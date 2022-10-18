Read full article on original website
pocketnow.com
M2 iPad Pro vs M1 iPad Pro: What’s new and improved?
Apple today officially announced the new iPad Pro powered by the M2 chipset. The new tablet from Apple not only comes with a better chipset but also offers a new Apple Pencil experience, faster connectivity, and much more. Wondering what the differences between this year's iPad Pro and the 2021 variant are? Here's everything you need to know.
pocketnow.com
Best Deals Today: Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2, V-MODA Crossfade 2, and more
Today’s best deals start at Amazon.com, where you will find the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 receiving a 16 percent discount, which leaves it available for $590. This version comes in Fiesta Red and packs an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage space, a 13.3-inch FHD touchscreen display, and other cool features.
pocketnow.com
HONOR X6 launched, how does it compare to the competition?
The newest addition to HONOR's budget-friendly X series has made it to the United Kingdom. For a price of £150, the HONOR X6 offers a lot, including a big 6.5-inch waterdrop-notch display, a 5,000 mAh battery, a 50MP primary camera, and more. In this comparison guide, let's take a look at what the HONOR X6 has to offer and see how it compares to the budget smartphones from other Android manufacturers, such as the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G and Realme 8 5G.
pocketnow.com
Samsung’s latest deals will get you free memory upgrade on the Galaxy S22 Ultra and more
Rumors and leaks concerning Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S series are becoming more frequent, meaning that the chaebol is already working to deliver new devices with great changes and new features. This also means that the current Galaxy S22 series will receive more attention and tons of cool savings, as Samsung must make room for the new devices. For instance, after completing certain conditions, you can now get a new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with 256GB storage space for as low as $400.
techeblog.com
Extreme Close-Up of an Ant’s Face Highlights 2022 Nikon Small World Competition
Photo credit: Dr. Eugenijus Kavaliauskas | Nikon Small World. Building a giant Nikon lens-shaped house is one thing, this extreme close-up of an ant’s face by Dr. Eugenijus Kavaliauskas is another. It won an ‘Image of Distinction’ award in Nikon’s 2022 Photomicrography Competition and captured using a 5x (objective lens magnification) lens with the reflected light technique.
Best hidden camera detector in 2022: hunt out bugs, trackers and spy cams
Protect your privacy! Locate spy cameras and find out if you're being bugged, with the best hidden camera detectors
pocketnow.com
iPad 10th Gen vs iPad Air 5: Which one should you buy?
What do you get when you combine the iPad 9th generation with the iPad Air? The new iPad 10th generation comes with small bezels, a newer chipset, the latest and most elegant design, and updated features that make it appealing to a wider audience. At least, that’s what Apple was hoping to achieve with the new device.
pocketnow.com
Get incredible savings on Intel Core i7 processors and other parts for your next PC build
One of the best things about having a PC is that you can replace parts to upgrade your machine or build one from scratch to meet specific needs. Playing around with your hardware may require some preparation, but there are tons of DIY videos to help you through the process, especially if it’s your first time. Building your battle station isn’t necessarily cheap, as some PC components can get to be quite expensive. But don’t worry; we will help you save some bucks on a couple of processors, GPUs, and more.
pocketnow.com
Leaks of the next iPhone SE don’t look so “mini” any more
Apple refreshed the iPhone SE earlier this year with a new chipset for better various performance and hardware updates over its predecessor. While the company isn't known to launch a new model year after year, rumors suggest that Apple is planning to launch a new iPhone SE model in 2023.
pocketnow.com
2022 iPad 10th Generation: Here’s everything you need to know about the latest Apple tablet
The standard iPad has used a rather unchanged recipe for the last few years, but it all changes with the 10th-generation iPad. On October 18, 2022, Apple unveiled the next iPad generation via a press release. It brings a redesigned display, new colors, and upgraded internals. The OEM also revealed details about the M2 iPad Pro models and a new cheaper Apple TV 4K that's more powerful than the previous generation. This article will focus on everything new with the standard iPad to help you learn more about it.
pocketnow.com
Apple’s 14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro Chip is $300 off right now
We have spotted a couple of interesting deals over at B&H Photo Video, where the 14-inch MacBook Pro is currently selling for $1,899 after receiving a $300 discount. This model comes with Apple’s M1 Pro chip processor with an 8-core CPU and a 14-core GPU, 16GB RAM, and 1TB storage space. However, you will have to go for the Space Gray color variant, as the Silver version isn’t receiving any special treatment today.
pocketnow.com
iPad 10th Gen vs iPad 9th Gen: Is The Price Difference Worth It?
Apple officially introduced the 10th Generation iPad yesterday. The new iPad features an all-new design, a bigger 10.9-inch display, a faster A14 Bionic chip, and a USB-C port. The new model, however, starts at $449, a steep increase of almost $120 from the previous generation. Is it worth paying the higher price? Let's find out.
pocketnow.com
Apple M2 iPad Pro: Price, specs, features, & everything you need to know
The iPad Pro has been a favorite for many due to its combination of hardware and performance since the redesign in 2018. Changes from then have slowly trickled down to the entire lineup, giving us several options ranging from $329 up to $2,3999. This article focuses on the higher end of that price bracket, covering everything new with the iPad Pro models for 2022.
ZDNet
What is the world's brightest flashlight? The top contenders ranked by lumens
Flashlights are an essential item for nighttime outdoor activities like camping or walking a dog, emergency situations, or whenever you need an alternative and portable light source. The average flashlight shines a decent enough beam, but if you're looking for something brighter, there are significantly brighter flashlights available. The world's...
pocketnow.com
Apple’s 2021 Apple TV 4K and other great streaming devices are on sale
Streaming devices are, in my opinion, some of the best products ever made. Not only do they make your old TVs smarter, but they also give you a chance to choose the OS you want to work with in case you’re not enjoying the one that comes with your smart TV. And the best part is that we have found great savings on some of the best streaming devices available on the market, starting with the 2021 version of the Apple TV 4K, Fire TV Stick 4K, and more.
yankodesign.com
This sleek mobile home with a folding awning can extend upto 3x its original size
Recently mobile homes and tiny homes on wheels have become everyone’s preferred living situation, and I mean why wouldn’t they be? They’re economical, flexible, and most of the time quite sustainably built. From a Norwegian wooden tiny home on wheels that was built for the nomadic life to a compact Swedish tiny home on wheels – we’ve seen a lot of innovative and comfortable mobile homes on the market. And one such excellent design to recently join the ranks is the VAYA Mobile Home.
pocketnow.com
Best Bands for Apple Watch Series 8
The Apple Watch Series 8 smartwatch is powered by the new, powerful Apple S8 chip, and it comes in the usual 41mm and 45mm sizes. The new smartwatch features new bands, and the watch even comes equipped with a new body temperature sensor, and various other advanced features to help users track their health and fitness activities. During the Apple Event, we also saw the company unveil the new Apple Watch Ultra, and the Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) smartwatches.
