/. Skippy Mesirow says, “His soul is of...
Vitrac: Grateful for all the support
Aspen Indigenous Foundation would like to thank City of Aspen for its generous contribution that helped sponsor the fourth Shining Mountains Film Festival (Oct. 14-16). It was a great honor to screen Native American Indian films at the iconic Wheeler Opera House, with some live interviews with the film directors that covered many facets of the lives of the indigenous peoples of America.
Oswalt: It’s time to retire
We pay Sheriff DiSalvo a full time salary, but it seems we get a part-time employee — who is either off schlepping vodka (The Aspen Times, April 10) or in Palm Springs, spending up to eight weeks of the year there. Says Joe, “as an elected official, I don’t have vacation time limits.” (Aspen Daily News, Sept. 19).
Oliphant: Big heart for Snowmass
I am writing to highly recommend voting for Britta Gustafson for Snowmass Village Town Council. I have known Britta well for years, as an outstanding community member, hard worker and contributor to the well being of the community. Her work ethic and life ethic are outstanding from day one, with...
Gardner: Has been the best
As a 60-plus year resident of the Roaring Fork Valley, I have seen Garfield, Pitkin and Eagle County sheriffs come and go. In my opinion, Joe DiSalvo has been the best. I believe his heart and soul are in Pitkin County with our best interests being his first priority. Please join me in re-electing Joe DiSalvo.
Saunders: A win-win
Let’s see … assault allegations, a non-functioning jail, a question of absence. Why are so many ex-deputies railing against Joey?. Personally, for these reasons, I feel it is time for a change. I support Michael Buglione for sheriff! His concept of refitting the jail and focusing on housing for his deputies is a win-win for us.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Candidate in Eagle County’s sheriff’s race taken into custody for outstanding traffic tickets following debate
Eagle County Sheriff James van Beek told attendees at Wednesday night’s Vail Daily candidate forum at the Eagle County building in Eagle that he was the only candidate in the two-person sheriff’s race who didn’t have outstanding warrants. Van Beek’s opponent, 37-year-old Paul Agneberg, was subsequently taken...
Winnerman: Additional tax will hurt town
It seems the Aspen City council got a little too aggressive with the proposed extra tax in the already zoned commercial core and lodging. Its first mandate to register a property with a manager or owner is helpful. That should protect any neighbor who feels paying guests are too noisy...
Fry: In league with Boebert
Yes, Ann Stephenson, you are absolutely correct in your observation. Sheriff Valario is complicit with insurrectionist Boebert. There are no two ways about it.
This Week in Aspen History
“Aspen will have opera, concerts and lectures,” proclaimed The Aspen Times on Oct. 18, 1951. “Onward and upward go the Aspen summer festivals! Now comes news from Richard Leach, Director of the Festival, from his New York office, that the Summer ’52 plans are set for an 8-week event which will bring to Aspen residents and visitors opera, concerts, recitals, lectures, forum discussions and films from the Library of the Museum of Modern Art. Joseph Rosenstock will continue as Musical Director of the Aspen Festival (we erred a couple of weeks ago in giving this title to Victor Babin, who will be Director of the Music School). His summer commitment will not conflict with Mr. Rosenstock’s activities at the New York City Center, in Vancouver, where he is a guest-conductor of the Orchestra, or in Tokyo, where he is the permanent leader of the Nippon Philharmonic. Tentative program for the summer will list sixteen concerts of orchestral and chamber music, eight recitals, eight lectures, eight forum discussions, and eight films. So successful was the Aspen School of Music in its 1951 session (says Mr. Leach) that it will expand its curriculum from eight to ten weeks next year. Victor Babin, who, with his wife, Vitya Vronsky, has been participant in the Festivals of 1949, 1950, and 1951, is the new Director of the School. The faculty will be announced in full next month.”
Skarvan: We’re picking up!
Our third annual Fall Trash Crush community cleanup and environmental stewardship event Oct. 14 was successful. Longtime residents — eight strong, brought together by our passion for caring for our backyard — removed litter along our roads and paths. With just part of our goal accomplished, we need...
The Daily Planet
Big delays in store for US 50/Little Blue Creek Canyon
For those planning to drive east across the state via US 50 this next week, Kathleen Wanatowicz has a question: “What’s your pain threshold?”. Wanatowicz is the public information officer for the Little Blue Creek Canyon project, a locally famous — and, for the unprepared, notorious — four-mile-long stretch of highway construction between Montrose and Gunnison. Wanatowicz and her coworkers have been fielding many phone calls from concerned travelers over the past couple of years, as this project has progressed. Based on the volume of calls, “The roads are way, way busier right now than they’ve been all year,” Wanatowicz reported. “From what we’re hearing from drivers, waits (in the construction section) have been one hour. That’s pretty long for us.”
Eagle to begin closing trails two weeks sooner than originally planned
Soft-surface trails in Eagle will now close Dec. 1, two weeks earlier than the town’s historic closure date, following an Oct. 11 Eagle town council decision. Town Manager Larry Pardee said that the Dec. 1 closure aligns with Bureau of Land Management closure dates, allowing for more cohesion throughout the region.
Harvey: Some ideas for ski trails
The Aspen Skiing Co. is asking for suggestions for trail names in the new Pandora’s area on Aspen Mountain. I have a suggestion: Name the trails after women who have had an impact historically on Aspen, whether as community leaders, prominent skiers/snowboarders or past leaders of Skico. A review...
Summit Daily News
1st big snow in Summit County expected this weekend
Summit County is expected to get several inches over the course of Sunday and Monday, Oct 23-24, marking the first big snow to hit the community since the spring. According to a Thursday, Oct. 20, forecast from OpenSnow, which tracks snowfall across the country, it is still hard to predict how many inches the West will receive over the course of the weekend. Founding meteorologist Joel Gratz said that there are three camps of forecast models of the storm. One is that the storm tracks through Colorado, favoring the central and southern mountains. Another is that the storm tracks south of Colorado and slows down, favoring the southern mountains with less certain outcomes for other mountains, and the third is a prediction somewhere in between.
