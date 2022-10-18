Read full article on original website
AdWeek
Uber Puts Retail Media on Wheels
Uber is the latest brand make the most of its first-party data by riding the rising wave of retail media.
AdWeek
McDonald's Hosts In-App AR Concert to Reward Loyal Customers in Poland
McDonald's Hosts In-App AR Concert to Reward Loyal Customers in Poland
AdWeek
Use Your Brand's Platform to Connect Voters With Information
Nov. 8 is just around the corner, and brands are weighing how they will participate. Despite increasing political polarization, civic engagement efforts continue to deliver a net positive benefit for brands.
AdWeek
Navigating the Alternative Identifier Landscape with Café Media
From cohorts to probabilistic IDs, the exploding landscape around identity tech solutions shows no signs of slowing down, despite further extensions to Chrome's deprecation of cookies. Ad buyers who might be digging in their heels are looking to their partners for guidance. Paul Bannister, chief strategy officer at Café Media, joined Adweek's general manager of events Matt Steinmetz at Publishing Week for a discussion about the lay of the identifier landscape, the solutions gaining pace with marketers and the pitfalls to watch out for.
AdWeek
Amazon's Wondery Launches True Crime Billboard and Facebook Group
Amazon podcast hub Wondery is going out-of-home with a campaign aimed at true crime podcast lovers. The Times Square billboard, part of the...
Walmart Removes Nestlé Product From Shelves
By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Dollar General Location Unexpectedly Closing
The announcement of the long-standing location’s permanent closure has taken patrons by surprise. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Google.com and FOX59.com.
AdWeek
How Can We Advertise Our Brands Through Failure?
There is no secret that perception is important in branding, and we cultivate our reality based on those impressions. Great marketers have an uncanny ability to advocate the positive highlights of a brand. They have an incredible gift of engaging with their customers to promote the positive features of their products and services.
AdWeek
Accenture Song Names Adam Kerj as First CCO for Europe
Accenture Song, the organization created early this year following the integration of most of the consultancy's creative agencies, has named Adam Kerj as its chief creative officer for Europe and promoted senior leaders Jon Wilkins and Liz Wilson into newly created roles.
AdWeek
Ford Picks Wieden+Kennedy as Its Global Agency Partner for Creative and Brand Strategy
Wieden+Kennedy is increasing its global remit with Ford after the brand cut back its scope of work for its former global creative partner BBDO. The independent agency will serve as Ford’s global partner for creative and brand strategy, Adweek has learned.
AdWeek
British Broadcaster Sky's Influencer Lead Joins Dentsu UK's Gleam Futures
British broadcaster Sky's group director of influencers Melanie Kentish is to join Dentsu Creative UK's talent management and influencer marketing practice Gleam Futures, which connects some of the nation's best known social media personalities with advertisers.
AdWeek
Ad Spend Growth Dims as CMOs Try to Keep the Lights On
Soaring energy bills, squeezed interest rates, a cost of living crisis and global geopolitical uncertainty are having a significant impact on the money chief marketing officers have at their disposal.
AdWeek
The Future of Commerce and Identifying New Revenue Opportunities
The pandemic and a series of technological advances have fundamentally changed how consumers shop and what they spend their money on. Publishers, eager to capitalize on the rise of digital commerce, have embraced new formats in hopes of benefiting from the shift. On top of expanding their offerings, they’re making bold investments to future-proof this side of their businesses.
AdWeek
The Real Brand Behind Game of Thrones’ Coffee Cup Gaffe—No, Not Starbucks—Never Cashed In
Forget about White Walkers. Game of Thrones' final season was really all about Khaleesi's flat white.
AdWeek
Thursday Stir
Kia is celebrating its partnership with the NBA with "Legends of the Driveway." The spot highlights those epic battles that take place on the pavement usually reserved for your car. David&Goliath created the work.
AdWeek
The Great Fail: How LulaRoe Leggings Stretched the Law
Several legal cases were pending when a class-action lawsuit led by the Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson was...
AdWeek
A Nonprofit Is Shedding Light on Unhealthy Digital Relationships With a Series of PSAs
Texting and others forms of digital communication play a vital role in relationships these days, but some teens and young adults don't have the tools to recognize signs of emotional abuse that can happen on these platforms.
