ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Cristiano Ronaldo banished from Manchester United first-team ahead of Chelsea game

Cristiano Ronaldo will not play against Chelsea this weekend after getting axed from the Manchester United first-team today. The 37-year-old has been banished from first-team training for at least the rest of the week after his strop down the tunnel before the final whistle in last night's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.
BBC

T﻿ransfer news: United considering releasing Ronaldo for free in January

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo is facing a £1m fine by the club after walking out of the win over Tottenham. (Star), external. United could let the 37-year-old go for free in January if nobody will sign him. (inews), external. MLS side Inter Miami could make a move for...
CBS Sports

Manchester United suspend Cristiano Ronaldo: Portuguese star to miss huge Chelsea game after late-game walkout

Manchester United defeated Tottenham 2-0 Wednesday to keep their push for a top-four place going, but instead of being asked just about the performance of players on the pitch, manager Erik ten Hag had to field questions about striker Cristiano Ronaldo. An unused substitute, Ronaldo left the substitutes bench to go down the tunnel at Old Trafford in the 89th minute.
SB Nation

Everton at Newcastle: Starting Lineups & How to Watch | DCL, Gordon start

Frank Lampard has decided to go with Dominic Calvert-Lewin from the start, with Anthony Gordon reinstated after coming back from suspension. Eddie Howe has named an unchanged lineup from the weekend. Everton. Newcastle. Everton take on Newcastle United in a midweek game as the Premier League heats up ahead of...
Yardbarker

Journalist urges Juventus not to allow Pogba to go to the World Cup

The Italian journalist Marcello Chirico has urged Juventus not to rush Paul Pogba and Federico Chiesa back to action and to stop the Frenchman from going to the World Cup. Pogba has been injured since July and just returned to partial team training, while Chiesa has been out since the start of this year.
Yardbarker

When Cristiano Ronaldo could make Man Utd return after Chelsea axe

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United is hanging in the balance after the 37-year-old was punished for refusing to come on as a substitute in the 2-0 win over Tottenham earlier this week. Ronaldo was named on the bench for the game and with United leading by two goals...
SB Nation

October 21st-23rd Weekend Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation

Thursday October 20th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation

Brentford vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

We continue to rekindle our pseudo-rivalry with one of our closest West London neighbors as we make the short journey to Brentford tonight. The Bees can be a docile midtable outfit, unless you make them angry and have them sting you repeatedly. With the various injury and fitness concerns, Potter...
SB Nation

Beard Report: We Are Not Going To Panic

The Liverpool Women suffered another disappointing loss over the weekend, this time to Tottenham, but manager Matt Beard isn’t letting that get him down. Everyone knew that things would be hard once Leanne Kiernan was injured, but the loss of new-ish signing Shanice van de Sanden only twisted the knife. These hiccups, though annoying, are only temporary, and Beard isn’t ready to throw in the towel just yet.
Yardbarker

Opinion: Gonzalo Higuain’s Top five moments at Juventus

Following Inter Miami’s defeat against New York City FC, a heartbroken Gonzalo Higuain reached the end of his playing days as his team was eliminated from the MLS playoffs. During his storied career, the Argentine made a name for himself at River Plate, before finding stardom at Real Madrid.
SB Nation

Denis Zakaria just patiently ‘waiting for his chance’ at Chelsea

Only two players in the senior Chelsea first-team haven’t managed a single minute so far this season. One of them is certified glue-guy, vibes merchant, and third goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli, and that’s certainly understandable. And the other is Juventus loanee Denis Zakaria, whose deadline day arrival was billed as the necessary defensive-minded addition to the midfield in light of N’Golo Kanté’s injury.
SB Nation

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United Preview: Still searching for a solution

Three straight wins could be extended no further, as Tottenham Hotspur was embarrassed by Manchester United on Wednesday. The loss puts the record at 0-1-2 against Big Six sides this season, and while those were all on the road, it is the efforts against Arsenal and United that really cause concern.
SB Nation

Newcastle vs. Everton - Lineups & Match thread: Feasting on Toffees

It feels good when you can call it a tough break and all you’ve done is draw your most recent games after banging nine goals past opposition keepers in the two matches prior to that one, does it?. We’re just six games (one of them an EFL Cup affair)...

Comments / 0

Community Policy