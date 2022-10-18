Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo responds to being dropped from Man Utd squad
Cristiano Ronaldo posts a response to being dropped from the Manchester United squad that will face Chelsea after his antics in the 2-0 Tottenham win.
SB Nation
Cristiano Ronaldo banished from Manchester United first-team ahead of Chelsea game
Cristiano Ronaldo will not play against Chelsea this weekend after getting axed from the Manchester United first-team today. The 37-year-old has been banished from first-team training for at least the rest of the week after his strop down the tunnel before the final whistle in last night's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.
Man Utd news LIVE: Gakpo ‘considering’ Red Devils transfer, Cristiano Ronaldo WORST EVER Ballon d’Or finish – latest
MANCHESTER UNITED target Cody Gakpo has talked up a potential move to the club next year. The PSV winger said: "Manchester United is one of the biggest clubs in the world, but also for PSV, because to transfer a player to Manchester United is a good thing for the club.
BBC
Transfer news: United considering releasing Ronaldo for free in January
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo is facing a £1m fine by the club after walking out of the win over Tottenham. (Star), external. United could let the 37-year-old go for free in January if nobody will sign him. (inews), external. MLS side Inter Miami could make a move for...
CBS Sports
Manchester United suspend Cristiano Ronaldo: Portuguese star to miss huge Chelsea game after late-game walkout
Manchester United defeated Tottenham 2-0 Wednesday to keep their push for a top-four place going, but instead of being asked just about the performance of players on the pitch, manager Erik ten Hag had to field questions about striker Cristiano Ronaldo. An unused substitute, Ronaldo left the substitutes bench to go down the tunnel at Old Trafford in the 89th minute.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal’s World Cup Chances Just Took a Massive Hit
Cristiano Ronaldo's final chance to win a World Cup just hit a speed bump after an injury to a crucial Portugal teammate. The post Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal’s World Cup Chances Just Took a Massive Hit appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
SB Nation
Everton at Newcastle: Starting Lineups & How to Watch | DCL, Gordon start
Frank Lampard has decided to go with Dominic Calvert-Lewin from the start, with Anthony Gordon reinstated after coming back from suspension. Eddie Howe has named an unchanged lineup from the weekend. Everton. Newcastle. Everton take on Newcastle United in a midweek game as the Premier League heats up ahead of...
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Manchester United mull Cristiano Ronaldo release, could make him a free agent
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Cristiano Ronaldo to be...
Yardbarker
Journalist urges Juventus not to allow Pogba to go to the World Cup
The Italian journalist Marcello Chirico has urged Juventus not to rush Paul Pogba and Federico Chiesa back to action and to stop the Frenchman from going to the World Cup. Pogba has been injured since July and just returned to partial team training, while Chiesa has been out since the start of this year.
Yardbarker
When Cristiano Ronaldo could make Man Utd return after Chelsea axe
Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United is hanging in the balance after the 37-year-old was punished for refusing to come on as a substitute in the 2-0 win over Tottenham earlier this week. Ronaldo was named on the bench for the game and with United leading by two goals...
Football news LIVE: De Gea ‘offered’ to Sevilla, Zaha LINKED to Liverpool, Ronaldo DROPPED for Chelsea clash
DAVID DE GEA has reportedly been offered to Spanish outfit Sevilla among other top clubs in La Liga. The Spanish international is out of contract next summer and reports suggest that the Red Devils eyeing up Atletico Madrid star Jan Oblak as his replacement. Meanwhile, another top talent whose deal...
SB Nation
October 21st-23rd Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
Thursday October 20th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
Brentford vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights
We continue to rekindle our pseudo-rivalry with one of our closest West London neighbors as we make the short journey to Brentford tonight. The Bees can be a docile midtable outfit, unless you make them angry and have them sting you repeatedly. With the various injury and fitness concerns, Potter...
SB Nation
SB Nation
Beard Report: We Are Not Going To Panic
The Liverpool Women suffered another disappointing loss over the weekend, this time to Tottenham, but manager Matt Beard isn’t letting that get him down. Everyone knew that things would be hard once Leanne Kiernan was injured, but the loss of new-ish signing Shanice van de Sanden only twisted the knife. These hiccups, though annoying, are only temporary, and Beard isn’t ready to throw in the towel just yet.
Yardbarker
Opinion: Gonzalo Higuain’s Top five moments at Juventus
Following Inter Miami’s defeat against New York City FC, a heartbroken Gonzalo Higuain reached the end of his playing days as his team was eliminated from the MLS playoffs. During his storied career, the Argentine made a name for himself at River Plate, before finding stardom at Real Madrid.
SB Nation
Denis Zakaria just patiently ‘waiting for his chance’ at Chelsea
Only two players in the senior Chelsea first-team haven’t managed a single minute so far this season. One of them is certified glue-guy, vibes merchant, and third goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli, and that’s certainly understandable. And the other is Juventus loanee Denis Zakaria, whose deadline day arrival was billed as the necessary defensive-minded addition to the midfield in light of N’Golo Kanté’s injury.
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United Preview: Still searching for a solution
Three straight wins could be extended no further, as Tottenham Hotspur was embarrassed by Manchester United on Wednesday. The loss puts the record at 0-1-2 against Big Six sides this season, and while those were all on the road, it is the efforts against Arsenal and United that really cause concern.
SB Nation
Newcastle vs. Everton - Lineups & Match thread: Feasting on Toffees
It feels good when you can call it a tough break and all you’ve done is draw your most recent games after banging nine goals past opposition keepers in the two matches prior to that one, does it?. We’re just six games (one of them an EFL Cup affair)...
